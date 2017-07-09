« previous next »
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #640 on: Yesterday at 10:22:55 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 10:15:44 am
Nandos - waste of money.

Seconded , its a bit of chicken FFS
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #641 on: Yesterday at 10:25:43 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 10:15:44 am
Nandos - waste of money.

It used to be so much cheaper when they first started popping up everywhere.  Could get a full meal for around a fiver, and I remember one promotion they had where if you didn't get your food within a certain time, you got money off or something.  Then all of a sudden, the chicken got chewier and the prices shot up.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #642 on: Yesterday at 11:54:25 am »
McNasty's, KFC, Burger King, Nandos, Subway, Dominos, Pizza Hut, Papa Johns, Greggs, FiveGuys, Pret a Manger and Starbucks are shite and can eat a dick
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #643 on: Yesterday at 11:59:27 am »
Nando's chicken is much nicer to have at home. Get the sauces they have in the shop and marinade then add more every few minutes of cooking.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #644 on: Yesterday at 12:04:37 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on June 27, 2022, 09:48:59 pm
All football threads on RAWK should close for the summer and open up again when the pre-season games start.
Agree 100%. I thought the moaning and bickering during the season was bad but it's gone up another level since the CL final.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #645 on: Yesterday at 12:19:35 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 10:25:43 am
It used to be so much cheaper when they first started popping up everywhere.  Could get a full meal for around a fiver, and I remember one promotion they had where if you didn't get your food within a certain time, you got money off or something.  Then all of a sudden, the chicken got chewier and the prices shot up.

Exactly. Loads of Peri-Peri places kicking about these days that can do similar at a third of the price.

And I'm pretty certain all employees are trained to check the chicken by throwing it against a brick wall and making sure it bounces back.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #646 on: Yesterday at 12:21:04 pm »
Has Slough Nandos gone downhill since I left Amir? That is sad news. Is Roosters still there? :D
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #647 on: Yesterday at 01:49:11 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 12:21:04 pm
Has Slough Nandos gone downhill since I left Amir? That is sad news. Is Roosters still there? :D

Nandos in general mate. Stopped going to any and when asked, I'm usually suggesting somewhere else.

And I believe so. Thought you'd have been more of Pizza Express man :D
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #648 on: Yesterday at 01:52:11 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 01:49:11 pm
Nandos in general mate. Stopped going to any and when asked, I'm usually suggesting somewhere else.

And I believe so. Thought you'd have been more of Pizza Express man :D

Haha Christ, just reminded me of any team lunch. They were literally the two choices (actually we used to posh it up in Windsor).

Pizza Express was too near the Moon abs Spoon for comfort.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #649 on: Yesterday at 02:38:50 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 11:54:25 am
McNasty's, KFC, Burger King, Nandos, Subway, Dominos, Pizza Hut, Papa Johns, Greggs, FiveGuys, Pret a Manger and Starbucks are shite and can eat a dick

Five Guys is good.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #650 on: Yesterday at 02:40:21 pm »
Dench loves to gobble down Five Guys on his dinner break. Pass it on.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #651 on: Yesterday at 04:30:01 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Yesterday at 02:38:50 pm
Five Guys is good.

Don't care if it's good, Five guys is a rip off, £8.25 for a cheeseburger, £4.50 for regular fries, over £5 for a milkshake, oh & they don't do meal deals either, at least Dick Turpin wore a mask. :o
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #652 on: Yesterday at 05:03:38 pm »
Five Guys is pretty pricey but their food is fucking delicious.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #653 on: Yesterday at 05:10:27 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 05:03:38 pm
Five Guys is pretty pricey but their food is fucking delicious.

Ive never been. A couple of times Ive considered and for as far as the front door, seem the prices and gone to KFC or McNasty's instead!
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #654 on: Yesterday at 05:13:22 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 05:10:27 pm
Ive never been. A couple of times Ive considered and for as far as the front door, seem the prices and gone to KFC or McNasty's instead!

