As a player, Jamie Carragher is no better than Nat Phillips. There I say it ... 🤭



Ruben Dias better than Virgil? Thats a click bait



Carra was never a world-class defender, but what he was was a versatile defender who always tried to give his all - physically and vocally.He was clearly limited, but we'd loved his passion and the fact he was - in some ways - one of us, especially during our challenging years.Take most of that away, and pound-for-pound he isn't far off the level of most PL defenders in terms of ability.He probably ranks alongside the likes of Jonny Evans, Wes Brown, Matt Dawson et al.I'd say Nat is a bit lower than Carra at the mo.Ruben is not even on the same level as Virgil!Another way of looking at it is: Is Ruben on the same level as Lawro and Hansen?