Nandos - waste of money.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
All football threads on RAWK should close for the summer and open up again when the pre-season games start.
It used to be so much cheaper when they first started popping up everywhere. Could get a full meal for around a fiver, and I remember one promotion they had where if you didn't get your food within a certain time, you got money off or something. Then all of a sudden, the chicken got chewier and the prices shot up.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Has Slough Nandos gone downhill since I left Amir? That is sad news. Is Roosters still there?
Nandos in general mate. Stopped going to any and when asked, I'm usually suggesting somewhere else. And I believe so. Thought you'd have been more of Pizza Express man
McNasty's, KFC, Burger King, Nandos, Subway, Dominos, Pizza Hut, Papa Johns, Greggs, FiveGuys, Pret a Manger and Starbucks are shite and can eat a dick
Five Guys is good.
Five Guys is pretty pricey but their food is fucking delicious.
Ive never been. A couple of times Ive considered and for as far as the front door, seem the prices and gone to KFC or McNasty's instead!
Don't care if it's good, Five guys is a rip off, £8.25 for a cheeseburger, £4.50 for regular fries, over £5 for a milkshake, oh & they don't do meal deals either, at least Dick Turpin wore a mask.
Agree 100%. I thought the moaning and bickering during the season was bad but it's gone up another level since the CL final.
Thinking is overrated.The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.Rest, love, observe. Laugh.
There are too many pizza restaurants and they mostly all pump out the same thing.
Elvis was shit
I want to try In n Out and Shake Shack when we make it over to the states because I'm told they're both better than 5 Guys and reasonably priced.
