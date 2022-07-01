« previous next »
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #760 on: July 1, 2022, 02:58:36 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on July  1, 2022, 02:56:26 pm
Let's be civilised about this

They can pay for their own rope too don't use my tax money when we hang em, there's potholes round here

 :lmao
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #761 on: July 1, 2022, 02:59:32 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on July  1, 2022, 02:52:16 pm
Doesn't that describe the entire cabinet and the PM right now?

Exactly.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #762 on: July 1, 2022, 03:05:17 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on July  1, 2022, 02:59:32 pm
Exactly.

I would agree that the CEO of our firm for example would make a really good politician, he's been instrumental in turning a couple of failing businesses into market leaders, but you'd still get the likes of Johnson, Mogg and the other useless gets wanting the job too. Whether they'd be selected to be the Candidate is another thing, but seeing as it's all old boys network, then a man from Sheffield likely won't get selected over someone like fatty with his dodgy connections.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #763 on: July 3, 2022, 05:42:56 pm »
Halo didnt  save Zhou.  The roll bar did.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #764 on: July 3, 2022, 06:53:09 pm »
Formula 1. No need.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #765 on: July 3, 2022, 10:09:10 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on July  3, 2022, 06:53:09 pm
Formula 1. No need.

100% agree. Imagine if which brand of football boots you wore made a massive difference to performance, so that it was extremely likely that the team with the best football boots won the championship. I care about how the good the sports people are, not the people in the background.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #766 on: Yesterday at 11:45:01 am »
Formula 1 is utter shite

It was on in the pub when I was out having a pint with my mate

So boring thesedays.

That Red Bull soapox thing is 10 x better
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #767 on: Yesterday at 11:47:32 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 11:45:01 am
Formula 1 is utter shite

It was on in the pub when I was out having a pint with my mate

So boring thesedays.

That Red Bull soapox thing is 10 x better

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #768 on: Yesterday at 11:55:02 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 11:45:01 am
Formula 1 is utter shite

It was on in the pub when I was out having a pint with my mate

So boring thesedays.

That Red Bull soapox thing is 10 x better

If it was on in the pub yesterday, you clearly didn't pay any attention to it.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #769 on: Yesterday at 11:59:08 am »
Quote from: Shankly998 on July  3, 2022, 10:09:10 pm
100% agree. Imagine if which brand of football boots you wore made a massive difference to performance, so that it was extremely likely that the team with the best football boots won the championship. I care about how the good the sports people are, not the people in the background.

Pretty much the same as it works in football.

Swap the best coaches for the best mechanics and engineers, the best players for the best drivers etc, you've got the same outcome.

Football is probably worse in that the team with the most money is normally the winner.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #770 on: Yesterday at 12:17:27 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:59:08 am
Pretty much the same as it works in football.

Swap the best coaches for the best mechanics and engineers, the best players for the best drivers etc, you've got the same outcome.

Football is probably worse in that the team with the most money is normally the winner.
I can't buy myself a place in a top level football team but you can in F1, posh/rich boys hobby - never a proper sport.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #771 on: Yesterday at 12:21:45 pm »
Quote from: WhoHe on Yesterday at 12:17:27 pm
I can't buy myself a place in a top level football team but you can in F1, posh/rich boys hobby - never a proper sport.

It is.

And you can't just walk in the front door and hand someone a cheque for £50m and turn up on race day to drive the car.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #772 on: Yesterday at 12:27:27 pm »
Quote from: WhoHe on Yesterday at 12:17:27 pm
I can't buy myself a place in a top level football team but you can in F1, posh/rich boys hobby - never a proper sport.

If you were a very good but not top level footballer and your dad bought the team I'm sure you could. The paid drivers are still good drivers, they don't just suddenly decide they want to be an F1 driver and turn up the next day
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #773 on: Yesterday at 01:10:57 pm »
https://onestopracing.com/is-it-hard-to-become-a-f1-driver/

Formula 1 is one of the most spectacular sports in the world. There is no other motorsport like it, and many dream of becoming an F1 driver. Every fan of F1 could see themselves in the drivers seat, and this begs the question, is it hard to become an F1 driver?

It is very hard to become an F1 driver. The politics, regulations, and requirements to become an F1 driver are a challenge. F1 drivers must be highly skilled and talented. A very large budget is also required. F1 drivers dedicate their lives to racing from a young age, giving their all to the sport.

Becoming a Formula 1 racing driver is very challenging, although not impossible. There are a very particular set of requirements for driving in F1, and all drivers go through a grueling process to get where they are. Lets explore the truth about how hard it really is to become an F1 driver.

How Hard Is It To Become A Formula 1 Driver?
Formula 1 is one of the most popular sports in the world. There are millions of fans internationally, and every one of them has their own opinions about the sport and the drivers who compete in F1 races. Many F1 fans find themselves wondering how tough it really I to become an F1 driver. Is the process really as hard as they say it is?

The truth is that becoming an F1 driver is astronomically difficult.

The process of becoming a driver in Formula 1 requires a lifetime of effort, time, skill, practice, training, dedication, and work. Driving in F1 also requires more money than most people will see in their lifetime, not to mention the slim chances of becoming a driver simply because there are only 20 F1 drivers in the entire world at any given time.

This is without considering the actual requirements that every F1 driver has to meet, such as the correct number of driving points to attain the proper licenses, age requirements and limits, and hours spent in particular racing car classes.

Aside from the time, money, effort, and hoop-jumping required to get into F1, there are other racing leagues to conquer first, and every F1 driver must have at least a higher-than-average skill level and talent to even dream of keeping up with the other drivers in F1.

