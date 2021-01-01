« previous next »
Unpopular Opinions

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1520 on: Yesterday at 03:01:50 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 02:26:25 pm
autotune is today's version of lip-synching.
Lip synching is still the main form of entertainment in many a reality show though isn't it? I only watch the cookery ones, so I might be wrong.
"For those of you watching in black and white, Liverpool are the team with the ball"

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1521 on: Yesterday at 05:09:31 pm »
Iron Maiden insisted on playing live on TOTP and they were quite a new band at the time

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/esH0yTfXfz4&amp;t=31s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/esH0yTfXfz4&amp;t=31s</a>
Fuck the Tories

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1522 on: Yesterday at 11:08:03 pm »
Any band in this day and age who do the forced handclap or crowd response thing live suck. Yes, especially Green Day. Let it happen organically or don't bother, if I want to go to a panto I'll go to one.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1523 on: Yesterday at 11:35:58 pm »
Rosie Jones isn't funny.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1524 on: Today at 01:16:29 am »
Tiktok should be removed from app stores.
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1525 on: Today at 03:37:46 pm »
I'm a Celebrity is absolutely terrible drivel and Ant & Dec need to fuck off.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1526 on: Today at 03:39:23 pm »
Quote from: Elmo [Almost] Saves Christmas! on Yesterday at 11:35:58 pm
Rosie Jones isn't funny.

Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 01:16:29 am
Tiktok should be removed from app stores.

Quote from: Ray K on Today at 03:37:46 pm
I'm a Celebrity is absolutely terrible drivel and Ant & Dec need to fuck off.

All true.

How anyone finds Ant & Dick funny I'll never know
Fuck the Tories

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1527 on: Today at 03:40:20 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 03:37:46 pm
I'm a Celebrity is absolutely terrible drivel and Ant & Dec need to fuck off.

All "reality TV" programs are absolutely terrible drivel and should be banned for the health of the nation.
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1528 on: Today at 03:58:14 pm »
I get why people hate Ant and Dec, it's the same kind of smugness that turns people off Lineker.  But they are absolute monsters at their job, unbelievably slick and bounce off each other so well.  I can respect how good they've got at their craft.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1529 on: Today at 04:01:39 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:58:14 pm
I get why people hate Ant and Dec, it's the same kind of smugness that turns people off Lineker.  But they are absolute monsters at their job, unbelievably slick and bounce off each other so well.  I can respect how good they've got at their craft.

When they ad lib, they are funny, but the scripted stuff is absolute shite, can be read a mile off and just not funny.
Fuck the Tories

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1530 on: Today at 04:03:19 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:58:14 pm
But they are absolute monsters at their job, unbelievably slick and bounce off each other so well.

 ::)
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1531 on: Today at 04:04:46 pm »
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1532 on: Today at 04:06:44 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:04:46 pm
Presenting a TV show isn't a job?

Yea guess so.

I'm just in a very bad mood today and can't stand those two.
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "
