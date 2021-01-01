« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Down

Author Topic: Carragher  (Read 14406 times)

Online Raaphael

  • Teenaage Mutaant Ninjaa Tuurtle..
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,702
  • Poetry in Motion
Re: Carragher
« Reply #280 on: Yesterday at 04:04:25 pm »
Not «him» precicely. But I always think we were trying to strengthen the team, we just didnt have the money. Im not saying he wasnt a useful squad player. He stuck around. He claimed a place. Ill give him that.
Logged

Offline pathetic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,876
Re: Carragher
« Reply #281 on: Yesterday at 04:12:39 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 04:04:25 pm
Not «him» precicely. But I always think we were trying to strengthen the team, we just didnt have the money. Im not saying he wasnt a useful squad player. He stuck around. He claimed a place. Ill give him that.

Come on now mate. I'm not his biggest fan by any stretch of the imagination and it's not recent too, but to claim he was a "useful squad player" for us is pure revisionism. Maybe under Houllier when he was breaking through and playing everywhere, but under Rafa he was a very good centre back and would have played regularly for England had it not been for the ridiculous depth at CB at the time. Certainly in the Top 5 of the last 20 years. Still a twat though.
Logged

Online Raaphael

  • Teenaage Mutaant Ninjaa Tuurtle..
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,702
  • Poetry in Motion
Re: Carragher
« Reply #282 on: Yesterday at 04:24:41 pm »
Quote from: pathetic on Yesterday at 04:12:39 pm
Come on now mate. I'm not his biggest fan by any stretch of the imagination and it's not recent too, but to claim he was a "useful squad player" for us is pure revisionism. Maybe under Houllier when he was breaking through and playing everywhere, but under Rafa he was a very good centre back and would have played regularly for England had it not been for the ridiculous depth at CB at the time. Certainly in the Top 5 of the last 20 years. Still a twat though.

Not top 5. No way. A useful, decent centerback at his best. But the team would still be better if we had got one of a better level.

If Carra is among the top 5 centerbacks we have had the last 20 years it really shows how weak we have been in that position.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:26:18 pm by Raaphael »
Logged

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,364
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Carragher
« Reply #283 on: Yesterday at 04:31:12 pm »
In terms of ability hes nowhere near top 5, but I guess theres other ways he contributed which put him above some others.
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,682
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Carragher
« Reply #284 on: Yesterday at 04:31:52 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 03:55:43 pm
If you go back to the teams of 07-09, how many players in those teams were «worse» than Carra?

Hardly a fair question that though is it? You wouldn't compare him to Torres, Gerrard, Mascherano or Alonso as firstly they were a level above every other player anyway. But also they weren't centre backs.
He wasn't as good as Sami but for me he was better than Skrtel. Agger could have been better than them all but spent more time injured than he did on the pitch.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,700
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Carragher
« Reply #285 on: Yesterday at 04:49:41 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Yesterday at 02:52:11 pm
Likewise, if Carragher had retired and not gone into punditry and instead just spoke about the club in glowing terms whenever prompted, you wouldn't look back on his career with such distain.

He massively outstayed his welcome as a player and was a malign influence during our darkest hour. Even if he was an excellent centre back for maybe 3 seasons before that.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,700
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Carragher
« Reply #286 on: Yesterday at 04:56:36 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Yesterday at 03:57:02 pm
You got a source for this?  I don't remember hearing that we were actively looking to replace him during that time.

He got lucky in his full back years that signings didn't work out/people got injured. We made a big push to sign Ziege in 2000 and he was crap so Carragher stayed in at left back and did a good job filling in that 2001 season (a bit like Flanno in 13/14). Then we signed Riise in 2001. Carragher got his games at right back the next couple of years as Babbel (who was imperious in 00/01) got a debilitating injury. Then we signed Finnan to play there, hence Carragher making a big point of being in arse with him about how he was going to 'take his place'. Carra ended up playing Centre back that season in time for when Rafa took over and he had a solid few years next to Sami or Agger.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,251
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Carragher
« Reply #287 on: Yesterday at 05:09:12 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 02:38:11 pm
No chance that Carragher was better than Gomez. Get real.