The long story made short is that becoming a Formula 1 driver is the biggest challenge in all of motorsport. The exclusivity, budgets, skill requirements, politics, and time frame required to enter the sport make it almost impossible for motorsport drivers to make it all the way to F1, regardless of how well they can drive.

Formula 1 Driver Requirements
Let us get into some of the specifics of what it takes to become a driver in Formula 1 based on the requirements that every driver must meet and the precedents set by the current top Formula 1 drivers.

The biggest precedent set by current Formula 1 drivers is the amount of time that they have dedicated to their driving career. The best drivers on the F1 grid in 2021 began their racing career at a remarkably young age, some drivers even starting as young as 4 hours old or below.

These drivers fought their way through go-kart leagues, Formula 4, Formula 3, Formula 2, and eventually into Formula 1, where they proved themselves while racing for smaller teams and were then brought on by bigger, better teams to become the best drivers in the world.

These drivers spend their entire lives behind the wheel of a race car of some form and dedicate everything that they have to become the best that there is. This is the standard in Formula 1. Becoming a driver in this sport will consume your entire life.

The next biggest aspect of F1 requirements to consider is the mandated requirements. Every F1 driver must be 18 years of age or older, every F1 river must have achieved 40 points or more toward their racing Superlicense, and every F1 driver must cock more than 300 hours of drive time in an F1 car before being allowed onto the grid.

These mandated requirements alone make it incredibly difficult to become an F1 driver, as not just anyone has access to an F1 car to drive for 300 hours.

Lets Talk About Talent And Skill
One of the most important atributes of becoming an F1 driver, one that cannot be overlooked or ignored, is raw talent and outright skill. The drivers that compete in Formula 1 are not only the hardest working drivers in all motorsport, but they are the best drivers in the world.

Competing in Formula 1 requires a skill level that is unparalleled and a level of natural raw talent that cannot be taught. These driers are outrageously skillful and are constantly honing their skills and abilities to become the best of all time.

The best drivers in Formula 1 currently are considered to be the best drivers of all history, and they are only getting better.

This is another reason why becoming an F1 driver is so challenging. Every driver in F1 must be talented and skilled enough to compete with every other driver on the grid, and otherwise, there is no point in entering the race.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #774 on: Yesterday at 01:16:21 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 01:10:57 pm
The best drivers on the F1 grid in 2021 began their racing career at a remarkably young age, some drivers even starting as young as 4 hours old or below.


Typo?
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #775 on: Yesterday at 01:16:24 pm »
Agree with Andy, F1 is shite.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #776 on: Yesterday at 01:19:05 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 01:16:21 pm
Typo?

Nah, that's about the time their mother gets on the maternity ward. The very talented babies then scream and cry until they're allowed at the wheel on the drive home from being born.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #777 on: Yesterday at 01:19:21 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 01:16:21 pm
Typo?

Just get them a wee drink of breast milk then chuck them in a go cart in the delivery suite. Result.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #778 on: Yesterday at 02:02:11 pm »
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #779 on: Yesterday at 11:18:39 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:59:08 am
Pretty much the same as it works in football.

Swap the best coaches for the best mechanics and engineers, the best players for the best drivers etc, you've got the same outcome.

Football is probably worse in that the team with the most money is normally the winner.

Disagree if you're the best football player in the world but have a crap coach, you'll stand out far more than if the best formula one driver in the world is driving a crap car. The idea that a lot of the time whoever has the best car wins a championship rather than whoever has the best driver just makes formula 1 very unappealing to me as a sport.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #780 on: Yesterday at 11:58:57 pm »
London is overrated as a City. Got great museums, galleries and restaurants but is also one of the saddest feeling and most deprived Citys in certain areas. Its overly expensive and you cant live a great lifestyle there unless youre on mega money. Also had all the windows on my car put through near Wembley when I last drove down there so still sore about that.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #781 on: Today at 09:25:40 am »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Yesterday at 11:18:39 pm
Disagree if you're the best football player in the world but have a crap coach, you'll stand out far more than if the best formula one driver in the world is driving a crap car. The idea that a lot of the time whoever has the best car wins a championship rather than whoever has the best driver just makes formula 1 very unappealing to me as a sport.

They're both the same though really, you very, very rarely get the best F1 driver in a crap car just as you very, very rarely get the best football player at a crap club (crap coach doesn't work at all as an analogy).
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #782 on: Today at 09:59:28 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:25:40 am
They're both the same though really, you very, very rarely get the best F1 driver in a crap car just as you very, very rarely get the best football player at a crap club (crap coach doesn't work at all as an analogy).

MotoGP is a sport where you can and do get the best rider on a poor bike and the riders ability shows. Casey Stoner won the championship on a Ducati that no one else, including Valentino Rossi, could ride, Marc Marquez rode around all the issues with the Honda to win titles, although this season, the Honda is such a pig that nobody can ride the thing. Rossi went to Yamaha and won the title on a new bike when nobody expected him to
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #783 on: Today at 10:21:53 am »
Stephen Graham is a vastly overrated actor. Plays the same person most of the time, that isn't what I call good acting. It is just because he is scouse everyone raves about him, same with Jamie Webster whose music is MOR.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #784 on: Today at 10:41:58 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 11:58:57 pm
London is overrated as a City. Got great museums, galleries and restaurants but is also one of the saddest feeling and most deprived Citys in certain areas. Its overly expensive and you cant live a great lifestyle there unless youre on mega money. Also had all the windows on my car put through near Wembley when I last drove down there so still sore about that.
You're going to the wrong parts - the Zone 2 bits in the North-west and South-east of the city are lovely. And the rest applies to most big capital cities.
