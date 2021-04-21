« previous next »
Offline scatman

Re: Carragher
« Reply #200 on: April 21, 2021, 03:46:51 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on April 21, 2021, 12:53:26 pm
He's not wrong in this instance.
and who is taking over? You?

Carragher along with his best bud are hypocrites of the highest order.
Online tubby pls.

Re: Carragher
« Reply #201 on: April 21, 2021, 03:56:55 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on April 21, 2021, 02:46:18 pm
The time for that attitude was 2008-2010, not now. In fact it's sickening to see him rabble rousing now, after his silence and compliance in that whole sorry episode, when he was on the wrong side.

He's a Liverpool fan when it suits him.

Why doesn't he say Sheikh Mansour has no future at Man City and must go? Or the Arsenal/Spurs board?

Because he's tied to Liverpool.  Neville said the Glazers should leave Utd and Carragher is saying the same about the owners at his club.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Carragher
« Reply #202 on: April 21, 2021, 04:07:27 pm »
Quote from: scatman on April 21, 2021, 03:46:51 pm
and who is taking over? You?

Carragher along with his best bud are hypocrites of the highest order.

1. Carragher is a hypocrite, I'm not disputing that

2. Just because he is a hypocrite doesn't mean he isn't correct on this particular matter

3. Wth kind of question is that? So nobody else on this planet can be suitable to be owners of this club other than FSG? That's it, they're the only ones? And I have to be the one to find capable owners? Since it's clearly my job to do so?

 :D
Online Chakan

Re: Carragher
« Reply #203 on: April 21, 2021, 04:19:53 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on April 21, 2021, 04:07:27 pm
1. Carragher is a hypocrite, I'm not disputing that

2. Just because he is a hypocrite doesn't mean he isn't correct on this particular matter

3. Wth kind of question is that? So nobody else on this planet can be suitable to be owners of this club other than FSG? That's it, they're the only ones? And I have to be the one to find capable owners? Since it's clearly my job to do so?

 :D

There's probably a very small amount of businesses on the planet that can afford a multi-billion pound asset, and would be interested in buying us and then have them be all cuddly to the supporters.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Carragher
« Reply #204 on: April 21, 2021, 04:22:47 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on April 21, 2021, 04:19:53 pm
There's probably a very small amount of businesses on the planet that can afford a multi-billion pound asset, and would be interested in buying us and then have them be all cuddly to the supporters.

A very fair point, but that doesn't mean they aren't suitable ones, even if it's a small amount.
Online Fromola

Re: Carragher
« Reply #205 on: April 21, 2021, 04:35:03 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on April 21, 2021, 03:56:55 pm
Because he's tied to Liverpool.  Neville said the Glazers should leave Utd and Carragher is saying the same about the owners at his club.

As I say, he's a Liverpool fan when it suits him.

At least Neville is a genuine United fan. Carragher was a massive blue into his 20's ffs. He literally grew up hating LFC.
Offline fucking appalled

Re: Carragher
« Reply #206 on: April 21, 2021, 04:35:47 pm »
Him and Neville spoke about it. Its now not happening, for literally no reason connected to what either of them said or did. They didn't mobilise the troops, they didn't galvanise the efforts. The fans did that, and then the players and the managers did that.

But they spoke out against it, and now its not happening. So I dunno, the tiniest amount of respect on that front?

Seeing how those involved with this go about making amends is interesting. What is just as interesting is seeing how the likes of Neville, Carragher, Murphy, Hamann and their ilk go about actually changing the things which are already in place and need changing. Because I dont think I'm being remotely cynical in suggesting that now the threat of a competition to rival ones that their paymasters pay handsomely to televise is off the table, their interest might just wane. We'll see how active they are with club football becoming nothing more than a battle between foreign despots, with proposed part fan ownership, the shit we've seen with VAR, the absurdly shit new CL format and everything else crap with modern football (including their shitty, lowest common denominator 'banter')

As for his opinions on Liverpools ownership :lmao I genuinely couldnt give less of a fuck. His opinion on that is about as valid as his advice on how to deal with people filming him whilst driving.
Offline Coolie High

Re: Carragher
« Reply #207 on: April 21, 2021, 07:06:26 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on April 21, 2021, 04:35:47 pm
Him and Neville spoke about it. Its now not happening, for literally no reason connected to what either of them said or did. They didn't mobilise the troops, they didn't galvanise the efforts. The fans did that, and then the players and the managers did that.

