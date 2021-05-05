« previous next »
Carragher

klopptopia

Re: Carragher
Reply #320 on: May 5, 2021, 08:34:27 pm
pretty sure he was saying the same thing of laporte a couple of years ago too
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Carragher
Reply #321 on: May 5, 2021, 08:35:36 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on May  5, 2021, 08:28:59 pm
Said Dias is already on the level oF VVD.

That didn't take long.
MNAA

Re: Carragher
Reply #322 on: May 5, 2021, 11:51:57 pm
As a player, Jamie Carragher is no better than Nat Phillips. There I say it ... 🤭

Ruben Dias better than Virgil? Thats a click bait
"We decide when the game is over"

Raaphael

Re: Carragher
Reply #323 on: May 6, 2021, 06:48:18 am
Quote from: Fromola on May  5, 2021, 07:42:13 pm
There's a bitterness from him towards Van Dijk because of the impact he had, what he achieved and just how good he's been. You could see him really latching onto any mistake before the injury. Nobody will ever list him as our best PL defender again (or make the XI over Sami). Before Van Dijk he'd still get "they still need you at the back, Jamie" comments.

Thats like comparing Dean Windass to Messi. Or a Lada compared to a Ferrari. Carragher and VVD are not comparable.
Jon2lfc

Re: Carragher
Reply #324 on: May 6, 2021, 11:33:32 am
Quote from: MNAA on May  5, 2021, 11:51:57 pm
As a player, Jamie Carragher is no better than Nat Phillips. There I say it ... 🤭

Ruben Dias better than Virgil? Thats a click bait
Carra was never a world-class defender, but what he was was a versatile defender who always tried to give his all - physically and vocally.
He was clearly limited, but we'd loved his passion and the fact he was - in some ways - one of us, especially during our challenging years.
Take most of that away, and pound-for-pound he isn't far off the level of most PL defenders in terms of ability.
He probably ranks alongside the likes of Jonny Evans, Wes Brown, Matt Dawson et al.
I'd say Nat is a bit lower than Carra at the mo.


Ruben is not even on the same level as Virgil!
Another way of looking at it is: Is Ruben on the same level as Lawro and Hansen?
scatman

Re: Carragher
Reply #325 on: May 7, 2021, 01:21:45 am
Quote from: klopptopia on May  5, 2021, 08:34:27 pm
pretty sure he was saying the same thing of laporte a couple of years ago too

he did, also said VVD was fat when he joined us.
JonnyCigarettes®

Re: Carragher
Reply #326 on: May 8, 2021, 09:06:04 pm
Carragher and Neville wil be gutted that they didn't incite Liverpool fans to stop the game.
I've been a good boy.

Re: Carragher
Reply #327 on: May 8, 2021, 11:43:46 pm
Quote from: JonnyCigarettes® on May  8, 2021, 09:06:04 pm
Carragher and Neville wil be gutted that they didn't incite Liverpool fans to stop the game.
Aren't they planning another protest? I hope it happens, free 3 points.
Coolie High

Re: Carragher
Reply #328 on: Yesterday at 11:34:25 pm
Foden over Salah in his team of the year :lmao
Machae

Re: Carragher
Reply #329 on: Today at 11:35:35 am
Quote from: Jon2lfc on May  6, 2021, 11:33:32 am
Carra was never a world-class defender, but what he was was a versatile defender who always tried to give his all - physically and vocally.
He was clearly limited, but we'd loved his passion and the fact he was - in some ways - one of us, especially during our challenging years.
Take most of that away, and pound-for-pound he isn't far off the level of most PL defenders in terms of ability.
He probably ranks alongside the likes of Jonny Evans, Wes Brown, Matt Dawson et al.
I'd say Nat is a bit lower than Carra at the mo.

I reckon Johnny Evan's is a superior defender to Carragher

Also Nat Phillip's in the Houllier era would have been awesome, especially with the way his teams played. Likewise, Carragher in a Klopps team wouldnt fare that great
