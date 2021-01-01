So you honestly believe that out of the many many great players Liverpool have had down the years, he has the 2nd most appearances in our history just because he was Scouse and Stevie Gerrard's mate? Managers like Houllier and Benitez played him every week for 10 years because he was Scouse and Stevie Gerrard's mate?
No, the last points are stuff I think fans have in their heads. Its like Gerrard and Carragher represented the locals/the city. The difference is Stevie was world class, Carragher was a Phil Jones who made the most of it.
Im not sure its a good thing that Carragher has the 2nd most apperances for the club. Thats an argument for saying he was a decent and useful player and stayed a long time. That its an argument that he was a brilliant, «vital», «integral» player though? No. Because he wasnt. Its like if Martin Skrtel had stayed at the club from he was 18 until he was 35.
My point isnt to say Carragher had a crap career at Liverpool. But hes extremely overrated.
I remember forums slaughtering him until he was about 25. He was a weak link as a right back. Id say he had some good seasons between 05-08 at the most. He was not prime Maldini. But the story of Carragher is like a fairy tale. The more people re-tell the story the more exaggerated it becomes.
In a couple of generations youngsters will probably think Carragher is one of the best defenders this club has ever had. Absolute nonsense, but myths grow like that.