But they spoke out against it, and now its not happening. So I dunno, the tiniest amount of respect on that front?

Seeing how those involved with this go about making amends is interesting. What is just as interesting is seeing how the likes of Neville, Carragher, Murphy, Hamann and their ilk go about actually changing the things which are already in place and need changing. Because I dont think I'm being remotely cynical in suggesting that now the threat of a competition to rival ones that their paymasters pay handsomely to televise is off the table, their interest might just wane. We'll see how active they are with club football becoming nothing more than a battle between foreign despots, with proposed part fan ownership, the shit we've seen with VAR, the absurdly shit new CL format and everything else crap with modern football (including their shitty, lowest common denominator 'banter')

As for his opinions on Liverpools ownership :lmao I genuinely couldnt give less of a fuck. His opinion on that is about as valid as his advice on how to deal with people filming him whilst driving.

Good post I Agree.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Carragher
« Reply #208 on: April 21, 2021, 07:43:20 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on April 21, 2021, 04:07:27 pm

3. Wth kind of question is that? So nobody else on this planet can be suitable to be owners of this club other than FSG? That's it, they're the only ones? And I have to be the one to find capable owners? Since it's clearly my job to do so?

 :D


To be honest are there any that could pass the purity test & afford the £2b+ is would take to buy us ?
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Carragher
« Reply #209 on: April 21, 2021, 07:45:51 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on April 21, 2021, 04:35:03 pm
As I say, he's a Liverpool fan when it suits him.

At least Neville is a genuine United Bury fan. Carragher was a massive blue into his 20's ffs. He literally grew up hating LFC.
Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: Carragher
« Reply #210 on: April 21, 2021, 08:04:45 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on April 21, 2021, 04:35:47 pm
Him and Neville spoke about it. Its now not happening, for literally no reason connected to what either of them said or did. They didn't mobilise the troops, they didn't galvanise the efforts. The fans did that, and then the players and the managers did that.

But they spoke out against it, and now its not happening. So I dunno, the tiniest amount of respect on that front?

Seeing how those involved with this go about making amends is interesting. What is just as interesting is seeing how the likes of Neville, Carragher, Murphy, Hamann and their ilk go about actually changing the things which are already in place and need changing. Because I dont think I'm being remotely cynical in suggesting that now the threat of a competition to rival ones that their paymasters pay handsomely to televise is off the table, their interest might just wane. We'll see how active they are with club football becoming nothing more than a battle between foreign despots, with proposed part fan ownership, the shit we've seen with VAR, the absurdly shit new CL format and everything else crap with modern football (including their shitty, lowest common denominator 'banter')

As for his opinions on Liverpools ownership :lmao I genuinely couldnt give less of a fuck. His opinion on that is about as valid as his advice on how to deal with people filming him whilst driving.

Spot on, lad
Offline Lofty Ambitions

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,904
Re: Carragher
« Reply #211 on: April 22, 2021, 08:59:41 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on April 21, 2021, 04:35:47 pm
Him and Neville spoke about it. Its now not happening, for literally no reason connected to what either of them said or did. They didn't mobilise the troops, they didn't galvanise the efforts. The fans did that, and then the players and the managers did that.

But they spoke out against it, and now its not happening. So I dunno, the tiniest amount of respect on that front?

Seeing how those involved with this go about making amends is interesting. What is just as interesting is seeing how the likes of Neville, Carragher, Murphy, Hamann and their ilk go about actually changing the things which are already in place and need changing. Because I dont think I'm being remotely cynical in suggesting that now the threat of a competition to rival ones that their paymasters pay handsomely to televise is off the table, their interest might just wane. We'll see how active they are with club football becoming nothing more than a battle between foreign despots, with proposed part fan ownership, the shit we've seen with VAR, the absurdly shit new CL format and everything else crap with modern football (including their shitty, lowest common denominator 'banter')

As for his opinions on Liverpools ownership :lmao I genuinely couldnt give less of a fuck. His opinion on that is about as valid as his advice on how to deal with people filming him whilst driving.

