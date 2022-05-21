« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Down

Author Topic: Unpopular Opinions  (Read 9183 times)

Offline liversaint

  • Beach boy giver of yuletide joy to ha-run-run-reindeer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,880
  • Settle down Beavis
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #320 on: May 21, 2022, 12:00:00 am »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on May 20, 2022, 04:26:09 pm
Horse racing only exists for betting and should be banned.

Its a multi millions if not billions business that employs many thousands. Without taking betting into consideration.

Online Casinos and slots are far more insidious.
Logged
You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

You dont win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,530
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #321 on: May 21, 2022, 12:20:32 am »
Quote from: liversaint on May 21, 2022, 12:00:00 am
Its a multi millions if not billions business that employs many thousands. Without taking betting into consideration.

Online Casinos and slots are far more insidious.
but would it exist without betting? what other revenue is there to sustain it?

serious question, I pay zero attention to horse racing and know nothing about its financial mechanics.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,404
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #322 on: May 21, 2022, 05:42:10 am »
Quote from: liversaint on May 21, 2022, 12:00:00 am
Its a multi millions if not billions business that employs many thousands. Without taking betting into consideration.

Online Casinos and slots are far more insidious.

All that wicked money tainted by the suffering of horses. Definitely a bad thing, thanks for colouring it in for me, never even considered the financial aspect along with it tainting what people need to do for money. Ban em both, there's other jobs (it is perfectly possible even under this government to get a job where nobody absolutely nobody has a moral issue with your job, and ethical employers exist) and something else would rise up to fill the vacuum. It's the tradition and heritage argument I suppose, or dead men's baggage there's an unpopular one for you lol

How do you decide you're a jockey anyway? Are there loads of broken hearted 6 foot 2 brick shit houses who ended up in other trades who, when asked, get a tear in their eye that they never got to follow the jockey dream? Or does a jockey sire the next one, jockies in a lineage perhaps, jockies beget jockies, much like they do with the horses. My best chance of seeing a horse today is the racing channel and I live in a semi rural area. The balance is all wrong.


My demonstrably unpopular opinion is that gambling in all forms basically uh it can exist I guess but I don't actually get why I have to see adverts for betting around football on TV that's proper nasty exploitative shite. That's weird though it might not be unpopular as an opinion on a forum but it seems really normalised. Nope. Get it off telly (get it off the net ideally oh what a world that would be)
« Last Edit: May 21, 2022, 05:53:56 am by ToneLa »
Logged

Offline liversaint

  • Beach boy giver of yuletide joy to ha-run-run-reindeer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,880
  • Settle down Beavis
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #323 on: May 22, 2022, 07:43:39 am »
Quote from: SamLad on May 21, 2022, 12:20:32 am
but would it exist without betting? what other revenue is there to sustain it?

serious question, I pay zero attention to horse racing and know nothing about its financial mechanics.

It would exist, maybe on a smaller scale. There are 2 dedicated to channels, plus terrestrial Tv at weekend. A lot of sponsorship is through betting companies, who make more on their online casinos and gaming products. Big companies have historically sponsored bigger races.

Racing is a business that supports other areas such as farriers, makers of tack equipment, (all of which needed for dressage, pony club, amateur races such as point to point) etc

Animal welfare is second to none in the UK racing world, and gambling online about to be subject to affordability checks.

Banning is a knee jerk reaction.
Logged
You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

You dont win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.

Offline End Product

  • doesn't always come out of the right end
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,411
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #324 on: May 22, 2022, 10:55:44 am »
Keanu Reeves is one of the most versatile and best actors of a generation.
Logged
No time for caution.

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,236
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #325 on: May 23, 2022, 10:13:46 am »
Nah, not having that. He's within two years of Pitt, Cruise, Cage, Murphy, Downey Jr and even Depp, all of whom have shown much more talent and versatility over the course of their careers. That's before you get on to talents like Philip Seymour Hoffman, Benicio Del Toro, Jamie Foxx, Woody Harrelson, Tim Roth, Djimon Hounsou, Clive Owen and Paul Giamatti who don't have the same lead actor pedigree but who are all also within that age bracket and demonstratably better actors. And a vast array of actors once you expand that bracket to what's generally termed a generation.

Keanu's got great star power but he's best when playing a cipher, a blank in motion. When he tries to emote you get a turkey like The Watcher.
Logged

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,731
  • Italians do it better
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #326 on: May 23, 2022, 02:56:51 pm »
Keanu Reeves, a versatile actor? Oh my golly! ;D
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,404
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #327 on: May 23, 2022, 05:20:03 pm »
People shouldn't go into threads to disagree
Logged

Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,280
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #328 on: May 23, 2022, 05:21:30 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on May 23, 2022, 05:20:03 pm
People shouldn't go into threads to disagree

Depends on what the subject is.