Carragher had fight in him, I`ll give him that. Leadership? I don`t know. Talking a lot depends on what you`re actually saying. If he talked like he does now, I wouldn`t trust his leadership skills. Anyway, apart from that, Gomez is a waaaay better footballer. Speed, technique, passes. A lot better.

Said it before and I`ll say it again. Carragher is one of the most overrated players who has ever played for the club. Extremely average on the ball. He had a couple of good seasons, but most of his career he was a weakness in the team. One of the reasons we didn`t win that much in the teams he played.

Name one who`s more overrated in the last 30 years. I`m listening.

Henchoz was better as well, and Lovren had a heigher ceiling.

If Carragher wasn`t Scouse there`s no chance he would have the legacy he has now.

Im probably a bigger Gomez fan than most but you dont get to be better than someone on talent alone, Carragher simply has more credit in his bank when compared to Gomez, Gomez would for me be the 2nd most talented cb weve had at this club in the last 2 decades, even more gifted than Hyypia for example but he has had a stop start time here, if he fulfils his potential it wont be an argument but for now I have Carra above him.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,700
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Carragher
« Reply #288 on: Yesterday at 05:18:00 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 05:09:12 pm
Im probably a bigger Gomez fan than most but you dont get to be better than someone on talent alone, Carragher simply has more credit in his bank when compared to Gomez, Gomez would for me be the 2nd most talented cb weve had at this club in the last 2 decades, even more gifted than Hyypia for example but he has had a stop start time here, if he fulfils his potential it wont be an argument but for now I have Carra above him.

Gomez, Agger and Matip are/were three rolls royce centre backs who had everything, but they're made out of glass. Defenders are no good to you sat in the stand, forcing you to play kids or midfielders.

Hyypia and Van Dijk are therefore undoubtedly our top 2 since Hansen at least.

Carragher was slow, not good in the air, scored more own goals than goals for us, poor distribution. Let's face it severe limitations, but does have a lot of credit in the bank as a Liverpool player for the 2000-2007 period because he stayed fit and made the most of his abilities.

He was lucky he played 10 years earlier because with his lack of pace, aerial ability and distribution he wouldn't have made it as a modern PL defender. Not at a top team.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:24:50 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,656
Re: Carragher
« Reply #289 on: Yesterday at 05:19:11 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 03:55:43 pm
I think we looked to replace him, but never got the right fit. And we didnt win the league back then either. Maybe a world class centerback would have made the difference. Like it did when we got Van Dijk. If you go back to the teams of 07-09, how many players in those teams were «worse» than Carra?
Total bollocks. Under Houllier and Benitez our defence was regularly among the best in the country, Reina had the golden gloves multiple times. Our runs in Europe were built on keeping it tight at the back, the clean sheets in Turin and home and away to Chelsea in 2005 are legendary examples. Defending was never our problem, it was relying on the likes of David Ngog and Andriy Voronin when Torres was injured, Anthony le Tallec and Diouf when Owen was injured etc.

You don't like Carragher which is fine. But there's no denying he was a key player for us not only on the pitch but in terms of setting the standards off of it as well. For a couple of years between 2005-07 he was verging on world class IMO although over the course of his whole career he'd be classed as a very good defender, albeit a step down from the other top centre halves of the era. I think he even described himself as a bit of a poor man's John Terry which I think sums it up. Very good defender, played with his heart and soul, gave everything to the club and ensured any new arrivals knew who they were playing for.

He talks some absolute shit and he plays the part (especially when he's on the american channel with Micah Richards) but he was a tremendous servant to the club as a player and to pretend otherwise is plain daft.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,251
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Carragher
« Reply #290 on: Yesterday at 06:04:04 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 05:18:00 pm
Gomez, Agger and Matip are/were three rolls royce centre backs who had everything, but they're made out of glass. Defenders are no good to you sat in the stand, forcing you to play kids or midfielders.

Hyypia and Van Dijk are therefore undoubtedly our top 2 since Hansen at least.

Carragher was slow, not good in the air, scored more own goals than goals for us, poor distribution. Let's face it severe limitations, but does have a lot of credit in the bank as a Liverpool player for the 2000-2007 period because he stayed fit and made the most of his abilities.

He was lucky he played 10 years earlier because with his lack of pace, aerial ability and distribution he wouldn't have made it as a modern PL defender. Not at a top team.

