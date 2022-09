Thats too broad.

Pineapple on pizza - disgusting

Jam on bread - heavenly



As a lifelong vegetarian, I've never had Hawaiian - pineapple when paired with chilli/spice, however, is top class and is a regular go-to for my pizza topping.I tend to go for a thin & crispy base too, so the pineapple adds a certain succulence to the whole experience.