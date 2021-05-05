« previous next »
Author Topic: Carragher  (Read 17695 times)

Offline klopptopia

Re: Carragher
« Reply #320 on: May 5, 2021, 08:34:27 pm »
pretty sure he was saying the same thing of laporte a couple of years ago too
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Carragher
« Reply #321 on: May 5, 2021, 08:35:36 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on May  5, 2021, 08:28:59 pm
Said Dias is already on the level oF VVD.

That didn't take long.
Offline MNAA

Re: Carragher
« Reply #322 on: May 5, 2021, 11:51:57 pm »
As a player, Jamie Carragher is no better than Nat Phillips. There I say it ... 🤭

Ruben Dias better than Virgil? Thats a click bait
"We decide when the game is over"

Offline Raaphael

Re: Carragher
« Reply #323 on: May 6, 2021, 06:48:18 am »
Quote from: Fromola on May  5, 2021, 07:42:13 pm
There's a bitterness from him towards Van Dijk because of the impact he had, what he achieved and just how good he's been. You could see him really latching onto any mistake before the injury. Nobody will ever list him as our best PL defender again (or make the XI over Sami). Before Van Dijk he'd still get "they still need you at the back, Jamie" comments.

Thats like comparing Dean Windass to Messi. Or a Lada compared to a Ferrari. Carragher and VVD are not comparable.
Offline Jon2lfc

Re: Carragher
« Reply #324 on: May 6, 2021, 11:33:32 am »
Quote from: MNAA on May  5, 2021, 11:51:57 pm
As a player, Jamie Carragher is no better than Nat Phillips. There I say it ... 🤭

Ruben Dias better than Virgil? Thats a click bait
Carra was never a world-class defender, but what he was was a versatile defender who always tried to give his all - physically and vocally.
He was clearly limited, but we'd loved his passion and the fact he was - in some ways - one of us, especially during our challenging years.
Take most of that away, and pound-for-pound he isn't far off the level of most PL defenders in terms of ability.
He probably ranks alongside the likes of Jonny Evans, Wes Brown, Matt Dawson et al.
I'd say Nat is a bit lower than Carra at the mo.


Ruben is not even on the same level as Virgil!
Another way of looking at it is: Is Ruben on the same level as Lawro and Hansen?
Offline scatman

Re: Carragher
« Reply #325 on: May 7, 2021, 01:21:45 am »
Quote from: klopptopia on May  5, 2021, 08:34:27 pm
pretty sure he was saying the same thing of laporte a couple of years ago too

he did, also said VVD was fat when he joined us.
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Offline JonnyCigarettes®

Re: Carragher
« Reply #326 on: May 8, 2021, 09:06:04 pm »
Carragher and Neville wil be gutted that they didn't incite Liverpool fans to stop the game.
Offline I've been a good boy.

Re: Carragher
« Reply #327 on: May 8, 2021, 11:43:46 pm »
Quote from: JonnyCigarettes® on May  8, 2021, 09:06:04 pm
Carragher and Neville wil be gutted that they didn't incite Liverpool fans to stop the game.
Aren't they planning another protest? I hope it happens, free 3 points.
Offline Coolie High

Re: Carragher
« Reply #328 on: May 10, 2021, 11:34:25 pm »
Foden over Salah in his team of the year :lmao
Online Machae

Re: Carragher
« Reply #329 on: May 11, 2021, 11:35:35 am »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on May  6, 2021, 11:33:32 am
Carra was never a world-class defender, but what he was was a versatile defender who always tried to give his all - physically and vocally.
He was clearly limited, but we'd loved his passion and the fact he was - in some ways - one of us, especially during our challenging years.
Take most of that away, and pound-for-pound he isn't far off the level of most PL defenders in terms of ability.
He probably ranks alongside the likes of Jonny Evans, Wes Brown, Matt Dawson et al.
I'd say Nat is a bit lower than Carra at the mo.

