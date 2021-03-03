« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome back.  (Read 4291 times)

Offline 24∗7

  • Wrote the Kama Sutra. Top Soul Shagger! Ma olen rohkem kui piisavalt igav, you fuckin bad bellend <3
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,351
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Welcome back.
« Reply #80 on: March 3, 2021, 05:01:14 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on March  3, 2021, 04:46:39 pm
Who do we need to stop insulting? The Russians, Chinese, Trump?
Tapatalk :wave
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,111
Re: Welcome back.
« Reply #81 on: March 3, 2021, 05:07:12 pm »
Has RAWK been compromised? Is it because we have a neverending draft on the go?
Logged

Offline Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,503
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Welcome back.
« Reply #82 on: March 3, 2021, 06:07:32 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on March  3, 2021, 04:46:39 pm
Who do we need to stop insulting? The Russians, Chinese, Trump?
Abu Dhabi FC.
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,415
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: Welcome back.
« Reply #83 on: March 3, 2021, 06:54:39 pm »
Logged

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,767
  • YNWA
Re: Welcome back.
« Reply #84 on: March 3, 2021, 06:57:56 pm »
Bet its VAR doing it.
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,022
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Welcome back.
« Reply #85 on: March 3, 2021, 08:07:28 pm »
Please stop doing this, I need RAWK while I'm meant to be WFH!

Thanks for fixing the problem again. :wave
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Ben S

  • Remember we were partners in crime. Pigeon Fancier. GTL Bus Freak. Also known as Bambi, apparently - or Miss Kitty on Wednesdays....
  • RAWK Staff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,189
  • Liverpool 5 - 1 London
Re: Welcome back.
« Reply #86 on: March 3, 2021, 09:30:17 pm »
Nothing to worry about, just some new server teething issues.
Logged

Offline irc65

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 690
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome back.
« Reply #87 on: March 4, 2021, 06:49:28 pm »
Quote from: Ben S on March  3, 2021, 09:30:17 pm
Nothing to worry about, just some new server teething issues.

do you know if any of the tekky RAWK people are looking into the Tapatalk issue discussed earlier in this thread?  I can view RAWK on Tapatalk but can't log in or post. Think a few other people are still having problems too. Obvs no rush or anything but would be good to know if anyone's getting onto it.
Logged

Offline Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,854
  • JFT96
Re: Welcome back.
« Reply #88 on: March 4, 2021, 06:53:38 pm »
Quote from: Ben S on February 24, 2021, 05:56:26 pm
perfect example of why tapatalk is a bag of shite. Clearly no idea of basic coding principles, errors disclosing site structure etc should never be displayed.


I'm guessing the answer is going to be no
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,022
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Welcome back.
« Reply #89 on: March 8, 2021, 09:17:43 am »
Quote from: goliath377 on March  2, 2021, 07:05:02 am
I spoke to Tapatalk support and they said that this is a case of outdated plugin and that they reached out to Rawk owners to hopefully sort that out. So I would think you have an old version of Tapatalk on the old phone)

I've got this issue now - suddenly over the weekend I couldn't log in to RAWK on Tapatalk and when I contacted them I got this response too. Is it likely to be fixed or does anyone have an alternative app to recommend?
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,486
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Welcome back.
« Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 07:38:26 pm »
What happened, i was banned for a bit there.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline 24∗7

  • Wrote the Kama Sutra. Top Soul Shagger! Ma olen rohkem kui piisavalt igav, you fuckin bad bellend <3
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,351
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Welcome back.
« Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 07:41:01 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 07:38:26 pm
What happened, i was banned for a bit there.
So was half the staff room :lmao
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,486
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Welcome back.
« Reply #92 on: Yesterday at 07:44:18 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Yesterday at 07:41:01 pm
So was half the staff room :lmao

;D well in fairness.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,854
  • JFT96
Re: Welcome back.
« Reply #93 on: Yesterday at 07:44:33 pm »
Know a few others were banned too
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,591
Re: Welcome back.
« Reply #94 on: Yesterday at 07:47:12 pm »
I was too.

Saw some people had posted in that and was wondering what I'd done :D
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,781
  • Bam!
Re: Welcome back.
« Reply #95 on: Yesterday at 07:48:11 pm »
Thank fuck! I was frantically trying to find all the Mods on twitter  ;D
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,486
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Welcome back.
« Reply #96 on: Yesterday at 07:48:28 pm »
My wife was so down when i told her, so i have to listen to you now instead of Rawk, offs.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,341
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Welcome back.
« Reply #97 on: Yesterday at 07:49:02 pm »
Thought it was because Id called Richarlison a twat :D
Logged
AHA!

Offline Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,486
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Welcome back.
« Reply #98 on: Yesterday at 07:49:20 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 07:48:11 pm
Thank fuck! I was frantically trying to find all the Mods on twitter  ;D

No you were actually banned, give it a few minutes.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline Machae

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,064
Re: Welcome back.
« Reply #99 on: Yesterday at 07:52:47 pm »
Me too, didnt like my email address and told me to register with another
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,744
Re: Welcome back.
« Reply #100 on: Yesterday at 07:55:15 pm »
Same, was freaked out because I happened to get banned from a game at almost the exact same time, both with no clear reason or explanation, thought I'd been hacked!
Logged

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,195
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Welcome back.
« Reply #101 on: Yesterday at 07:58:53 pm »
My first ever ban. My Apple delivery obviously didnt make it to the staff room this week.
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,781
  • Bam!
Re: Welcome back.
« Reply #102 on: Yesterday at 07:59:22 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 07:58:53 pm
My first ever ban. My Apple delivery obviously didnt make it to the staff room this week.

You buy them all a new iPad every week!!??
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,486
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Welcome back.
« Reply #103 on: Yesterday at 07:59:34 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 07:58:53 pm
My first ever ban. My Apple delivery obviously didnt make it to the staff room this week.