Shouldn't happen in music threads, been guilty of this myself in the past, now trying to reign it in.
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,530
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #329 on: May 23, 2022, 06:44:51 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on May 23, 2022, 05:20:03 pm
People shouldn't go into threads to disagree
agreed.  I usually strip off first.
Logged

Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,280
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #330 on: May 24, 2022, 06:34:33 pm »
If Paul McCartney has to play Glastonbury yet again he should be in the "legends" slot not headlining.

Headlining should be reserved for an artist/band who get the late night party going.
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,216
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #331 on: May 24, 2022, 09:30:38 pm »
Coca Cola is absolutely disgusting, just tastes like sweetened engine oil. Pepsi on the other hand is a great refreshing drink.

J20 is also extremely overrated considering people pay £4 for it at restaurants.
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,885
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #332 on: May 25, 2022, 08:46:10 am »
Marvel should have taken a break since Endgame. Maybe release the tv shows for disney+ but hold back on the films for a couple of years to build anticipation. Nothing has really been great except No Way Home.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,255
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #333 on: May 25, 2022, 09:21:22 am »
There's not really any difference between Liverpool, Utd, Spurs, City, Arsenal, etc fans.  We're all just people.  The only time there is a difference is when there's football involved, but that's because of the history of each of the clubs.  You see posts like 'Everton fans are a different breed', but they're really not.  And the bulk of every fanbase is now made up from people all over the world.

If you spent a weekend with a group of fans, one from each of those clubs, and never talked football, you wouldn't be able to guess which team they support.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,885
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #334 on: May 25, 2022, 11:40:26 am »
The whole Top Gun premise looks and sounds shite.
Logged

Offline Wigwamdelbert

  • Well wickidd, innit
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,757
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #335 on: May 25, 2022, 05:22:10 pm »
Quote from: tubby on May 25, 2022, 09:21:22 am


If you spent a weekend with a group of fans, one from each of those clubs, and never talked football, you wouldn't be able to guess which team they support.
Imagine a weekend of "glamping" on a site - you'd pick them out alright
the Utd fan would pick the largest accommodation, and spend time bleating about how much it was a palace
The Ev fan would pick a wooden shack - complain about its leaky roof and trash yours when he came round
The Arsenal fan would complain that someone had their accommodation too close to him, and that he'd been there first
The City fan would get his rich da to get his mates to donate the best yurt, buy all the decent beer from the site shop and wonder why no-one seemed to like him
The Spurs fan would seem harmless, but a bit annoying - he'd pull out some chateau briand steaks, make like he was about to cook them to perfection, then manage to set himself alight by the balls
Logged
Every man has a dream

Some just can't be spoken of in polite company

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,378
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #336 on: May 25, 2022, 06:10:06 pm »
Everton are a great club with fair-minded fans, and are set to dominate the Premier League, and beyond for many years to come.
Logged

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,883
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #337 on: May 25, 2022, 06:18:38 pm »
Quote from: Wigwamdelbert on May 25, 2022, 05:22:10 pm

the Utd fan would pick the largest accommodation, and spend time bleating about how much it was a palace


Snake Caravan, not Castle Gray Tent...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline liversaint

  • Beach boy giver of yuletide joy to ha-run-run-reindeer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,880
  • Settle down Beavis
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #338 on: May 25, 2022, 06:31:42 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on May 25, 2022, 06:10:06 pm
Everton are a great club with fair-minded fans, and are set to dominate the Premier League, and beyond for many years to come.

Its unpopular opinions, not off the scale deranged opinions 😁
Logged
You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

You dont win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.

Offline Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,410
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #339 on: May 25, 2022, 07:15:01 pm »
We will never get rid of the oil clubs as they are now more powerful than the leagues that they are in.
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,584
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #340 on: May 25, 2022, 08:03:36 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on May 25, 2022, 06:10:06 pm
Everton are a great club with fair-minded fans, and are set to dominate the Premier League, and beyond for many years to come.

Said no-one ever
Logged
Scouse not English

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,584
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #341 on: May 25, 2022, 08:04:18 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on May 25, 2022, 07:15:01 pm
We will never get rid of the oil clubs as they are now more powerful than the leagues that they are in.

