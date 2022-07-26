« previous next »
Author Topic: Unpopular Opinions  (Read 29531 times)

Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1040 on: July 26, 2022, 02:14:46 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on July 26, 2022, 01:39:10 pm
I'd hazard a guess and say very few.


Too true mate, I didnt. I was chuffed when we won it and judging by the post match thread so were loads of us, including you.

I guess its easier to criticise when you have no skin in the game.
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1041 on: July 26, 2022, 03:21:21 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on July 26, 2022, 02:14:46 pm
Too true mate, I didnt. I was chuffed when we won it and judging by the post match thread so were loads of us, including you.

I guess its easier to criticise when you have no skin in the game.

I watched on IPTV, so never contributed to the viewing figures  ;)
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1042 on: July 26, 2022, 03:27:27 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on July 26, 2022, 03:21:21 pm
I watched on IPTV, so never contributed to the viewing figures  ;)

Even though it was on BBC??

If the BARB ask what I watched, Ill just say Emmerdale.  That will sock it to FIFA.
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1043 on: July 26, 2022, 04:31:17 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on July 26, 2022, 03:27:27 pm
Even though it was on BBC??

If the BARB ask what I watched, Ill just say Emmerdale.  That will sock it to FIFA.

Yes. Until April last year when I got Sky installed I watched everything through IPTV. Declared I don't need a TV licence so never used anything that could contradict that  :D
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1044 on: July 26, 2022, 04:45:37 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on July 26, 2022, 04:31:17 pm
Yes. Until April last year when I got Sky installed I watched everything through IPTV. Declared I don't need a TV licence so never used anything that could contradict that  :D

crafty bastard.  ;D
Offline Elzar

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1045 on: July 26, 2022, 09:16:28 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on July 26, 2022, 02:14:46 pm
Too true mate, I didnt. I was chuffed when we won it and judging by the post match thread so were loads of us, including you.

I guess its easier to criticise when you have no skin in the game.

Do people that watch F1 boycott the races in those countries? Never really thought about it until reading this thread - Suppose it would be similar
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1046 on: July 26, 2022, 09:19:54 pm »
Having a World Cup in winter is a cracking idea and further still, the club calendar should be tweaked to accommodate international tournaments in winter time forevermore. Football is a winter sport and it makes no sense having your showpiece events at the end of long seasons in blazing heat.
Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,010
  • Seis Veces
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1047 on: Yesterday at 12:19:04 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July 26, 2022, 09:19:54 pm
Having a World Cup in winter is a cracking idea and further still, the club calendar should be tweaked to accommodate international tournaments in winter time forevermore. Football is a winter sport and it makes no sense having your showpiece events at the end of long seasons in blazing heat.

What's the best way to accommodate it in your opinion? Do what they do in Brazil and play the league season from about May onwards? Seems the best way you could do it, and tbf I reckon there's far worse changes you could implement to the sport.

I'd personally love to win the league or European Cup and then break up for the winter. Christmas would be bliss, that's why winning the CWC in 2019 was so fun. Winning a trophy a few days before Christmas Day is a hell of a concept & early present  ;D
Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,792
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1048 on: Yesterday at 11:32:13 am »
Imagine the stink around the turkey dinner had Paris been on 21st December though.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1049 on: Yesterday at 12:13:09 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 12:19:04 am
What's the best way to accommodate it in your opinion? Do what they do in Brazil and play the league season from about May onwards? Seems the best way you could do it, and tbf I reckon there's far worse changes you could implement to the sport.

I'd personally love to win the league or European Cup and then break up for the winter. Christmas would be bliss, that's why winning the CWC in 2019 was so fun. Winning a trophy a few days before Christmas Day is a hell of a concept & early present  ;D

I dont think it would need to be as drastic as starting the competitive fixtures in May. I think a couple of weeks earlier than now would be fine. Playing a World Cup only takes a month, so doing it in October or November while everybody has a break from club football is okay I reckon.

My preliminary ideas to create breathing room are a maximum of 2 international friendlies per calendar year, no Nations League, 1 domestic cup competition per nation and World Cup qualifying massively thinned down by creating smaller groups with fewer games in regions such as South America and North America. Euros, AFCON, Gold Cup, Copa America, Asian Cup all move their tournaments to be held within winter and every season the club circuit takes a break for a month with the space created by reducing the number of meaningless international matches and reduced cup matches in Europe.

