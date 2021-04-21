Him and Neville spoke about it. Its now not happening, for literally no reason connected to what either of them said or did. They didn't mobilise the troops, they didn't galvanise the efforts. The fans did that, and then the players and the managers did that.But they spoke out against it, and now its not happening. So I dunno, the tiniest amount of respect on that front?Seeing how those involved with this go about making amends is interesting. What is just as interesting is seeing how the likes of Neville, Carragher, Murphy, Hamann and their ilk go about actually changing the things which are already in place and need changing. Because I dont think I'm being remotely cynical in suggesting that now the threat of a competition to rival ones that their paymasters pay handsomely to televise is off the table, their interest might just wane. We'll see how active they are with club football becoming nothing more than a battle between foreign despots, with proposed part fan ownership, the shit we've seen with VAR, the absurdly shit new CL format and everything else crap with modern football (including their shitty, lowest common denominator 'banter')As for his opinions on Liverpools ownershipI genuinely couldnt give less of a fuck. His opinion on that is about as valid as his advice on how to deal with people filming him whilst driving.