Aint that the fucking truth

ESL without them is the only way sadly  :'(
Logged
Scouse not English

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,216
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #342 on: May 25, 2022, 09:35:49 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on May 25, 2022, 07:15:01 pm
We will never get rid of the oil clubs as they are now more powerful than the leagues that they are in.
They're in bed with the government so they have free reign to run havoc. If Labour come into power then who knows, they might put their foot down on these c*nts. But I'm not holding any hope onto it.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,584
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #343 on: May 25, 2022, 09:44:09 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on May 25, 2022, 07:15:01 pm
We will never get rid of the oil clubs as they are now more powerful than the leagues that they are in.

Not a fucking chance

Quote from: vivabobbygraham on May 25, 2022, 09:29:21 pm
So, now, we have it...


Uefa will not be told "what to do" after criticism over Kylian Mbappe's contract extension at Paris St-Germain, says its president Aleksander Ceferin.

French striker Mbappe signed a lucrative new deal at PSG having been strongly linked with Real Madrid.

After the 23-year-old decided to stay, La Liga called the French club's contract offer "scandalous".

Ceferin told BBC Sport that Uefa has "financial fair play rules which are quite strict".

"Whoever will respect our rules is welcome to play in our competitions; who will not respect the rules will not," Ceferin said.

"Look not Real Madrid or anyone else will tell Uefa what to do. They are outraged from one point of view and, as much as I know, their offer was similar to [PSG's] offer."

Uefa's financial fair play rules are designed to prevent club expenditure exceeding income by more than a set amount over each three-year assessment period.

Javier Tebas, president of Spain's La Liga, has described PSG's contract offer to Mbappe as an "insult to football" and tweeted figures pointing to the club's financial losses.

PSG are owned by Qatar Sports Investments, a subsidiary of Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), the state-run sovereign-wealth fund in Qatar.

Ceferin, president of European football's governing body since 2016, says he is "tired" of complaints about the sport's willingness to allow state-run clubs.

"I've said that many times and I will say it again, tell me one argument why they shouldn't be the owners of a club," Ceferin said.

"If you say that clubs belong to the fans, don't you think that the other English clubs have owners - they have owners from the United States, some from the Middle East, they have owners from England. So it's exactly the same situation and I'm really tired of these accusations without any concrete grounds.

"I want to know who broke the rules and if you break the rules then you will be punished."


https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/61579720

Logged
Scouse not English

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,530
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #344 on: May 25, 2022, 10:25:00 pm »
he'll be saying that Kim Kardashian doesn't like cameras next.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,157
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #345 on: May 25, 2022, 10:51:20 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on May 25, 2022, 06:10:06 pm
Everton are a great club with fair-minded fans, and are set to dominate the Premier League, and beyond for many years to come.
You obviously meant to post that in the bad jokes thread.  :)
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,727
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #346 on: Today at 06:04:11 pm »
It's hard not to have ill-feeling towards those that choose never to work and are state-supported.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,280
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #347 on: Today at 06:10:02 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 06:04:11 pm
It's hard not to have ill-feeling towards those that choose never to work and are state-supported.

Sadly I think that's a popular opinion.

The amount of stick that the relatively few who go down that route get is embarrassing, esp when you realise that it's the rich and corporations are the ones who are actually costing loads in lost taxes etc.

It's really not easy to avoid work and live on benefits these days and there aren't really that many doing it, but of course the right wing press would have us believe that it's every other household.
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,404
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #348 on: Today at 09:08:23 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 06:04:11 pm
It's hard not to have ill-feeling towards those that choose never to work and are state-supported.

This ain't addressed to you personally as you're decent but as someone who was on Universal Credit and survived and I choose that word with total honesty

What business is it of yours? Like there aren't bigger valid targets! People don't half cloud their minds up with what does not affect them

I heard this when I was on the dole and I used to tell people I would spend their specific tax contribution so they knew it was going to an ethical place.

Try it for years. Judge it after. Think you know? Try it again. Come close to death. (or, yknow. Trust me. That attitude is not based in reality. I've been there, I am in the best job of my life. To have this attitude is anti society. You may as well say Fuck the Sick)

.. Not against you personally, Drinks. You seem alright! But that attitude is rubbish.


My opinion today?


UNIVERSAL BENEFIT FOR ALL, FUCK THE COSTS, ALL, RICH TOO, ELIMINATE POVERTY, GET THE ECONOMY GOING, UNIVERSAL BENEFIT NOW NOW NOW
« Last Edit: Today at 09:13:46 pm by ToneLa »
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,349
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #349 on: Today at 09:14:48 pm »
I have almost a bit of admiration for those who choose not to work. Eschewing the scramble to have more than your neighbours and have the nicest house. Avoiding the tedium that is work. We should aspire to have a civilisation that doesn't spend the majority of its waking life working.

Dole money isn't a luxury life, I've been on it myself, even if only for 6 months.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Up
« previous next »
 