More people should have a wank before they log on, or even go outside



..... I'm aware that might backfire horribly, and we'd get more horned up abuse at women, worse bus rides, pervy train journeys, posts banging on about rimming Thatcher or whatever



Fuck it, it's not the popular opinions thread



Have a wank, then see what's on your mind. There's that clarity. It's lovely.



What a fucking post for a new page



I've always said - if something you love boils you so much you need to go on a mad rant then consider having a pint, lovely walk, having a smoke or simply visiting Madame Palm.Odds are you'll be much less bothered about it and much more bothered about mistiming your shot and having to wipe jizz off your cheek.It isn't worth me insisting that the above is an example and hasn't happened to me - no one is believing it either way!