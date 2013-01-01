« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: Carragher  (Read 7065 times)

Offline Chivasino

  • educated whopper
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,799
Re: Carragher
« Reply #160 on: Today at 11:34:16 am »
Reckon the 20 year old Carragher would hate the the one he has become.
Logged

Online kopite77

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 967
  • In Jurgen we trust!
Re: Carragher
« Reply #161 on: Today at 11:39:02 am »
I lost all respect for Carragher after the Premier League home game against Sunderland in the 2010-11 season, we were literally fighting for the clubs survival and SOS arranged a sit in after the match to protest against the two cancers who were running club into receivership, Carragher and Hodgson were all over the media saying, our actions were not helping the club.

I remember after the match we had the sit in and Carragher and Gerrard turned their backs on the fans and walked off, it was only the Spanish players who came to the fans and clapped them!
Logged
HARRY HARRIS, MARK LAWRENSON, JOSE MOURIHNO,PETER KENYON, ROMAN ABRAMOVICH, ALAN HANSEN, YOU GUY'S TOOK ONE HELL OF A BEATING

AND Mr KENWRIGHT YOU CAN STICK YOUR FUCKING GROUNDSHARE UP YOUR ARSE!

Hicks and Gillett, Game Over, thanks for Fuck All Fuckfaces, Internet Terrorist and Proud!

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,186
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Carragher
« Reply #162 on: Today at 11:40:51 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 11:20:09 am
Someones had a word with the gobshite. (Not that I read it, but going off the headline).

Doesnt matter what he writes, while hes fully into the banter side of football and behaving like an absolute knob on twitter to his following, nothing changes.
He has said all the things that many of us wish he's say on telly.
It's almost like the stuff on telly is aimed at a different audience........

Bottom line for me with Carragher is I think he's a bit thick and is prone to over react to the most recent thing he sees instead of taking a step back and thinking a bit more strategically. Sky and Neville know he can be goaded into coming out with shite and push the right buttons.

Wonder if them, talkshite and the BBC will be getting him on to discuss this article like they tend to, I won't be holding my breath.

Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,866
Re: Carragher
« Reply #163 on: Today at 11:55:49 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 11:40:51 am
He has said all the things that many of us wish he's say on telly.
It's almost like the stuff on telly is aimed at a different audience........

Bottom line for me with Carragher is I think he's a bit thick and is prone to over react to the most recent thing he sees instead of taking a step back and thinking a bit more strategically. Sky and Neville know he can be goaded into coming out with shite and push the right buttons.

Wonder if them, talkshite and the BBC will be getting him on to discuss this article like they tend to, I won't be holding my breath.

this is the thing with him, he behaves like a typical bandwagon Liverpool Twitter fan, somehow forgetting hes a grown man, in the public eye.

And yeah, he probably is easily goaded, but that doesnt excuse the shit he posts on twitter constantly, he doubled down on the that rubbish about this being the worst liverpool team or whatever he said. So he is coming out with this crap long after any excuse of it being heat of the moment can be used.

He plays it off as him joking or bantering, but all it does is fuel a fire - and he knows that.  He thrives on the reactions he gets from rival fans who love it when he kicks Liverpool and especially Jürgen Klopp when they are down.

Hence him getting some article published like this all of a sudden just gets met with  ::) from me.   

The cynical side of me knows hes just making sure he does enough to stay on side.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,457
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Carragher
« Reply #164 on: Today at 12:27:36 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 11:40:51 am
He has said all the things that many of us wish he's say on telly.
It's almost like the stuff on telly is aimed at a different audience........

Bottom line for me with Carragher is I think he's a bit thick and is prone to over react to the most recent thing he sees instead of taking a step back and thinking a bit more strategically. Sky and Neville know he can be goaded into coming out with shite and push the right buttons.

Wonder if them, talkshite and the BBC will be getting him on to discuss this article like they tend to, I won't be holding my breath.

Exactly. Who reads the bloody Torygraph anyway? It's his Twitter posts and Sky punditry that generates the clicks and views.

As thick as he is, he's very cunning with it. He knows how to pander to the English media on the one hand and on the other hand knows when to play up to the 'Liverpool legend' tag.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Bangin Them In

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,941
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Carragher
« Reply #165 on: Today at 12:33:39 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 11:40:51 am
He has said all the things that many of us wish he's say on telly.
It's almost like the stuff on telly is aimed at a different audience........

Bottom line for me with Carragher is I think he's a bit thick and is prone to over react to the most recent thing he sees instead of taking a step back and thinking a bit more strategically. Sky and Neville know he can be goaded into coming out with shite and push the right buttons.