Yeah it's way more expensive than places like that, but it's absolutely worth it.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #655 on: Yesterday at 05:48:53 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 04:30:01 pm
Don't care if it's good, Five guys is a rip off, £8.25 for a cheeseburger, £4.50 for regular fries, over £5 for a milkshake, oh & they don't do meal deals either, at least Dick Turpin wore a mask. :o

Oh yeah, it's overpriced as fuck. Much better grub than Maccys or Subway though.

Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 05:10:27 pm
Ive never been. A couple of times Ive considered and for as far as the front door, seem the prices and gone to KFC or McNasty's instead!

Treat yourself Nick!
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #656 on: Yesterday at 10:36:45 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 12:04:37 pm
Agree 100%. I thought the moaning and bickering during the season was bad but it's gone up another level since the CL final.
It's not just that but I also see the City, United, Chelsea and Everton threads constantly at the top of general sports section. Seriously who gives a shit about them? Maybe I'm just a killjoy who's completely fallen out of love with the sport outside of LFC.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #657 on: Yesterday at 10:39:22 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 05:10:27 pm
Ive never been. A couple of times Ive considered and for as far as the front door, seem the prices and gone to KFC or McNasty's instead!

You aren't missing much, you could genuinely make yourself a burger and chips just as good at home for a fraction of the price
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #658 on: Yesterday at 11:14:26 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 04:30:01 pm
Don't care if it's good, Five guys is a rip off, £8.25 for a cheeseburger, £4.50 for regular fries, over £5 for a milkshake, oh & they don't do meal deals either, at least Dick Turpin wore a mask. :o

christ.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #659 on: Today at 09:00:23 am »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 10:25:43 am
It used to be so much cheaper when they first started popping up everywhere.  Could get a full meal for around a fiver, and I remember one promotion they had where if you didn't get your food within a certain time, you got money off or something.  Then all of a sudden, the chicken got chewier and the prices shot up.

20 years ago as a student I used to pretty much live on Nandos, £5 for a meal used to make a welcome change from the £2 pizza I would otherwise be eating, but considering its about £15 for a meal now I have to think twice.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #660 on: Today at 10:40:43 am »
5 Guys is good but an absolute rip off an nowhere near worth the money. If you want a burger, chips and a drink you'll have little left out of £20. I'd rather pay £4 for 3 shite McDonald's Burgers (saver menu) that at least have the decency to let you know they're shite.

Five Guys charges restaurant prices but isn't as good as a decent restaurant burger, so what's the appeal?

I want to try In n Out and Shake Shack when we make it over to the states because I'm told they're both better than 5 Guys and reasonably priced.

Nandos has never been good in my opinion, but from the sounds of it, I only ever tried it after the prices spiked and the quality dipped. Pretty much all chain restaurants are average or worse. One of my favourites, Mowgli, used to be really good and is still decent, but has noticeably dipped in quality since they went from 3 locations to about 20.

Porta is a good chain for Tapas, but they only have 3 locations so not sure you'd call them that.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #661 on: Today at 11:16:19 am »
There are too many pizza restaurants and they mostly all pump out the same thing.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #662 on: Today at 11:21:38 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 11:16:19 am
There are too many pizza restaurants and they mostly all pump out the same thing.

Pizza?
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #663 on: Today at 11:45:51 am »
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #664 on: Today at 12:49:08 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 10:40:43 am
I want to try In n Out and Shake Shack when we make it over to the states because I'm told they're both better than 5 Guys and reasonably priced.

Shake Shack was surprisingly good when I went to the US.  Thought it was going to be a McDonald's-esque kind of deal, but it was much closer to Five Guys than expected.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #665 on: Today at 02:14:21 pm »
Nandos used to be great. I took the kids there a couple of nights ago because they love it but I said to Mrs Walters that it'll be gone in 5 years because the quality has gone downhill. She disagreed. If you want a decent peri peri chicken cook it yourself with their sauce. Marinade, stick in the oven at 130 degrees, let it cook for 3 hours ensuring you check periodically that it hasn't dried out, and your chicken will be beautifully tender, succulent and fall off the bone!

Don't get me started on Five Guys. Awful burgers! The best fast food burgers are still Burger King but they seem to have dropped off the face of the planet in the last few years.