I reckon Johnny Evan's is a superior defender to Carragher

Also Nat Phillip's in the Houllier era would have been awesome, especially with the way his teams played. Likewise, Carragher in a Klopps team wouldnt fare that great
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Carragher
« Reply #330 on: May 11, 2021, 03:27:00 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on May 10, 2021, 11:34:25 pm
Foden over Salah in his team of the year :lmao

Rashford as well for Neville.

Offline Fromola

Re: Carragher
« Reply #331 on: May 11, 2021, 04:40:59 pm »
Quote from: Machae on May 11, 2021, 11:35:35 am
I reckon Johnny Evan's is a superior defender to Carragher

Also Nat Phillip's in the Houllier era would have been awesome, especially with the way his teams played. Likewise, Carragher in a Klopps team wouldnt fare that great

Hyypia and Nat would have just defended deep in a back four and cleared everything that came their way, which tbf is pretty much what Carragher or Henchoz  and Hyypia did and with Hamann and Stevie in front to mop up.

It shows just how much he's been thrown in the deep end this season.

Offline No666

Re: Carragher
« Reply #332 on: May 14, 2021, 11:36:04 am »
Quote from: Samie on May 14, 2021, 11:28:06 am
The building is being taken over mate. The land around is housing.
Sounds as if they've acquired a couple of football pitches as well.
Offline norecat

Re: Carragher
« Reply #333 on: May 16, 2021, 12:05:10 am »
DailyMail saying that Carragher is paying for Chris Lawler's hip operation. Fair dues to him for doing that. Still think he is a w*nker for spitting at the kid though.
Offline Pistolero

Re: Carragher
« Reply #334 on: May 16, 2021, 09:25:22 am »
Nice one Jamie lad 👍
Offline jillc

Re: Carragher
« Reply #335 on: May 16, 2021, 10:41:43 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on May 10, 2021, 11:34:25 pm
Foden over Salah in his team of the year :lmao

It is crazy how underrated Salah is in English football.  :butt
Offline FlashGordon

Re: Carragher
« Reply #336 on: May 16, 2021, 07:05:31 pm »
Quote from: norecat on May 16, 2021, 12:05:10 am
DailyMail saying that Carragher is paying for Chris Lawler's hip operation. Fair dues to him for doing that. Still think he is a w*nker for spitting at the kid though.

Fair fucks to him for that.
Online Lofty Ambitions

Re: Carragher
« Reply #337 on: May 17, 2021, 08:01:45 am »
Quote from: norecat on May 16, 2021, 12:05:10 am
DailyMail saying that Carragher is paying for Chris Lawler's hip operation. Fair dues to him for doing that. Still think he is a w*nker for spitting at the kid though.
Can't believe his so called pundit career did not end there and then. I mean, what exactly does a bloke need to do to get disqualified if not that  :wanker
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Carragher
« Reply #338 on: May 17, 2021, 03:38:16 pm »
So he made up the rest of the gofund target,can't remember what it was but he's donated between £9K-£14K.
Online Andy82lfc

Re: Carragher
« Reply #339 on: May 17, 2021, 07:31:50 pm »
You know who else gave money to charity? Hitler.
Offline Paisley79

Re: Carragher
« Reply #340 on: May 17, 2021, 08:31:16 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on May 17, 2021, 07:31:50 pm
You know who else gave money to charity? Hitler.

 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Online Lofty Ambitions

Re: Carragher
« Reply #341 on: Today at 07:01:42 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on May 17, 2021, 07:31:50 pm
You know who else gave money to charity? Hitler.
Who by the way scored more own goals than him anyway.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Carragher
« Reply #342 on: Today at 08:05:18 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on May 17, 2021, 07:31:50 pm
You know who else gave money to charity? Hitler.


 ;D ;D
Hitler never spat at anyone on the M62
Online Lofty Ambitions

Re: Carragher
« Reply #343 on: Today at 03:04:51 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 08:05:18 am

 ;D ;D
Hitler never spat at anyone on the M62
He would've if he could've though
