I think we looked to replace him, but never got the right fit. And we didnt win the league back then either. Maybe a world class centerback would have made the difference. Like it did when we got Van Dijk. If you go back to the teams of 07-09, how many players in those teams were «worse» than Carra?



Total bollocks. Under Houllier and Benitez our defence was regularly among the best in the country, Reina had the golden gloves multiple times. Our runs in Europe were built on keeping it tight at the back, the clean sheets in Turin and home and away to Chelsea in 2005 are legendary examples. Defending was never our problem, it was relying on the likes of David Ngog and Andriy Voronin when Torres was injured, Anthony le Tallec and Diouf when Owen was injured etc.You don't like Carragher which is fine. But there's no denying he was a key player for us not only on the pitch but in terms of setting the standards off of it as well. For a couple of years between 2005-07 he was verging on world class IMO although over the course of his whole career he'd be classed as a very good defender, albeit a step down from the other top centre halves of the era. I think he even described himself as a bit of a poor man's John Terry which I think sums it up. Very good defender, played with his heart and soul, gave everything to the club and ensured any new arrivals knew who they were playing for.He talks some absolute shit and he plays the part (especially when he's on the american channel with Micah Richards) but he was a tremendous servant to the club as a player and to pretend otherwise is plain daft.