Im not sure about the last point, maybe if you consider the top teams only us and City, but Spurs and United Leicester all have defenders with some of the same limitations. Also I think Carraghers poor distribution was also amplified by coaching, if he had grown up in this era he probably would have been bought up to play a different way and therefore his distribution would have been better.

I say this because in his last years under Rodgers his distribution actually noticeably Improved, way less hoofing of the ball, more conservative with his passes and even on occasion would play the ball through the lines, also worth remembering he played a few games as a DM for a England.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,700
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Carragher
« Reply #291 on: Yesterday at 06:14:07 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 06:04:04 pm
Im not sure about the last point, maybe if you consider the top teams only us and City, but Spurs and United Leicester all have defenders with some of the same limitations. Also I think Carraghers poor distribution was also amplified by coaching, if he had grown up in this era he probably would have been bought up to play a different way and therefore his distribution would have been better.

I say this because in his last years under Rodgers his distribution actually noticeably Improved, way less hoofing of the ball, more conservative with his passes and even on occasion would play the ball through the lines, also worth remembering he played a few games as a DM for a England.

I don't agree with that to be honest. Yeah less hoofing because he was instructed not to, but if opponents were sitting off us he was generally just making simple passes across the back. I remember him making a huge balls up giving Zenit the away goal which put them through against us in Europe in his last season, with a sloppy pass.. When he came back in the side later on that season the line dropped back significantly as well and was very much back to basics.

He'd still have been a good PL defender, but he wouldn't have made a modern full back and with aerial limitations and no pace or strong distribution would have stopped him being the top CB which he was for a period in the mid-2000's. It was a very well structured defence under Rafa as well, with a back four unit and a holding midfielder. You don't get that now.



Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,251
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Carragher
« Reply #292 on: Yesterday at 06:39:13 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 06:14:07 pm
I don't agree with that to be honest. Yeah less hoofing because he was instructed not to, but if opponents were sitting off us he was generally just making simple passes across the back. I remember him making a huge balls up giving Zenit the away goal which put them through against us in Europe in his last season, with a sloppy pass.. When he came back in the side later on that season the line dropped back significantly as well and was very much back to basics.

He'd still have been a good PL defender, but he wouldn't have made a modern full back and with aerial limitations and no pace or strong distribution would have stopped him being the top CB which he was for a period in the mid-2000's. It was a very well structured defence under Rafa as well, with a back four unit and a holding midfielder. You don't get that now.

From what I remember he hoofed the ball less and was more competent in his passing, so a year or two of coaching helped him significantly, if he was coming through 10 years later he probably would have been more exposed to a modern system meaning his propensity to always hoof the ball wouldnt be as apparent.

Also why would aerial limitations stop him playing in a top team, does the ball go in the air more than it did the 90s or 00s or something? Maybe it does I wouldnt be too sure, but why would serial ability be more useful now than then?
Logged

Offline PatriotScouser

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 483
  • I could agree with you but then wed both be wrong
Re: Carragher
« Reply #293 on: Yesterday at 06:48:01 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Yesterday at 05:19:11 pm
Total bollocks. Under Houllier and Benitez our defence was regularly among the best in the country, Reina had the golden gloves multiple times. Our runs in Europe were built on keeping it tight at the back, the clean sheets in Turin and home and away to Chelsea in 2005 are legendary examples. Defending was never our problem, it was relying on the likes of David Ngog and Andriy Voronin when Torres was injured, Anthony le Tallec and Diouf when Owen was injured etc.

You don't like Carragher which is fine. But there's no denying he was a key player for us not only on the pitch but in terms of setting the standards off of it as well. For a couple of years between 2005-07 he was verging on world class IMO although over the course of his whole career he'd be classed as a very good defender, albeit a step down from the other top centre halves of the era. I think he even described himself as a bit of a poor man's John Terry which I think sums it up. Very good defender, played with his heart and soul, gave everything to the club and ensured any new arrivals knew who they were playing for.

He talks some absolute shit and he plays the part (especially when he's on the american channel with Micah Richards) but he was a tremendous servant to the club as a player and to pretend otherwise is plain daft.