Worth another quotation, surely. I am genuinely fucking appalled as well in the bolded part. Nothing is or has been done about this, especially now that UEFA ballsed the FFP up with mancitys what nots flipping the bird to everyone.

Oligarchs, Qatar, Emirates. Bring on Saudis next.  :no
Online Musketeer Gripweed

Re: Carragher
« Reply #212 on: April 22, 2021, 09:38:34 am »
He is only toeing the SKY party line. That's the worst thing about him at the moment, he has sold out and doesn't even sound credible now.
Offline Raaphael

Re: Carragher
« Reply #213 on: April 22, 2021, 09:56:04 am »
So sad that Carragher is considered a voice for Liverpool fans in the media. Fucking can`t stand him.
Online A-Bomb

Re: Carragher
« Reply #214 on: April 22, 2021, 10:17:05 am »
I struggle to get upset / angry listening to Jamie, he's welcome to his opinion. Pretty sure he was an Evertonian growing up anyway.

As a player he was always committed, and that's all I expect from him - that's what he was paid handsomely to be. All this circus that surrounds him now is Sky driven rather than Liverpool FC, if that's where he'd rather align himself - that's entirely his shout, there won't be a legacy with Sky for him to feel warm and fuzzy with when they decide his time is up.

More fool him.
Online afc turkish

Re: Carragher
« Reply #215 on: April 22, 2021, 02:08:13 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on April 22, 2021, 10:17:05 am
I struggle to get upset / angry listening to Jamie, he's welcome to his opinion. Pretty sure he was an Evertonian growing up anyway.

As a player he was always committed, and that's all I expect from him - that's what he was paid handsomely to be. All this circus that surrounds him now is Sky driven rather than Liverpool FC, if that's where he'd rather align himself - that's entirely his shout, there won't be a legacy with Sky for him to feel warm and fuzzy with when they decide his time is up.

More fool him.

No legacy punditry?
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Carragher
« Reply #216 on: April 22, 2021, 02:10:31 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on April 21, 2021, 07:43:20 pm

To be honest are there any that could pass the purity test & afford the £2b+ is would take to buy us ?

No idea fella, but we could have said the same when we wanted H&G out as well.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Carragher
« Reply #217 on: April 22, 2021, 07:21:14 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on April 22, 2021, 02:10:31 pm
No idea fella, but we could have said the same when we wanted H&G out as well.

Come on man,you know full well that was a different animal,billions different.
Offline Zlen

Re: Carragher
« Reply #218 on: April 22, 2021, 07:23:33 pm »
I like FSG better than Carragher.
There.
Online Fromola

Re: Carragher
« Reply #219 on: April 22, 2021, 08:18:22 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on April 22, 2021, 07:23:33 pm
I like FSG better than Carragher.
There.

At least with FSG we won the league.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Carragher
« Reply #220 on: April 22, 2021, 09:33:19 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on April 22, 2021, 07:21:14 pm
Come on man,you know full well that was a different animal,billions different.

No of course it was different, what I am saying is at the time it's not like we had any idea [and by we I mean us as supporters] who could be potentially good owners.

I take your first point, it's not easy to find the suitable owners that fit the bill, but that doesn't mean we should settle either.
Offline Coolie High

Re: Carragher
« Reply #221 on: April 22, 2021, 10:50:59 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on April 22, 2021, 08:18:22 pm
At least with FSG we won the league.

You should like FSG better than Gerrard too then.
Online afc turkish

Re: Carragher
« Reply #222 on: April 23, 2021, 12:21:04 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on April 22, 2021, 10:50:59 pm
You should like FSG better than Gerrard too then.

Forgave him snuggling up to Chelsea...
Offline Doc Red

Re: Carragher
« Reply #223 on: April 23, 2021, 12:38:37 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on April 20, 2021, 10:31:08 am
Commenting in here so as not to detract from the main thread but the fucking gall of this chap asking everyone to do all they can to prevent this new league, yet when there was a risk the club going into administration he kept his mouth shut rather than trying to galvanise support against the owners. Managed to swindle a contract extension too for himself. Self-serving coward.

He signed his new contract the day before FSG took over. Always shady that.
Now he's holier than thou.
And though Neville had a few points I agreed with, he's always avoiding the truth of the matter, as an owner of a small club, he has to come out against the top clubs gaining even more advantages. Not sure he would have had an issue if he was part of United.

