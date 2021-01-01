« previous next »
To be honest I have not seen all of the films on that list. A few of the films on that list do make my list of good sci-fi films too. However, there are many supposedly great films in that genre that I think are very average and do not evade my criticism including films in that list. Some of them can be entertaining despite being average.

2001: The space odyssey for example is visually stunning, groundbreaking and well acted but the characters in it are shallow as they can be. Its hard to care about any of them for me I might as well had cheered for HAL.
2001 was a very 'real' film and the people that would get to go on such a mission when it was written and filmed were probably going to be those sorts of people

Since then, we have had astronauts that have a bit of a sense of humour and although professional can also comes across as warm and funny.

Bit harsh to judge it on todays standards when it was created so long ago (1968)
I don't think it was anything to do with the type of people they were. Its that we know very little about them due to the the way the film is structured. The characters themselves are very dry and dull even when faced with an existential threat.

I just like more Character driven films in general I think. For example I loved Stalker and Moon from that list.
All Yorkshiremen are rude morons whose excuse for being rude morons is essentially, Im from Yorkshire.
Have you seen Blade Runner 2049? Despite the action, it's about as character driven as any other sci-fi and to my mind, is better than the original (and I loved the original). Definitely one of my favourite sci-fi films. Dark City's pretty great too as is Alien (though that to me is straight up horror despite the sci-fi elements).
That film makes me wanna get a new TV, it's visually stunning. I think I preferred it to the original too actually.
