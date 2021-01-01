Nandos - waste of money.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
All football threads on RAWK should close for the summer and open up again when the pre-season games start.
It used to be so much cheaper when they first started popping up everywhere. Could get a full meal for around a fiver, and I remember one promotion they had where if you didn't get your food within a certain time, you got money off or something. Then all of a sudden, the chicken got chewier and the prices shot up.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Page created in 0.015 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.79]