5 Guys is good but an absolute rip off an nowhere near worth the money. If you want a burger, chips and a drink you'll have little left out of £20. I'd rather pay £4 for 3 shite McDonald's Burgers (saver menu) that at least have the decency to let you know they're shite.



Five Guys charges restaurant prices but isn't as good as a decent restaurant burger, so what's the appeal?



I want to try In n Out and Shake Shack when we make it over to the states because I'm told they're both better than 5 Guys and reasonably priced.



Nandos has never been good in my opinion, but from the sounds of it, I only ever tried it after the prices spiked and the quality dipped. Pretty much all chain restaurants are average or worse. One of my favourites, Mowgli, used to be really good and is still decent, but has noticeably dipped in quality since they went from 3 locations to about 20.



Porta is a good chain for Tapas, but they only have 3 locations so not sure you'd call them that.