A very unpopular opinion is all leagues should be looking at reducing to 18 teams like in Germany in my opinion. Fixture congestion is absurd but I get there would be a lot of push back.

Thats my application to replace Infantino ;D

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1050 on: Yesterday at 12:41:07 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 12:19:04 am
What's the best way to accommodate it in your opinion?

Get rid
Offline afc turkish

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1051 on: Yesterday at 12:44:15 pm »
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1052 on: Yesterday at 01:39:01 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 12:44:15 pm
Nah, Ger's all right, really...

Lets not go too far ;D
Offline Statto Red

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1053 on: Yesterday at 03:40:17 pm »
 June/July world cup is in winter for parts of the world,  those parts that are in the Southern hemisphere. ;)
 
If you mean a November/December world cup, no chance, i hate the splitting up of the domestic season to accommodate this coming world cup, which everyone knows was won through blatant corruption :no, as they couldn't host the world cup in the usual dates because temps get to 50C.

Also November/December world cup, how many people will be able to take time off work in the run up to Christmas [which is one of the busiest periods of the year for businesses] to watch world cup matches, it's much easier in June/July
Offline rob1966

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1054 on: Yesterday at 04:00:13 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 03:40:17 pm
June/July world cup is in winter for parts of the world,  those parts that are in the Southern hemisphere. ;)
 
If you mean a November/December world cup, no chance, i hate the splitting up of the domestic season to accommodate this coming world cup, which everyone knows was won through blatant corruption :no, as they couldn't host the world cup in the usual dates because temps get to 50C.

Also November/December world cup, how many people will be able to take time off work in the run up to Christmas [which is one of the busiest periods of the year for businesses] to watch world cup matches, it's much easier in June/July

It also rules out nations like Norway/Sweden/Finland/Canada from hosting due to the cold and snow, parts of central Europe will be fucking baltic in December. Basically a winter world cup would be held in the middle east or the Southern Hemisphere only.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1055 on: Yesterday at 04:08:43 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:00:13 pm
It also rules out nations like Norway/Sweden/Finland/Canada from hosting due to the cold and snow, parts of central Europe will be fucking baltic in December. Basically a winter world cup would be held in the middle east or the Southern Hemisphere only.

You appear to have misunderstood. I meant hosted in winter time in Europe, not winter wherever its being hosted. It fits in almost perfectly with every leagues calendar. The MLS is just finishing, weather is nice in South America if its there, Europe is perfectly unless you want Tromso to host games, teams in Australasia are in mid season form, its not too hot in Africa if theyre hosting it. I also made no mention of December, I would do it late October to late November.
Offline Statto Red

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1056 on: Yesterday at 04:11:17 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:00:13 pm
It also rules out nations like Norway/Sweden/Finland/Canada from hosting due to the cold and snow, parts of central Europe will be fucking baltic in December. Basically a winter world cup would be held in the middle east or the Southern Hemisphere only.

Good point, even Germany can be pretty baltic in November too, as can Italy & France, particularly around the Alps, that rules them out as hosts.

 Funnily enough Canada is one of the hosts for the 2026 world cup
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1057 on: Yesterday at 04:14:42 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 04:11:17 pm
Good point, even Germany can be pretty baltic in November too, as can Italy & France, particularly around the Alps.

 Funnily enough Canada is one of the hosts for the 2026 world cup

Baltic weather > horrible humid weather for football. Who wants to see games in Manaus when its absolutely breath taking or California hosting matches in July? These countries you mention as Baltic literally play their leagues at this time, host international, host champions league matches and so on. Thered be nothing ruling them out because its Baltic in October or November.
Offline Statto Red

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1058 on: Yesterday at 04:17:54 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 04:08:43 pm
You appear to have misunderstood. I meant hosted in winter time in Europe, not winter wherever its being hosted. It fits in almost perfectly with every leagues calendar. The MLS is just finishing, weather is nice in South America if its there, Europe is perfectly unless you want Tromso to host games, teams in Australasia are in mid season form, its not too hot in Africa if theyre hosting it. I also made no mention of December, I would do it late October to late November.

