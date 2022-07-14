Michael Jackson was a lesser talent than Quincy Jones
I'd disagree with that. Jones was a terrific jazz musician and he did some decent soundtracks but his contribution to those MJ albums chiefly involved expanding the range of instrumentation into places like jazz and African chanting (eg. Rock With You, the climactic bit of Wanna Be Startin Something). But MJ was a co-producer on those and arguably did as much if not more to shape his sound. To get an idea of the split between the QJ and MJ bits of Thriller, here are a couple of productions by each in the months prior:
State of Independence (QJ): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3XcKN0XbCbU
Muscles (MJ): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3y5TTGhTFvQ
Now, obviously State of Independence is far superior and much better produced, but there's probably more of the trademark Jacko sound in the other song. And of course, Jacko was a terrific singer, one of the best dancers in pop history, a far better songwriter than Jones and one of pop culture's great conceptual thinkers in terms of image. Jones was extremely accomplished but Jackson was a genius.