We are all different, aren't we, but I'd hate to make a living in that way. Imagine it. You have played the game. You've lived and breathed it. You've won the biggest trophy in club football in the most extraordinary circumstances. You've seen the highs and the lows and played with and against so many outstanding professionals. Now all that brings much insight, or at least it should do.



With all that under my belt I'd look towards being an insightful pundit if I went into that field. I'd hope to be seen as credible. Sadly, looking at and listening to Carragher is just painful and often embarrassing. It's sad, but he has no credibility whatsoever these days. I used to like him. A local scally made good and who put many a shift in for this club, but now, he just comes over as a thoughtless Sky mouthpiece talking shite for the sake of it. Shame really.



When he went into his 30s he was very serious about becoming a football manager. He was doing all his coaching badges, he was even taking some training sessions after Hodgson took over. He seemed to be really angling for a player/coach role, which Hodgson might have given him, but Kenny and Brendan never offered him one. He never tried his luck elsewhere and went down the pundit route instead.It was Gerrard who went off and experienced something different in America and then returned as a youth coach and looks to have a great career ahead of him in management and looks a future Liverpool manager in waiting in a few years. 10 years ago it was expected that it was going to be Carragher, same as Neville with United.Ex-player pundits are nearly always either failed managers or ones who didn't have what it takes to be one. They shouldn't be taken seriously, yet they earn decent money and actually help set the agenda. And although he gives Neville stick about Valencia, at least he had a go.