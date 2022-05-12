« previous next »
Author Topic: Unpopular Opinions  (Read 10640 times)

  Thread locker extraordinaire.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #400 on: Yesterday at 09:51:41 am
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 09:03:04 am
A bit early in the day, but i read that whole thing as your mum wanted your sister to die in a car crash and men went weak for you mum.

I probably shouldnt read posts from the bottom up.

:D

I had to do a double take at that as well. Families eh?
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #401 on: Yesterday at 09:55:23 am
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on May 12, 2022, 08:06:29 pm
Likewise for Friends. Any show with canned laughter are shite, King of Queens an exception.
Agreed with Friends it's the most overrated sitcom in history and Seinfeld is vastly superior. As for KOQ I think the first few seasons are okay but it went on for way too long.
  Folically-challenged
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #402 on: Yesterday at 05:19:30 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:46:59 am
I never found here attractive and she came across as a scheming wietdo. Those so called spying pictures in the Mirror in the gym where deffo staged.
Anthea Turner 


She was very similar. Men made fools of themselves in front of her.  Bizarre
Logged
  Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #403 on: Yesterday at 05:25:08 pm
Christopher Hitchens did a good documentary on how Diana's death mysteriously changed peoples opinions on her

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yUYkgaSx60w

Personally I always thought she was ok.
  Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #404 on: Yesterday at 05:29:40 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 05:25:08 pm

Personally I always thought she was ok.


The Establishment hated her.

So I quite liked her.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #405 on: Yesterday at 11:09:52 pm
dunno abut her personality and so on, but she was a cracking looking woman imo.

to listen to some on here, you'd think they'd kick 30-year-old Brigitte Bardot out of bed. :)
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #406 on: Yesterday at 11:11:22 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 12:42:10 am
My sister told my mum shed been badly hurt in a car crash

My mum (who hated her) said good I hope she dies. 


She still regrets that one

She was weird, men went weak at the knees for her and acted like idiots. I never could see it.

Laughed at this way more than I should have  :lmao
  Dunking Heretic.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #407 on: Today at 12:21:17 am
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:09:52 pm
dunno abut her personality and so on, but she was a cracking looking woman imo.

to listen to some on here, you'd think they'd kick 30-year-old Brigitte Bardot out of bed. :)

Bridgette Bardot was top notch though. As Brits in the 80s we were starved of lookers
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #408 on: Today at 06:30:04 am
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:09:52 pm
dunno abut her personality and so on, but she was a cracking looking woman imo.

to listen to some on here, you'd think they'd kick 30-year-old Brigitte Bardot out of bed. :)

Diana or Anthea?  :)

Id be happy with either, Diana could get the beers in, a lot, and Anthea would definitely let you do it with the lights on.
