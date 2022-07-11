« previous next »
Author Topic: Unpopular Opinions  (Read 23825 times)

Online AndyMuller

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #840 on: July 11, 2022, 05:58:18 pm »
The hits in the early/mid 00s from Justin Timberlake and Nelly Furtado which Timbaland produced most of are some of the best pop music in years and still bang to this day.
Offline S

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #841 on: July 11, 2022, 06:45:28 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on July 11, 2022, 05:58:18 pm
The hits in the early/mid 00s from Justin Timberlake and Nelly Furtado which Timbaland produced most of are some of the best pop music in years and still bang to this day.
I much preferred the earlier Nelly Furtado songs, but the ones you mention stand the test of time in terms of airplay. They dont sound dated to me either.
Online AndyMuller

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #842 on: July 11, 2022, 07:07:17 pm »
Quote from: S on July 11, 2022, 06:45:28 pm
I much preferred the earlier Nelly Furtado songs, but the ones you mention stand the test of time in terms of airplay. They dont sound dated to me either.

Agreed.

Promiscuous, Maneater and Say It Right are all great songs personally.
Online AndyMuller

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #843 on: Today at 01:32:12 pm »
Bruce Springsteen is shite.
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #844 on: Today at 01:46:18 pm »
Nebraska's fantastic but I always found most of his other stuff really overrated. Tom Petty's quite similar, average songwriter who gets bigged up because he's an 'American icon'.
Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #845 on: Today at 03:13:54 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 01:32:12 pm
Bruce Springsteen is shite.

Is correct.

He's one of those artists that people are expected to like.
Offline KillieRed

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #846 on: Today at 03:24:44 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 01:32:12 pm
Bruce Springsteen is shite.

Wow.

Amazing lyrics, great songs in general, possibly the best band I have seen. Not that it matters with regards to his music, but he also seems to care about more than himself.
Online Lastrador

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #847 on: Today at 03:30:44 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 01:32:12 pm
Bruce Springsteen is shite.
He's no Nelly Furtado, that's for sure.
Offline Mark Walters

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #848 on: Today at 03:59:30 pm »
Godfather Pt II is the most overrated film in history! (Don't @ me!)
Offline cynicaloldgit

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #849 on: Today at 04:55:13 pm »
Quote from: Mark Walters on Today at 03:59:30 pm
Godfather Pt II is the most overrated film in history! (Don't @ me!)
Citizen Kane runs it close.
Offline jackh

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #850 on: Today at 04:56:40 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 03:30:44 pm
He's no Nelly Furtado, that's for sure.

Wild run of 8 posts ;D
Offline Hedley Lamarr

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #851 on: Today at 05:28:46 pm »
Quote from: cynicaloldgit on Today at 04:55:13 pm
Citizen Kane runs it close.

Abso-fucking-loutly.  It's not even Orson Welles best film.
Online Lastrador

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #852 on: Today at 05:37:39 pm »
Quote from: Mark Walters on Today at 03:59:30 pm
Godfather Pt II is the most overrated film in history! (Don't @ me!)
Kind of agree. It's still an amazing film, but it doesn't come close to the perfection of the first one. I found it a little too grim, and parallel stories on a single film rarely work for me, even though both are great in this case.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #853 on: Today at 05:52:47 pm »
On the subject of films The Exorcist is over rated and not even a proper horror film, more like out of body child abusers.

Offline rob1966

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #854 on: Today at 05:59:19 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 05:52:47 pm
On the subject of films The Exorcist is over rated and not even a proper horror film, more like out of body child abusers.



Scared the fuck out of enough people in the 70's
Online AndyMuller

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #855 on: Today at 06:17:57 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 03:30:44 pm
He's no Nelly Furtado, that's for sure.

Exactly. Come back to me when he makes a song better than Say It Right.

Pure American country shite.
Online SamLad

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #856 on: Today at 06:22:08 pm »
Quote from: Mark Walters on Today at 03:59:30 pm
Godfather Pt II is the most overrated film in history! (Don't @ me!)
Forrest Gump is much, much worse - total puerile drivel.
Online Lastrador

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #857 on: Today at 06:29:01 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 06:17:57 pm
Exactly. Come back to me when he makes a song better than Say It Right.

Pure American country shite.
Loud drums + Timbaland saying hey every two seconds + Mediocre melody = Genius (for Andy).

Bruce could take a dumb on his guitar and it would sound better than that shit, and I'm not even a fan. 
Offline Elmo!

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #858 on: Today at 06:32:28 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 06:17:57 pm
Exactly. Come back to me when he makes a song better than Say It Right.

Pure American country shite.

