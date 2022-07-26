What's the best way to accommodate it in your opinion? Do what they do in Brazil and play the league season from about May onwards? Seems the best way you could do it, and tbf I reckon there's far worse changes you could implement to the sport.



I'd personally love to win the league or European Cup and then break up for the winter. Christmas would be bliss, that's why winning the CWC in 2019 was so fun. Winning a trophy a few days before Christmas Day is a hell of a concept & early present



I dont think it would need to be as drastic as starting the competitive fixtures in May. I think a couple of weeks earlier than now would be fine. Playing a World Cup only takes a month, so doing it in October or November while everybody has a break from club football is okay I reckon.My preliminary ideas to create breathing room are a maximum of 2 international friendlies per calendar year, no Nations League, 1 domestic cup competition per nation and World Cup qualifying massively thinned down by creating smaller groups with fewer games in regions such as South America and North America. Euros, AFCON, Gold Cup, Copa America, Asian Cup all move their tournaments to be held within winter and every season the club circuit takes a break for a month with the space created by reducing the number of meaningless international matches and reduced cup matches in Europe.A very unpopular opinion is all leagues should be looking at reducing to 18 teams like in Germany in my opinion. Fixture congestion is absurd but I get there would be a lot of push back.Thats my application to replace Infantino