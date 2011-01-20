Scab as far as I'm concerned he should be stripped of his legendary status, working for murdoch now apparently appearing on talksport which is owned by the sun newspaper! Writes a column for the tory telegraph, Colin Murray a liverpool fan handed in his cards at talksport when he found out the sun newspaper took over that's a liverpool fan, can't bear to look at carra anymore, yet if you bring it up to fellow liverpool fans they don't address it and make excuses for him. The fat lad who does rafa impressions also working for talksport yet seen him at away grounds with his jft96 sticker on, Traitors and should be treated as YNWA