Wonder if them, talkshite and the BBC will be getting him on to discuss this article like they tend to, I won't be holding my breath.
I reckon its the opposite, crazy like a fox

He says what he says to get clicks and generate controversy, he's thinking very strategically

Sold his soul for the cash, up to him really
Logged
A win for the Liverpool country

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,457
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Carragher
« Reply #166 on: Today at 12:45:49 pm »
Quote from: Bangin Them In on Today at 12:33:39 pm
I reckon its the opposite, crazy like a fox

He says what he says to get clicks and generate controversy, he's thinking very strategically

Sold his soul for the cash, up to him really

It's that nature of the English media which he's at home with and plays up to. The sensationalism, the bantz, the shithousery, the dumbing down, the idiocracy, really ripping into players publicly.  It's not what Liverpool have ever been about though.

He can go the other way as well and be more thoughtful when he puts his mind to it. It's not like he doesn't know his football.

I go back to that Spurs-Newcastle game though when Newcastle got an underserved pen from VAR. He had a meltdown live in air. Not once has he got wound up like that over all the shit decisions we've had. And it was "I'd love to see Mourinho win the league".
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,878
  • BAGs
Re: Carragher
« Reply #167 on: Today at 01:03:03 pm »
Quote from: Bangin Them In on Today at 12:33:39 pm
I reckon its the opposite, crazy like a fox

He says what he says to get clicks and generate controversy, he's thinking very strategically

Sold his soul for the cash, up to him really
We are all different, aren't we, but I'd hate to make a living in that way. Imagine it. You have played the game. You've lived and breathed it. You've won the biggest trophy in club football in the most extraordinary circumstances. You've seen the highs and the lows and played with and against so many outstanding professionals. Now all that brings much insight, or at least it should do.

With all that under my belt I'd look towards being an insightful pundit if I went into that field. I'd hope to be seen as credible. Sadly, looking at and listening to Carragher is just painful and often embarrassing. It's sad, but he has no credibility whatsoever these days. I used to like him. A local scally made good and who put many a shift in for this club, but now, he just comes over as a thoughtless Sky mouthpiece talking shite for the sake of it. Shame really.
Logged
Mancs? They're just plastic, Scouse wannabes with shite haircuts.

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,186
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Carragher
« Reply #168 on: Today at 01:23:56 pm »
Quote from: Bangin Them In on Today at 12:33:39 pm
I reckon its the opposite, crazy like a fox

He says what he says to get clicks and generate controversy, he's thinking very strategically

Sold his soul for the cash, up to him really
Coming out with clickbait shite isnt really thinking strategically. Like many on that bandwagon of social media it's short term reaction they are after. Desperation for relevance, trying to appeal to a wider audience, even though to that audience he's a useful idiot that they like when he says stuff that feeds their prejudices. To that audience he is dispensable.

He doesn't need the Sky shilling and if he was really smart he could build a career/profile as a lower paid but far more credible "student of the game", all round Liverpool legend, charity worker etc.

But he took the bantz culture route, tried to short cut the whole process and has alienated many of the people who would have rightly treated him like a legend.
Logged

Offline Lofty Ambitions

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,893
Re: Carragher
« Reply #169 on: Today at 02:27:54 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 11:11:35 am
It is almost as if Bascombe wrote that.
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 11:20:09 am
Someones had a word with the gobshite. (Not that I read it, but going off the headline).
Exactly. In that someone's had a word with him. Seems there's a little operation there to back Klopp up. How sick is that. In that he would need that. Some "fans"  ::)

Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 11:27:26 am
I was just thinking that, when I read the line he decided to write the article at the beginning of the week. :D
Yes, that was quite an odd line there.


« Last Edit: Today at 02:42:03 pm by Lofty Ambitions »
Logged
The Boy from Brazil!
Redeem us in your stone arms
Float like Papillon
Transfer Haiku by Bud P Austin

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,457
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Carragher
« Reply #170 on: Today at 03:04:12 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 01:03:03 pm
We are all different, aren't we, but I'd hate to make a living in that way. Imagine it. You have played the game. You've lived and breathed it. You've won the biggest trophy in club football in the most extraordinary circumstances. You've seen the highs and the lows and played with and against so many outstanding professionals. Now all that brings much insight, or at least it should do.

With all that under my belt I'd look towards being an insightful pundit if I went into that field. I'd hope to be seen as credible. Sadly, looking at and listening to Carragher is just painful and often embarrassing. It's sad, but he has no credibility whatsoever these days. I used to like him. A local scally made good and who put many a shift in for this club, but now, he just comes over as a thoughtless Sky mouthpiece talking shite for the sake of it. Shame really.