Not sure how the both of them got some much authority, or voice, these days.
Online Fromola

Re: Carragher
« Reply #224 on: April 23, 2021, 08:18:51 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on April 22, 2021, 10:50:59 pm
You should like FSG better than Gerrard too then.

Gerrard could have won plenty of titles elsewhere had he chose to leave.
Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Carragher
« Reply #225 on: April 23, 2021, 08:47:36 am »
Quote from: tubby pls. on April 21, 2021, 03:56:55 pm
Because he's tied to Liverpool.  Neville said the Glazers should leave Utd and Carragher is saying the same about the owners at his club.

Neville wasn't saying this when they were dominating and winning things. Suddenly when they stopped winning, now Glazers must go. The glory hunter c*nt.
Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Carragher
« Reply #226 on: April 23, 2021, 08:50:58 am »
Quote from: Fromola on April 23, 2021, 08:18:51 am
Gerrard could have won plenty of titles elsewhere had he chose to leave.

And Carragher wouldn't?

I bet he would have won plenty with the likes of Celtic
Online Fromola

Re: Carragher
« Reply #227 on: April 23, 2021, 09:07:46 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on April 23, 2021, 08:50:58 am
And Carragher wouldn't?

I bet he would have won plenty with the likes of Celtic

On about 10 grand a week had he chose to go there.
Offline thekitkatshuffler

Re: Carragher
« Reply #228 on: April 25, 2021, 10:08:02 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on April 22, 2021, 09:38:34 am
He is only toeing the SKY party line. That's the worst thing about him at the moment, he has sold out and doesn't even sound credible now.
Is Stephen Warnock the only former player who isn't a twat of a pundit now?

Carragher, McManaman, Beglin, Murphy, Hamann...

It's not great out there.
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: Carragher
« Reply #229 on: April 25, 2021, 10:16:50 pm »
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on April 25, 2021, 10:08:02 pm
Is Stephen Warnock the only former player who isn't a twat of a pundit now?

Carragher, McManaman, Beglin, Murphy, Hamann...

It's not great out there.

I don't think McManaman is a twat, more a bufoon.
Offline Pistolero

Re: Carragher
« Reply #230 on: April 25, 2021, 10:37:23 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on April 25, 2021, 10:16:50 pm
I don't think McManaman is a twat, more a bufoon.


he's both..
Online afc turkish

Re: Carragher
« Reply #231 on: Yesterday at 01:38:45 am »
Offline DangerScouse

Re: Carragher
« Reply #232 on: Yesterday at 10:24:23 am »
Offline Historical Fool

Re: Carragher
« Reply #233 on: Yesterday at 10:28:52 am »
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 01:38:45 am
Butwat? Twaffoon?

no just a twat and a buffoon...
Offline lukeb1981

Re: Carragher
« Reply #234 on: Today at 02:05:53 pm »
Jamie championing Rodgers as the best British manager around , I think you will find he is Irish Jamie .
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: Carragher
« Reply #235 on: Today at 02:43:51 pm »
Quote from: lukeb1981 on Today at 02:05:53 pm
Jamie championing Rodgers as the best British manager around , I think you will find he is Irish Jamie .

Northern Irish, so hence British - despite five centuries of dispute. :)
Online redgriffin73

Re: Carragher
« Reply #236 on: Today at 03:19:02 pm »
Isn't it the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland? So he's from the UK but not Britain?
Online mikeb58

Re: Carragher
« Reply #237 on: Today at 03:34:58 pm »
Brendan considers himself British...

Following the Leeds drubbing, Rodgers said this:

Because Im a British manager, I got lucky, thats the way it works in these games. But the players were brilliant and got their rewards.

I agree with Carragher, Brendan is the best British manager in the game at the moment.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Carragher
« Reply #238 on: Today at 03:46:55 pm »
Not exactly the most insightful opinion, theres no competition. Rodgers is easily the best British manager at the moment. The standard of British manager is poor at the highest level, theres a reason many clubs look to other countries.

But hey, nice of Carragher to say something that isnt with the intension of starting a banter war with his bessie mate on Sky and twitter followers.
