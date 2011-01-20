« previous next »
Author Topic: Carragher  (Read 4787 times)

Offline Craig 🤔

Re: Carragher
« Reply #80 on: February 24, 2021, 08:09:51 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on February 24, 2021, 07:35:21 pm
He spat at someone so was going to lose his job.

And all the pundits have the similar shit agendas that their bosses want to get discussions / clicks, etc.

Most seem to push whatever agenda their natural support leads them to. Look at Neville. Look at Souness.

Carra was like this before the spit, as Chakan said, so I really don't think it's anything to do with that...plus it's not like he needs the job to put food in his kids mouths. Christ he doesn't even need it to keep generations of his family in luxury. I know I'd not shit all over the club I support, let alone played over 730 games for, just to keep a pundit job.
Re: Carragher
« Reply #81 on: February 24, 2021, 08:11:49 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on February 24, 2021, 08:09:51 pm
Most seem to push whatever agenda their natural support leads them to. Look at Neville. Look at Souness.

Carra was like this before the spit, as Chakan said, so I really don't think it's anything to do with that...plus it's not like he needs the job to put food in his kids mouths. Christ he doesn't even need it to keep generations of his family in luxury. I know I'd not shit all over the club I support, let alone played over 730 games for, just to keep a pundit job.

But he seems to make digs at us continually?

Just seems an odd stance.
Re: Carragher
« Reply #82 on: February 24, 2021, 08:14:00 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on February 23, 2021, 04:37:49 pm
He was complaining on MNF last night that he'd had stick off Liverpool fans for being critical and 'delivering some home truths' and just saying it how it is etc.

Home truths eh?  Someone should dare him to say it to Klopp's face if he's that sure of himself; see how willing he is to speak then.  Jurgen tore Roy Keane a verbal new one for less, and it arguably wasn't even justified.

Fucking hell, he called up a radio show live on air when they called him a bottler.  Now he's basically doing the exact same thing.
Re: Carragher
« Reply #83 on: February 24, 2021, 08:21:46 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on February 24, 2021, 08:11:49 pm
But he seems to make digs at us continually?

Just seems an odd stance.

If Carragher didn't play all those games for Liverpool, who'd you think he was supporting?

If you didn't know who he was basically.

Makes sense now. He doesn't like Liverpool. He's a c*nt.
Re: Carragher
« Reply #84 on: February 24, 2021, 08:41:15 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on February 24, 2021, 08:14:00 pm
Home truths eh?  Someone should dare him to say it to Klopp's face if he's that sure of himself; see how willing he is to speak then.  Jurgen tore Roy Keane a verbal new one for less, and it arguably wasn't even justified.

Fucking hell, he called up a radio show live on air when they called him a bottler.  Now he's basically doing the exact same thing.
He would shit himself , remember when Arbeloa put it up to him . He is a coward and a mouth. Any legends games , club meet and greets or any thing like that going forward he should be banned from. He is very lucky Chelsea got the money when they did or we would have got John Terry and he would have been out the door a season or two later.
Re: Carragher
« Reply #85 on: February 24, 2021, 08:51:13 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on February 24, 2021, 08:09:51 pm
Most seem to push whatever agenda their natural support leads them to. Look at Neville. Look at Souness.

Carra was like this before the spit, as Chakan said, so I really don't think it's anything to do with that...plus it's not like he needs the job to put food in his kids mouths. Christ he doesn't even need it to keep generations of his family in luxury. I know I'd not shit all over the club I support, let alone played over 730 games for, just to keep a pundit job.

But he doesn't support Liverpool, he just trades off his association for his name and brand. He was an Evertonian from birth into his early 20's when he got fed up of the blues giving him shit around Bootle because he was a Liverpool player.

In the last 5 years of his career the only thing he cared about was keeping his place at all costs, even getting a dodgy new multi million contract from Purslow while the club was in court about to be sold, meaning the club had to keep him around on huge wages when his legs had gone.

Compare that to Neville who after getting rinsed by some average winger, immediately hung his boots up mid-season, knowing he wasn't good enough anymore. But then Neville is actually a United fan (as he shows as a pundit) and didn't want to risk costing them any goals or points on the pitch.


Re: Carragher
« Reply #86 on: February 28, 2021, 07:47:42 am »
Aww poor old Carra getting some stick from Liverpool fans on social media. Lets all take a moment to think how the poor lad is feeling...

Numpty. Meanwhile his best mate and long time partner decided to not take the easy route after football and apply himself in management and isnt doing a half bad job. That puts things into perspective.
Re: Carragher
« Reply #87 on: February 28, 2021, 08:00:26 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on February 24, 2021, 06:42:45 pm
He was great servant for the Club but a terrible pundit. His co commentary on our matches is bizarre.

Think this sums it up as neatly as I care to.
Re: Carragher
« Reply #88 on: February 28, 2021, 04:01:11 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on February 24, 2021, 07:18:22 pm
Good thing you dont just judge defenders on how good they can pass a ball. No chance Henchoz was better than Carra also.

Even if you take Henchoz out of the reckoning, Carra still doesn`t make the top 10 of Liverpool centre backs. For that reason alone, I personally don`t view him as a club legend.
Re: Carragher
« Reply #89 on: February 28, 2021, 05:51:01 pm »
Chatting shit again?

https://celtic.vitalfootball.co.uk/ive-spoken-to-jamie-carragher-pundit-gives-next-celtic-manager-update/

Quote
With Benitez mentioned, if youre going to go down the Director of Football route, I dont think Benitez is your man. I spoke to Jamie Carragher and Matt Ritchie whove worked under him and I think he only really cares about the first team, I dont think he worries about the reserves or the youth team.