When he went into his 30s he was very serious about becoming a football manager. He was doing all his coaching badges, he was even taking some training sessions after Hodgson took over. He seemed to be really angling for a player/coach role, which Hodgson might have given him, but Kenny and Brendan never offered him one. He never tried his luck elsewhere and went down the pundit route instead.

It was Gerrard who went off and experienced something different in America and then returned as a youth coach and looks to have a great career ahead of him in management and looks a future Liverpool manager in waiting in a few years. 10 years ago it was expected that it was going to be Carragher, same as Neville with United.

Ex-player pundits are nearly always either failed managers or ones who didn't have what it takes to be one. They shouldn't be taken seriously, yet they earn decent money and actually help set the agenda. And although he gives Neville stick about Valencia, at least he had a go.

« Last Edit: Today at 03:06:51 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,465
Re: Carragher
« Reply #171 on: Today at 03:10:18 pm »
Wouldn't want to be in a changing room managed by Carragher.
Logged

Offline lukeb1981

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,207
Re: Carragher
« Reply #172 on: Today at 04:32:16 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 03:10:18 pm
Wouldn't want to be in a changing room managed by Carragher.
Wouldnt let the prick polish the boots at this stage.
Logged

Offline markmywords

  • Was 2/10. Now 0.5/10. Must try much harder not to make people a little sick in their mouth.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 883
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Carragher
« Reply #173 on: Today at 05:11:54 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 11:11:35 am
It is almost as if Bascombe wrote that.

So Carra's dad gets drunk and Jamie's position as a LFC legend is compromised.  Whilst when a pro LFC column is published in his own name credit goes elsewhere.  No agenda here I see, if only Carra could be as fair minded in his analysis, as many on here.
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,691
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Carragher
« Reply #174 on: Today at 05:24:10 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 05:11:54 pm
So Carra's dad gets drunk and Jamie's position as a LFC legend is compromised.  Whilst when a pro LFC column is published in his own name credit goes elsewhere.  No agenda here I see, if only Carra could be as fair minded in his analysis, as many on here.

You seem to have ignored everything else and focussed on his ratbag dad. Shame, but not unexpected.
Logged
lt's like you're dreaming about gorgonzola cheese when it's clearly brie time, baby.

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,866
Re: Carragher
« Reply #175 on: Today at 06:06:48 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 05:11:54 pm
So Carra's dad gets drunk and Jamie's position as a LFC legend is compromised.  Whilst when a pro LFC column is published in his own name credit goes elsewhere.  No agenda here I see, if only Carra could be as fair minded in his analysis, as many on here.

not much to ask is it? It should be his job after all.

 
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,423
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Carragher
« Reply #176 on: Today at 06:11:13 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 04:05:45 pm
To a large degree that is the job of an analyst nowadays.  Many of you seem to comparing him to people on LFC TV who are there just to singlemindedly promote LFC

IN a way, that is who he is and why he was so sucessful for us.  Remember he is probably the most successful LFC player in 30 yrs.
There are many players in the team that have more talent than Carra, but there are a few that lack his intensity. When things go against him/LFC he gets angry, you can hear it in his commentary and you saw it on the pitch in the verbal volleys, many in our team now when a decision goes against them or someone else gets injured they almost appear sorry for themselves.  This personality trait might suit us somewhat in big games, as the players are unlikely to be too amped up, but in ruts like this year, we have seen what is has done to us. If we had a carragher or 2 in this team we wouldn't have struggled so bad IMO.  ANger is a more useful emotion than despair

I expect to see fans on RAWK blame refs, injuries, the media, UEFA, ffp, covid, ex players, commentators, schedule, lack of fans, english national team manager, guinea national team manager, anti muslim bias, FIFA, fall out from project big picture, preference for a close title race than last yr, negative martin tyler labelling of our players, VAR, no preseason etc as the reason(s) for our failures, but it's sad some of our players repeat this, thus go into games  thinking this, rather than a more aggressive "it's upto us to change this" outlook.  Some of these players may end up with more trophies than carra, but if they had his intensity, a few might be there already

Also a little ironic fans are accusing him of being fickle, when the fanbase for yrs sang "we want a team full of carraghers" only for a few to say they don't want him near the stadium, largely for being overly negative, during our worst run of home form in our history. Also sad, but predictable to see people accuse him of being islamophobic for saying Salah dived and highlighting mistakes made at centre back, such toxic bitterness not uncommon among the fanbase nowadays, such bitterness tends to go unchallenged in our zeal to slam carra for being bitter himself


Shut up you plum
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 