The reason MLS finishes in November is because it's too fucking cold to play in January/February which in Northern US & Canada, temperatures can often average -10C to -20C, even -27C is not unheard off. In fact Canada vs Mexico world cup qualifier earlier this year,  match match time temperature was -15C

Leave the world cup as is it normally is in June/July
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1059 on: Yesterday at 04:19:44 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 04:17:54 pm
The reason MLS finishes in November is because it's too fucking cold to play in January/February which in Northern US & Canada, temperatures can often average -10C to -20C, even -27C is not unheard off. In fact Canada vs Mexico world cup qualifier earlier this year,  match match time temperature was -15C

Leave the world cup as is it normally is in June/July

So youre arguing they dont play in January/February because its too cold, well its a good job I never mentioned any later than November for playing it then isnt it. You can feel free to keep arguing against non existent arguments though.
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1060 on: Yesterday at 04:24:05 pm »
It flies in the face of established, accepted Football tradition.

World Cups are for Summers.

I'd scrap the Nations League, scrap qualifying for the top performing sides from the previous tournament (maybe quarter finalists -what's the point watching seeded sides breeze through their groups of minnows every few years), scrap more than 2 sets of friendlies per year in non-tournament year. Basically reduce the footballing calendar and respect that elite sports puts a massive strain on players' wellbeing, regardless of how well their paid or how many games Dave from the Dog and Duck could play in a week when he was 12.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1061 on: Yesterday at 04:31:41 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 04:24:05 pm
It flies in the face of established, accepted Football tradition.

World Cups are for Summers.

I'd scrap the Nations League, scrap qualifying for the top performing sides from the previous tournament (maybe quarter finalists -what's the point watching seeded sides breeze through their groups of minnows every few years), scrap more than 2 sets of friendlies per year in non-tournament year. Basically reduce the footballing calendar and respect that elite sports puts a massive strain on players' wellbeing, regardless of how well their paid or how many games Dave from the Dog and Duck could play in a week when he was 12.

Lots of things do that eventually become the norm. Technology, money, tactics etc are never the same and constantly changing. I posted it in the unpopular opinions thread for a reason but I absolutely believe that it makes the World Cup and other international tournaments better because October/November is by far the nicest climate overlap across the world to host football games in regardless of whos hosting, players would be in far better form and that would lead to a better spectacle, the reduced schedule would play in to them being less fatigued too
Offline rob1966

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1062 on: Yesterday at 04:46:41 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 04:08:43 pm
You appear to have misunderstood. I meant hosted in winter time in Europe, not winter wherever its being hosted. It fits in almost perfectly with every leagues calendar. The MLS is just finishing, weather is nice in South America if its there, Europe is perfectly unless you want Tromso to host games, teams in Australasia are in mid season form, its not too hot in Africa if theyre hosting it. I also made no mention of December, I would do it late October to late November.

I get that you meant winter time in Europe and across most of Europe the weather is shite. Really, who wants to go and spend 4 weeks freezing their tits off?

A summer world cup is played when the weather is nice, people can get time off, lots of places are on summer shutdown and seasons have finished. Struggling for time off and affording it while paying for Christmas is too much for people. League football came decades before the WC was started and we shouldn't change for an international tournament.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1063 on: Yesterday at 10:53:50 pm »
this is a dystopia
Offline Statto Red

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1064 on: Yesterday at 11:06:21 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:46:41 pm
I get that you meant winter time in Europe and across most of Europe the weather is shite. Really, who wants to go and spend 4 weeks freezing their tits off?

A summer world cup is played when the weather is nice, people can get time off, lots of places are on summer shutdown and seasons have finished. Struggling for time off and affording it while paying for Christmas is too much for people. League football came decades before the WC was started and we shouldn't change for an international tournament.

Yeah, the point i was trying to say, not many would want a winter world cup [winter in the Northern hemisphere that is] because of trying to pay for Christmas, on top of getting time off work to go to the world cup itself, it'd be too much hassle.

 June/July world cup is a lot easier for people to budget for, along with taking official holidays from work to go with it.
Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1065 on: Today at 09:28:15 am »
