Author Topic: Unpopular Opinions  (Read 25039 times)

Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #920 on: Yesterday at 04:25:59 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 04:05:28 pm

He's an utter cock, though
Phil Spector was an even bigger cock - still one of the all-time great producers though.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #921 on: Yesterday at 04:34:39 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 02:57:22 pm
Sampling is a great musical art and should be regarded as such - is that an unpopular opinion?

Anyone who likes Kate Bush should hate the Hounds of Love if they hate sampling

Offline ToneLa

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #922 on: Yesterday at 04:35:31 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 04:25:59 pm
Phil Spector was an even bigger cock - still one of the all-time great producers though.

One trick pony IMO

What a trick. George Martin was a better producer

Anyway my opinion

Michael Jackson was a lesser talent than Quincy Jones
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #923 on: Yesterday at 04:49:50 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 04:35:31 pm
Michael Jackson was a lesser talent than Quincy Jones
I'd disagree with that. Jones was a terrific jazz musician and he did some decent soundtracks but his contribution to those MJ albums chiefly involved expanding the range of instrumentation into places like jazz and African chanting (eg. Rock With You, the climactic bit of Wanna Be Startin Something). But MJ was a co-producer on those and arguably did as much if not more to shape his sound. To get an idea of the split between the QJ and MJ bits of Thriller, here are a couple of productions by each in the months prior:

State of Independence (QJ): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3XcKN0XbCbU

Muscles (MJ): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3y5TTGhTFvQ

Now, obviously State of Independence is far superior and much better produced, but there's probably more of the trademark Jacko sound in the other song. And of course, Jacko was a terrific singer, one of the best dancers in pop history, a far better songwriter than Jones and one of pop culture's great conceptual thinkers in terms of image. Jones was extremely accomplished but Jackson was a genius.
Offline redbyrdz

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #924 on: Yesterday at 04:51:53 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on July 14, 2022, 06:22:08 pm
Forrest Gump is much, much worse - total puerile drivel.

Can't stand that film. The morale is that if you don't think, and just follow orders literally, and you're doing everything right.
Offline SamLad

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #925 on: Yesterday at 06:16:10 pm »
when was it decided that this thread should be dedicated to debating taste in music?
Offline AndyMuller

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #926 on: Yesterday at 08:04:59 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:16:10 pm
when was it decided that this thread should be dedicated to debating taste in music?

Today why?
Offline Elzar

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #927 on: Yesterday at 08:15:33 pm »
The original Star Wars films are shite, the concept and world they introduced were great though
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #928 on: Yesterday at 09:52:08 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 08:15:33 pm
The original Star Wars films are shite, the concept and world they introduced were great though
Awful take. Had you said the new ones, agreed. Even the prequel trilogy wasnt even that bad.

Of the masses of Marvel films, there is maybe 7 - 10 that are legitimately good films. The rest are boring or shite.
Offline SamLad

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #929 on: Yesterday at 09:58:55 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 08:04:59 pm
Today why?
It's starting to resemble the Transfers thread. Almost as boring.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #930 on: Yesterday at 10:22:20 pm »
The transfer thread isnt boring.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #931 on: Yesterday at 10:22:38 pm »
Welsh is an absurd language.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #932 on: Yesterday at 10:23:11 pm »
Toasting sandwiches is the most absurd thing in food. It utterly ruins every sandwich it touches.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #933 on: Yesterday at 10:23:43 pm »
Tea is disgusting. (Yes, even your fruit teas).
Offline ToneLa

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #934 on: Yesterday at 10:24:02 pm »
Air fryers make the best "grilled" cheese sandwiches. Heavenly food with a dash of worcestercesthire
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #935 on: Yesterday at 10:24:10 pm »
Champagne isnt that nice.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #936 on: Yesterday at 10:24:31 pm »
Stella isn't that bad a drink
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #937 on: Yesterday at 10:25:11 pm »
Spain has a dog turd problem
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #938 on: Yesterday at 10:25:50 pm »
Mindfulness is utter garbage
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #939 on: Yesterday at 10:25:56 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:23:43 pm
Tea is disgusting. (Yes, even your fruit teas).
You awful man.

Chippys are usually shit and its rare to find a good one.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #940 on: Yesterday at 10:26:39 pm »
Meditation works, but has been sadly co-opted by bullshit artists
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #941 on: Yesterday at 10:27:30 pm »
Chips and gravy is utterly awful.



(Turns off PMs)
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #942 on: Yesterday at 10:28:39 pm »
Holidays in the uk are awful.  Id rather stay at home.
Offline Elzar

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #943 on: Yesterday at 10:29:15 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 10:25:56 pm
You awful man.

Chippys are usually shit and its rare to find a good one.

In Liverpool yes, the batter they put on fish here is really bad. Thick, soggy and gooey for some reason.
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #944 on: Yesterday at 10:40:37 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 10:29:15 pm
In Liverpool yes, the batter they put on fish here is really bad. Thick, soggy and gooey for some reason.
To be fair Byrnes is decent when Im that way, but people really seem to rate The Good Catch and The Boat and theyre both fucking shite. Dry fish covered in greasy goop.

Caravan holidays are depressing.
Online Nitramdorf

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #945 on: Today at 12:40:33 am »
Warm, sunny weather is fucking horrible. Give me spring, autumn and winter anyday.
