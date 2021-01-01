Im probably a bigger Gomez fan than most but you dont get to be better than someone on talent alone, Carragher simply has more credit in his bank when compared to Gomez, Gomez would for me be the 2nd most talented cb weve had at this club in the last 2 decades, even more gifted than Hyypia for example but he has had a stop start time here, if he fulfils his potential it wont be an argument but for now I have Carra above him.
Gomez, Agger and Matip are/were three rolls royce centre backs who had everything, but they're made out of glass. Defenders are no good to you sat in the stand, forcing you to play kids or midfielders.
Hyypia and Van Dijk are therefore undoubtedly our top 2 since Hansen at least.
Carragher was slow, not good in the air, scored more own goals than goals for us, poor distribution. Let's face it severe limitations, but does have a lot of credit in the bank as a Liverpool player for the 2000-2007 period because he stayed fit and made the most of his abilities.
He was lucky he played 10 years earlier because with his lack of pace, aerial ability and distribution he wouldn't have made it as a modern PL defender. Not at a top team.