My 4th or so.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online kopite77

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 979
  • In Jurgen we trust!
Re: Welcome back.
« Reply #104 on: Yesterday at 08:05:55 pm »
 
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 07:38:26 pm
What happened, i was banned for a bit there.
The message I got said I was banned for life, I couldnt understand what Id been banned for! ;D
Logged
HARRY HARRIS, MARK LAWRENSON, JOSE MOURIHNO,PETER KENYON, ROMAN ABRAMOVICH, ALAN HANSEN, YOU GUY'S TOOK ONE HELL OF A BEATING

AND Mr KENWRIGHT YOU CAN STICK YOUR FUCKING GROUNDSHARE UP YOUR ARSE!

Hicks and Gillett, Game Over, thanks for Fuck All Fuckfaces, Internet Terrorist and Proud!

Offline Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,486
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Welcome back.
« Reply #105 on: Yesterday at 08:08:20 pm »
Quote from: kopite77 on Yesterday at 08:05:55 pm
The message I got said I was banned for life, I couldnt understand what Id been banned for! ;D

Same, it was a bit rude the meassage even i f i was banned ;D
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online scouseman

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,890
  • aspiring mod of RAWK
Re: Welcome back.
« Reply #106 on: Yesterday at 09:00:00 pm »
I also got the banned message and I really was upset as I could not for the life of me figure out what I had done wrong. RAWK is like family. Something about the forum didn't like my email address and told me to register with another one????
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:04:33 pm by scouseman »
Logged

Offline redforlife

  • For future reference an equals sign looks like this: =
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,270
  • We Are Liverpool
Re: Welcome back.
« Reply #107 on: Yesterday at 09:20:29 pm »
Glad I wasn't the only one!  Can ignore my e-mail asking what the hell I'd done wrong
Logged
Didi Hamann

In the corridors and changing rooms of Anfield I met many people - the great, the talented, the legendary.  I know that I only met one genius.  He was a small, smiling man with a neatly clipped beard.  His name was Rafael Benitez.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,391
Re: Welcome back.
« Reply #108 on: Yesterday at 09:23:18 pm »
Look I understand I talk enough shite to be taken under the tutelage of Al but not so much shite that I got myself banned..  :o
Logged

Online kopite77

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 979
  • In Jurgen we trust!
Re: Welcome back.
« Reply #109 on: Yesterday at 09:23:37 pm »
Quote from: scouseman on Yesterday at 09:00:00 pm
I also got the banned message and I really was upset as I could not for the life of me figure out what I had done wrong. RAWK is like family. Something about the forum didn't like my email address and told me to register with another one????
Same here, my last post before the Ban was in the favourite aircraft thread, I couldnt make out who Id upset!😂
Logged
HARRY HARRIS, MARK LAWRENSON, JOSE MOURIHNO,PETER KENYON, ROMAN ABRAMOVICH, ALAN HANSEN, YOU GUY'S TOOK ONE HELL OF A BEATING

AND Mr KENWRIGHT YOU CAN STICK YOUR FUCKING GROUNDSHARE UP YOUR ARSE!

Hicks and Gillett, Game Over, thanks for Fuck All Fuckfaces, Internet Terrorist and Proud!

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,391
Re: Welcome back.
« Reply #110 on: Yesterday at 09:27:31 pm »
Are we blaming Abu Dhabi for this as well?  ???
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,591
Re: Welcome back.
« Reply #111 on: Yesterday at 09:52:38 pm »
Quote from: redforlife on Yesterday at 09:20:29 pm
Glad I wasn't the only one!  Can ignore my e-mail asking what the hell I'd done wrong

Me too please :P
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,255
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Welcome back.
« Reply #112 on: Yesterday at 09:56:19 pm »
Quote from: kopite77 on Yesterday at 08:05:55 pm
The message I got said I was banned for life, I couldnt understand what Id been banned for! ;D

The same.

I was genuinely hurt/concerned.

Precious... :D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,790
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Welcome back.
« Reply #113 on: Yesterday at 10:42:18 pm »
I've never been banned before, it was quite cool.  ;D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,790
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Welcome back.
« Reply #114 on: Yesterday at 10:43:20 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:23:18 pm
Look I understand I talk enough shite to be taken under the tutelage of Al but not so much shite that I got myself banned..  :o

You were banned too Samie? That's cheered me then.  ;)
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,503
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Welcome back.
« Reply #115 on: Yesterday at 10:50:18 pm »
So it seems that all the good quality posters got 'banned' and the 'posters of shite' didn't.

I didn't get 'banned'  :(
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,942
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome back.
« Reply #116 on: Today at 07:33:00 am »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Yesterday at 10:50:18 pm
So it seems that all the good quality posters got 'banned' and the 'posters of shite' didn't.

I didn't get 'banned'  :(

Neither did I 😯
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,781
  • Bam!
Re: Welcome back.
« Reply #117 on: Today at 07:33:52 am »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Yesterday at 10:50:18 pm
So it seems that all the good quality posters got 'banned' and the 'posters of shite' didn't.

I didn't get 'banned'  :(

So it WAS a case of mistaken identity for me in the end....
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online scouseman

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,890
  • aspiring mod of RAWK
Re: Welcome back.
« Reply #118 on: Today at 07:44:24 am »
Quote from: kopite77 on Yesterday at 09:23:37 pm
Same here, my last post before the Ban was in the favourite aircraft thread, I couldnt make out who Id upset!😂

my last post before being banned was to comment in the Arsenal vs Liverpool post match thread saying something along the lines of our top 4 chances had suddenly got a little brighter with Chelsea losing as well. I kept thinking why would I be banned for that comment??
Logged
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 