I tried watching some of this and couldn't do it.



I don't know if it's just me noticing this more, but what is it with the TV makers that decide we need dramatic mood music continuously running through every moment of a show. I get that music can be used to build tension, but it feels to me like its being used as a cheap tool to lead viewers by the nose to some emotional reaction they want the you to have, but they don't have the confidence in the dialogue/acting to get you there without the music. The mood music never stopped in this show and I found it genuinely off putting.



Whatever happened to good use of silence? I must be getting old.