 :thumbup Anyone thinking Carra wasn't an integral part of our team from 2000 to 2010 is clearly either delusional or there is a lot of revisionist thinking going on.

Sure there are lots of CBs we've had in that era who had more talent but only VVD and Hyypia are above him for us this century.
Logged

Online Raaphael

  • Teenaage Mutaant Ninjaa Tuurtle..
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,702
  • Poetry in Motion
Re: Carragher
« Reply #294 on: Yesterday at 07:01:16 pm »
I think some of you are talking absolute rubbish. Im not aboard the Carragher train and never have been.

«Integral», «vital». Really? Vital? An extremely overrated player compared to what he actually was. Not saying he wasnt a good servant, not saying he didnt play a part, but still. He was here for a long time, he was Scouse. He was a friend of Stevie Gerrard. He had a couple of good seasons where he made the most of his ability. So did Danny Murphy.

There are few players Ive seen become so much better after they played than when they actually played.

Carragher has a strangely high status among Liverpool supporters.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:05:08 pm by Raaphael »
Logged

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,364
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Carragher
« Reply #295 on: Yesterday at 07:07:18 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 07:01:16 pm
I think some of you are talking absolute rubbish. Im not aboard the Carragher train and never have been.

«Integral», «vital». Really? Vital? An extremely overrated player compared to what he actually was. Not saying he wasnt a good servant, not saying he didnt play a part, but still. He was here for a long time, he was Scouse. He was a friend of Stevie Gerrard. He had a couple of good seasons where he made the most of his ability. So did Danny Murphy.

There are few players Ive seen become so much better after they played than when they actually played.

He came in at a good time, for him, when Ged was methodically clearing out the spiceboys and a versatile, hard working scouser was just what the doctor ordered. He was integral in the sense that he was first choice for us for a long time, but lets also not rewrite history and pretend he wasnt a pretty limited player. In a different time, under a different manager or just born in a different part of the world and he wouldnt have sniffed so many games at a club like Liverpool.
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,682
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Carragher
« Reply #296 on: Yesterday at 07:09:39 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 07:01:16 pm
I think some of you are talking absolute rubbish. Im not aboard the Carragher train and never have been.

«Integral», «vital». Really? Vital? An extremely overrated player compared to what he actually was. Not saying he wasnt a good servant, not saying he didnt play a part, but still. He was here for a long time, he was Scouse. He was a friend of Stevie Gerrard. He had a couple of good seasons where he made the most of his ability. So did Danny Murphy.

There are few players Ive seen become so much better after they played than when they actually played.

Carragher has a strangely high status among Liverpool supporters.

So you honestly believe that out of the many many great players Liverpool have had down the years, he has the 2nd most appearances in our history just because he was Scouse and Stevie Gerrard's mate? Managers like Houllier and Benitez played him every week for 10 years because he was Scouse and Stevie Gerrard's mate? 
Logged

Online Raaphael

  • Teenaage Mutaant Ninjaa Tuurtle..
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,702
  • Poetry in Motion
Re: Carragher
« Reply #297 on: Yesterday at 07:20:23 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 07:09:39 pm
So you honestly believe that out of the many many great players Liverpool have had down the years, he has the 2nd most appearances in our history just because he was Scouse and Stevie Gerrard's mate? Managers like Houllier and Benitez played him every week for 10 years because he was Scouse and Stevie Gerrard's mate?

No, the last points are stuff I think fans have in their heads. Its like Gerrard and Carragher represented the locals/the city. The difference is Stevie was world class, Carragher was a Phil Jones who made the most of it.

Im not sure its a good thing that Carragher has the 2nd most apperances for the club. Thats an argument for saying he was a decent and useful player and stayed a long time. That its an argument that he was a brilliant, «vital», «integral» player though? No. Because he wasnt. Its like if Martin Skrtel had stayed at the club from he was 18 until he was 35.

My point isnt to say Carragher had a crap career at Liverpool. But hes extremely overrated.

I remember forums slaughtering him until he was about 25. He was a weak link as a right back. Id say he had some good seasons between 05-08 at the most. He was not prime Maldini. But the story of Carragher is like a fairy tale. The more people re-tell the story the more exaggerated it becomes.

