He has said all the things that many of us wish he's say on telly.
It's almost like the stuff on telly is aimed at a different audience........
Bottom line for me with Carragher is I think he's a bit thick and is prone to over react to the most recent thing he sees instead of taking a step back and thinking a bit more strategically. Sky and Neville know he can be goaded into coming out with shite and push the right buttons.
Wonder if them, talkshite and the BBC will be getting him on to discuss this article like they tend to, I won't be holding my breath.
this is the thing with him, he behaves like a typical bandwagon Liverpool Twitter fan, somehow forgetting hes a grown man, in the public eye.
And yeah, he probably is easily goaded, but that doesnt excuse the shit he posts on twitter constantly, he doubled down on the that rubbish about this being the worst liverpool team or whatever he said. So he is coming out with this crap long after any excuse of it being heat of the moment can be used.
He plays it off as him joking or bantering, but all it does is fuel a fire - and he knows that. He thrives on the reactions he gets from rival fans who love it when he kicks Liverpool and especially Jürgen Klopp when they are down.
Hence him getting some article published like this all of a sudden just gets met with
from me.
The cynical side of me knows hes just making sure he does enough to stay on side.