Wait what, since when was Springsteen a country artist?
Offline I've been a good boy.

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #859 on: Today at 06:32:30 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 05:52:47 pm
On the subject of films The Exorcist is over rated and not even a proper horror film, more like out of body child abusers.
I don't really watch horror films but too many of them rely on jumpscares, especially that high pitched squeal whenever a demon shows itself or the character turns around to reveal their ugly face.

Adam Sandler movies aren't that bad. Not all movies need to have a deep story with a meaningful script. His latest movie Hustle is absolutely shite though, that's 2 hours I will never get back.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #860 on: Today at 06:34:12 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:22:08 pm
Forrest Gump is much, much worse - total puerile drivel.

Forest Gump is a Republican recruiting film

I mean, just look what they put his hippy neighbour gf through
Online Lastrador

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #861 on: Today at 06:37:02 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 06:32:28 pm
Wait what, since when was Springsteen a country artist?
Well, he's American and plays the guitar. That's enough to be labelled pure country shit for Andy.  ;D
Online tubby

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #862 on: Today at 06:37:07 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 05:28:46 pm
Abso-fucking-loutly.  It's not even Orson Welles best film.

Exactly.  Everyone knows his best one was Transformers: The Movie.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #863 on: Today at 06:42:16 pm »
This football club should revamp its ticket allocation process in a way that helps literally just me
Online AndyMuller

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #864 on: Today at 06:46:52 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 06:32:28 pm
Wait what, since when was Springsteen a country artist?

So Bruce doesnt play country music at all? He is a rock artist that plays country in some songs. Pure cowboy American Dream schlock.

Nelly Furtado wins.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #865 on: Today at 07:05:32 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Today at 06:32:30 pm
Adam Sandler movies aren't that bad. Not all movies need to have a deep story with a meaningful script. His latest movie Hustle is absolutely shite though, that's 2 hours I will never get back.

Punch Drunk Love, Uncut Gems and Click are all great films and yeah, a lot of his others are really easy viewing.

Hustle is also terrible you're right. Just a "by the numbers" sports film with zero nuance.
Offline Jshooters

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #866 on: Today at 07:46:56 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on July  7, 2022, 10:54:07 pm
It can be a little boring in the same way some mens football can be a little boring - if the game is poor. The issue is, the speed and technicality isnt really there in womens football and tactically coaches are only just starting to innovate more in recent years.

This is clearly all due to the fact that the womens game is still really in the early stages of its development. Yes its existed for a while, but never been granted the conditions to flourish until relatively recently. Whilst mens football has grown unchecked for over a century, realistically, globally speaking, womens football has only started to undergo greater backing and development in the last decade or so. As a result, were starting to see more coverage, more English players moving to the best European teams and better, more entertaining fixtures. Its just a waiting game until it does offer a better product on the pitch, because it does vary in quality massively at the moment. But more time, money and people watching it will develop into a highly watchable sport in relative terms, just as womens tennis etc is every bit as engaging as the Mens.

Opinion - Dubai and the UAE absolutely does not appeal to me. In fact I cant think of many places Id rather go less than Dubai. Seems a fake place full of fake people.

In my exhaustive survey of me and a good mate, your opinion on Dubai and UAE in general is not an unpopular one. He had to go to Dubai on business a few years back and the experience entirely vindicated his preconception
Offline joe buck

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #867 on: Today at 07:55:16 pm »
Women are very good at playing football.
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #868 on: Today at 08:06:08 pm »
Quote from: joe buck on Today at 07:55:16 pm
Women are very good at playing football.
A small percentage are. Just like a small percentage of men are. I can tell you from some of the lads at my seven aside that men are not very good at playing football.

Bruce Springsteen being shit is a horrid take. One of the best songwriters of the 20th century and still doing some interesting stuff now in his 70s. Ferocious tourer who apparently is phenomenal live. Silvio Dante is his guitarist after all.

Sunak would be worse for the country than Johnson was. Swapping a feckless liar for a feckless psychopath.
Online bradders1011

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #869 on: Today at 08:46:39 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 06:34:12 pm
Forest Gump is a Republican recruiting film

I mean, just look what they put his hippy neighbour gf through

You mean the most evil villain in all movie history?

Self-obsessed, self-indulgent waster who led a man with learning difficulties on for decades before finally shagging him when she had AIDS then leaving him with the kid.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #870 on: Today at 09:14:03 pm »
Deacon Blue's "Dignity' is an absolute load of complete and utter shite
Online AndyMuller

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #871 on: Today at 09:14:55 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:14:03 pm
Deacon Blue's "Dignity' is an absolute load of complete and utter shite

God I hate that song. Deacon Blue are shite.