In a couple of generations youngsters will probably think Carragher is one of the best defenders this club has ever had. Absolute nonsense, but myths grow like that.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:34:01 pm by Raaphael »
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,700
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Carragher
« Reply #298 on: Yesterday at 07:55:34 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 06:39:13 pm
From what I remember he hoofed the ball less and was more competent in his passing, so a year or two of coaching helped him significantly, if he was coming through 10 years later he probably would have been more exposed to a modern system meaning his propensity to always hoof the ball wouldnt be as apparent.

Also why would aerial limitations stop him playing in a top team, does the ball go in the air more than it did the 90s or 00s or something? Maybe it does I wouldnt be too sure, but why would serial ability be more useful now than then?

It's not but combined with the lack of pace and mediocre distribution he's hardly a modern centre back. Take Nat Phillips for example. He's slow, mediocre distribution although his passing has improved through the season; he is however a beast in the air (as Sami was). Carragher had good qualities of his own and for a couple of seasons was putting in top performances at the highest level for us, but he hasn't got a stand out quality. He was comfortable in a defensive minded, solidly drilled team under Benitez.

Van Dijk and Gomez are both rapidly quick, great on the ball and in the air.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,274
Re: Carragher
« Reply #299 on: Today at 02:35:20 am »
He was fucking shite for the most part. 2 top years under Rafa.

People bringing up him playing at left back ffs. Thered be riots worse than we saw at the mancs last week if a player of his ability was jizzed in at left back for us next game.

Logged

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,991
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Carragher
« Reply #300 on: Today at 05:42:55 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 07:09:39 pm
So you honestly believe that out of the many many great players Liverpool have had down the years, he has the 2nd most appearances in our history just because he was Scouse and Stevie Gerrard's mate? Managers like Houllier and Benitez played him every week for 10 years because he was Scouse and Stevie Gerrard's mate?


Rafa also constantly played Kuyt, but probably he wouldn't make even top50 list of our best attackers.

Sometimes managers are limited with choices, sometimes they just get it wrong. It happens all the time.

Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,700
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Carragher
« Reply #301 on: Today at 09:12:36 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 05:42:55 am

Rafa also constantly played Kuyt, but probably he wouldn't make even top50 list of our best attackers.

Sometimes managers are limited with choices, sometimes they just get it wrong. It happens all the time.

It was a lack of investment in defenders while Hyypa aged and left and Agger was never fit, combined with internal club politics.

Rafa actively wanted him phased out which helped cost him his job and we never had money for a Sami replacement. And rather than sign a CB in 2010 we got Konchsky, Poulsen and Joe Cole while Carra was rewarded with a 100k a week deal.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Raaphael

  • Teenaage Mutaant Ninjaa Tuurtle..
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,702
  • Poetry in Motion
Re: Carragher
« Reply #302 on: Today at 09:24:00 am »
Thats probably what most impresses me about Carragher. He has positioned himself very well. At the end of his career getting a very good contract and now having a very profiled part as a pundit at Sky. Its a little bit like with Danny Murphy on tv. How the hell has that happened? A below average player talking like he is a spokeperson for Liverpool as a club back then. It might has well have been Nicky Tanner. Ok, maybe thats a stretch, but still.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:30:06 am by Raaphael »
Logged

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,774
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Carragher
« Reply #303 on: Today at 09:29:55 am »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 09:24:00 am
Thats probably what most impresses me about Carragher. He has positioned himself very well. At the end of his career getting a very good contract and now having a very profiled part as a pundit at Sky. Its a little bit like with Danny Murphy on tv. How the hell has that happened? A below average player talking like he is a spokeperson for Liverpool as a club back then. It might has well have been Nicky Tanner.

Ah yes, who can forget Nicky Tanners three Old Trafford winners.
Logged

Online Raaphael

  • Teenaage Mutaant Ninjaa Tuurtle..
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,702
  • Poetry in Motion
Re: Carragher
« Reply #304 on: Today at 09:31:32 am »
I exaggerate obviously, but the point still stands. Danny Murphy overall is a player who examplify a time when the team was never quite good enough.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,700
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Carragher
« Reply #305 on: Today at 09:37:00 am »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 09:24:00 am
Thats probably what most impresses me about Carragher. He has positioned himself very well. At the end of his career getting a very good contract and now having a very profiled part as a pundit at Sky. Its a little bit like with Danny Murphy on tv. How the hell has that happened? A below average player talking like he is a spokeperson for Liverpool as a club back then. It might has well have been Nicky Tanner. Ok, maybe thats a stretch, but still.

