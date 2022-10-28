Can't say I've ever been to a Greggs or eaten anything from there. No real desire to.Didn't realise they were highly rated
Whereas Greggs doorways.........................
Finger foods?
You cultural naïf...
Crosby Nick never fails.
Fishy fingers
?
Greenhalgh's is always superior to Greggs.
Ghostie 'slumming' it...
And a sugar puffs sandwich
Greggs is the most overrated food place in the UK. People go on about it like it's some jewel of British cuisine, which in it's self isn't much to sing about anyway.
You meant to say Nando's right?
100%. Bland, dry chicken with an outstanding marketing team.
I make it nicer myself
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.
jeeziz, had a sugar butty flashback reading that. ah, those were the days.
Didnt sugar butties give you worms?As a kid I had nightmares about worms heads popping in and out of my arsehole.
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend
i'm saying nothing
Fireworks are a complete waste of money, and a health and fire hazard, that every person on the planet can easily live without.
Thinking is overrated.The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.Rest, love, observe. Laugh.
Id suggest you all swerve Hounslow, Southall and Wembley on Diwali if you dont like fireworks, it looks and sounds like the opening scenes of Desert Storm each year!
This influx of singers like Jamie Webster and Gerry Cinnamon are fucking awful.
theres too many bland, over commercial, over hyped singers right now.
