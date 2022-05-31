« previous next »
Offline Crosby Nick

  Thread locker extraordinaire.
  Poultry in Motion
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #400 on: May 31, 2022, 09:51:41 am
Quote from: KillieRed on May 31, 2022, 09:03:04 am
A bit early in the day, but i read that whole thing as your mum wanted your sister to die in a car crash and men went weak for you mum.

I probably shouldnt read posts from the bottom up.

:D

I had to do a double take at that as well. Families eh?
Offline Jack_Bauer

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #401 on: May 31, 2022, 09:55:23 am
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on May 12, 2022, 08:06:29 pm
Likewise for Friends. Any show with canned laughter are shite, King of Queens an exception.
Agreed with Friends it's the most overrated sitcom in history and Seinfeld is vastly superior. As for KOQ I think the first few seasons are okay but it went on for way too long.
Offline TepidT2O

  Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber.
  Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #402 on: May 31, 2022, 05:19:30 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on May 31, 2022, 09:46:59 am
I never found here attractive and she came across as a scheming wietdo. Those so called spying pictures in the Mirror in the gym where deffo staged.
Anthea Turner 


She was very similar. Men made fools of themselves in front of her.  Bizarre
Offline Kenny's Jacket

  Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato.
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #403 on: May 31, 2022, 05:25:08 pm
Christopher Hitchens did a good documentary on how Diana's death mysteriously changed peoples opinions on her

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yUYkgaSx60w

Personally I always thought she was ok.
Offline Nobby Reserve

  Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts.
  Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #404 on: May 31, 2022, 05:29:40 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on May 31, 2022, 05:25:08 pm

Personally I always thought she was ok.


The Establishment hated her.

So I quite liked her.
Offline SamLad

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #405 on: May 31, 2022, 11:09:52 pm
dunno abut her personality and so on, but she was a cracking looking woman imo.

to listen to some on here, you'd think they'd kick 30-year-old Brigitte Bardot out of bed. :)
Offline disgraced cake

  Seis Veces
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #406 on: May 31, 2022, 11:11:22 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on May 31, 2022, 12:42:10 am
My sister told my mum shed been badly hurt in a car crash

My mum (who hated her) said good I hope she dies. 


She still regrets that one

She was weird, men went weak at the knees for her and acted like idiots. I never could see it.

Laughed at this way more than I should have  :lmao
Offline Mumm-Ra

  Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner.
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #407 on: June 1, 2022, 12:21:17 am
Quote from: SamLad on May 31, 2022, 11:09:52 pm
dunno abut her personality and so on, but she was a cracking looking woman imo.

to listen to some on here, you'd think they'd kick 30-year-old Brigitte Bardot out of bed. :)

Bridgette Bardot was top notch though. As Brits in the 80s we were starved of lookers
Offline Nitramdorf

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #408 on: June 1, 2022, 06:30:04 am
Quote from: SamLad on May 31, 2022, 11:09:52 pm
dunno abut her personality and so on, but she was a cracking looking woman imo.

to listen to some on here, you'd think they'd kick 30-year-old Brigitte Bardot out of bed. :)

Diana or Anthea?  :)

Id be happy with either, Diana could get the beers in, a lot, and Anthea would definitely let you do it with the lights on.
Offline Nobby Reserve

  Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts.
  Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #409 on: June 5, 2022, 05:39:45 pm
With hindsight, I really enjoyed the first lockdown.



Offline ToneLa

  The haiku master.
  I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #410 on: June 5, 2022, 05:51:27 pm
England cannot produce artist genius as much now
Online redbyrdz

  No to sub-optimal passing!
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #411 on: Yesterday at 04:27:46 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on June  5, 2022, 05:39:45 pm
With hindsight, I really enjoyed the first lockdown.






I enjoyed it when it happend. ;D just wish I'd been furloughed too.

But then I don't really care about shopping, drinking, or eating out, so wasn't overly affected personally.
 
Offline .adam

  .asking .for .trouble
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #412 on: Yesterday at 04:51:58 pm
As a holiday destination, France is over-rated.
Offline Nobby Reserve

  Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts.
  Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #413 on: Yesterday at 05:34:23 pm
Quote from: .adam on Yesterday at 04:51:58 pm
As a holiday destination, France is over-rated.


Depends where, and what you want out of a holiday.

Been there twice for holidays (plus a couple of DLP breaks) and loved it.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

  Penile Toupé Extender
  All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #414 on: Yesterday at 08:37:15 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 05:34:23 pm

Depends where, and what you want out of a holiday.

Been there twice for holidays (plus a couple of DLP breaks) and loved it.

I completely concur with your view Nobby, but I have to declare self interest as Im on route to the Dordogne as I type.

Ive been getting in the mood by rewatching a DVD of the 1972 BBC production of Clochemerle.
Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  old and annoying
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #415 on: Yesterday at 08:40:55 pm
Quote from: .adam on Yesterday at 04:51:58 pm
As a holiday destination, France is over-rated.

Disagree

Another great place for adventure sports
Offline KillieRed

  Jaro.
  Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #416 on: Yesterday at 09:32:26 pm
Quote from: .adam on Yesterday at 04:51:58 pm
As a holiday destination, France is over-rated.

I mean I wouldnt go to St.Denis, but rural France is beautiful & the locals are friendly. Stay in the country, visit the cities. Also, amazing food & drink thats not taxed to oblivion.
Online redbyrdz

  No to sub-optimal passing!
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #417 on: Today at 05:48:41 am
Now you've set me off, French food is fucking shite! Just fatty and greasy without a vegetable in sight. I suppose bread and cheese is alright, but it's not like you couldn't find that elsewhere.