Murphy was fucked off to get Alonso in (to his enduring bitterness). Carragher did have the smarts about him to position himself strongly at the club even then and tbf then had his best years in the mid 2000's.

That's the difference though. Murphy made his contribution to the club and was replaced with a much better footballer, whereas years down the line the team was kept weaker and defended deeper so Carragher could stay in it. If that meant we had to appoint Roy Hodgson for him to keep his place then so be it.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,774
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Carragher
« Reply #306 on: Today at 09:38:33 am »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 09:31:32 am
I exaggerate obviously, but the point still stands. Danny Murphy overall is a player who examplify a time when the team was never quite good enough.

Yeah thats fair. I have fond memories of anyone from 2001 because it was so great, and it was also good to see someone come from the lower leagues and hold their own. We definitely outgrew him though.

The Carragher revisionism is a bit off though. He went from being a bit let player you might groan to see playing in central midfield or initially full back to a very dependable at for a short spell top quality centre back. I can see why he lives Houllier for giving him his opportunities but I think Rafa was the making of him.

All the pundit stuff doesnt alter the fact he more than played his part in Istanbul and for the next seasons where we competed at the top. He wasnt naturally gifted or in the very top bracket but he was very decent.
Logged

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,329
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Carragher
« Reply #307 on: Today at 10:33:45 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:38:33 am
Yeah thats fair. I have fond memories of anyone from 2001 because it was so great, and it was also good to see someone come from the lower leagues and hold their own. We definitely outgrew him though.

The Carragher revisionism is a bit off though. He went from being a bit let player you might groan to see playing in central midfield or initially full back to a very dependable at for a short spell top quality centre back. I can see why he lives Houllier for giving him his opportunities but I think Rafa was the making of him.

All the pundit stuff doesnt alter the fact he more than played his part in Istanbul and for the next seasons where we competed at the top. He wasnt naturally gifted or in the very top bracket but he was very decent.
There was a bit in a Stevie post Istanbul documentary when him and Carragher were talking and Stevie was winding him up about not quite being very top level. I remember wincing a bit at the time because it was the type of piss taking that cut to the core.
Gerrard knew it and Carragher did too.
You've summed it up though. Very decent, but not quite top level. Which also explained why he was behind the likes of Terry and Ferdinand, and to be fair, I think Carragher himself has acknowledged there was a gap.

Is it best to wring every last drop out of the your natural talent - something Carragher undoubtedly achieved. Or to finish a career with the feeling that you never completely fulfilled your potential. All the talent but not enough application.
Logged

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,656
Re: Carragher
« Reply #308 on: Today at 10:48:54 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:12:36 am
It was a lack of investment in defenders while Hyypa aged and left and Agger was never fit, combined with internal club politics.

Rafa actively wanted him phased out which helped cost him his job and we never had money for a Sami replacement. And rather than sign a CB in 2010 we got Konchsky, Poulsen and Joe Cole while Carra was rewarded with a 100k a week deal.
Fair play you've just completely made that up.
Logged

Online Raaphael

  • Teenaage Mutaant Ninjaa Tuurtle..
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,702
  • Poetry in Motion
Re: Carragher
« Reply #309 on: Today at 12:45:02 pm »
I don`t think it was about phasing Carragher out. I just think he was always looked upon as a useful squadplayer that could be used in a couple of positions, so it was never about him directly as a big priority. Also, he wasn`t a player big clubs were after, so to sell him was never a real issue.

That doesn`t mean he was "integral " or "vital". He was a decent player to have around in a period when money didn`t grow on trees and managers had to make priorities for the overall squad.


« Last Edit: Today at 12:50:32 pm by Raaphael »
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,700
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Carragher
« Reply #310 on: Today at 01:25:25 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 10:48:54 am
Fair play you've just completely made that up.

He wanted his new contract, Rafa wasn't offering him one and wanted money for a centre back, he went to Purslow behind his back and got his reward the day before the club were sold.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Up
« previous next »
 