Celtic need a longer term plan. And I think when he (Benitez) does do a first team he picks the players.  At Liverpool he picked a lot of the Spanish players and is he going to listen to David Webb or a guy that hasnt coached before in terms of transfer targets? I didnt think so.
Re: Carragher
« Reply #90 on: February 28, 2021, 06:19:16 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on February 28, 2021, 05:51:01 pm
Chatting shit again?

https://celtic.vitalfootball.co.uk/ive-spoken-to-jamie-carragher-pundit-gives-next-celtic-manager-update/
Assuming that hed treat the DoF role in the same way as he treated the LFC manager role.
Ok then Jamie.
Re: Carragher
« Reply #91 on: February 28, 2021, 08:08:06 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on February 24, 2021, 08:51:13 pm
But he doesn't support Liverpool, he just trades off his association for his name and brand. He was an Evertonian from birth into his early 20's when he got fed up of the blues giving him shit around Bootle because he was a Liverpool player.
How can an Evertonian play for Liverpool, that's just mind-boggling to me.
Re: Carragher
« Reply #92 on: February 28, 2021, 10:39:58 pm »
Didn't Benitez restructure the whole academy bringing in Rodolfo Borrell?
Re: Carragher
« Reply #93 on: February 28, 2021, 10:41:36 pm »
Re: Carragher
« Reply #94 on: February 28, 2021, 10:41:51 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on February 28, 2021, 10:39:58 pm
Didn't Benitez restructure the whole academy bringing in Rodolfo Borrell?

Which ironically was what first saw him being turned against by certain figures within the club, as he pushed out the likes of Heighway (who brought through the likes of Carragher). Rafa wasn't happy with the quality of player that was coming through by the mid 2000's.
Re: Carragher
« Reply #95 on: February 28, 2021, 10:49:43 pm »
Quote from: King.Keita on February 28, 2021, 08:08:06 pm
How can an Evertonian play for Liverpool, that's just mind-boggling to me.

The first signing Kenny Dalglish made was an Evertonian. An Evertonian who'd turned down a move to Liverpool, no less.
Re: Carragher
« Reply #96 on: February 28, 2021, 11:39:15 pm »
Carragher is a right shit stirrer on Twitter, at half time tweeting like a gobshite fan, mad at Firmino for not shooting, knowing hed get all his little childish hangers on there laying into Bobby.

He is just an unpleasant person, using his platform to get reactions and retweets while having digs at Liverpool players who are struggling for form.
Re: Carragher
« Reply #97 on: March 1, 2021, 12:02:47 am »
Quote from: King.Keita on February 28, 2021, 08:08:06 pm
How can an Evertonian play for Liverpool, that's just mind-boggling to me.
This thread is at such a weird fever pitch I have no idea if this is trolling or not.
Re: Carragher
« Reply #98 on: March 1, 2021, 06:07:23 pm »
Do yourself a favour and block him from twitter, bad enough having to listen to him and gobshite tyler on the games. Even when everything was going great last season one little mistake by gomez and softlad slates him like he never put a foot wrong. He shouldnt be a commentator(especially on our games) just a pundit
Re: Carragher
« Reply #99 on: March 1, 2021, 06:25:13 pm »
Quote from: aggerdid on March  1, 2021, 06:07:23 pm
Do yourself a favour and block him from twitter, bad enough having to listen to him and gobshite tyler on the games. Even when everything was going great last season one little mistake by gomez and softlad slates him like he never put a foot wrong. He shouldnt be a commentator(especially on our games) just a pundit

I would do yourselves a favour and block yourselves from Twitter. Much less heartache and constant niggling-built-up-rage. Then you don't have to get worked up about rubbish pundits and little oppo-supporting gobshites spouting pure faecal matter
Re: Carragher
« Reply #100 on: March 1, 2021, 06:43:50 pm »
Nothing like the club's record og scorer slagging off Liverpool's current crop of defenders, including a lad who's typically first pick for England when he was fifth.
Re: Carragher
« Reply #101 on: March 4, 2021, 11:24:07 am »
Scab as far as I'm concerned he should be stripped of his legendary status, working for murdoch now apparently appearing on talksport which is owned by the sun newspaper! Writes a column for the tory telegraph, Colin Murray a liverpool fan handed in his cards at talksport when he found out the sun newspaper took over that's a liverpool fan, can't bear to look at carra anymore, yet if you bring it up to fellow liverpool fans they don't address it and make excuses for him. The fat lad who does rafa impressions also working for talksport yet seen him at away grounds with his jft96 sticker on, Traitors and should be treated as YNWA
Re: Carragher
« Reply #102 on: March 4, 2021, 11:11:43 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on February 28, 2021, 08:08:06 pm
How can an Evertonian play for Liverpool, that's just mind-boggling to me.

Loads of Evertonians have played for Liverpool Carra, Fowler, Owen to name three. And wasn't Ian Rush an Evertonian?
Re: Carragher
« Reply #103 on: March 5, 2021, 02:33:52 am »
Quote from: Elliemental on March  4, 2021, 11:11:43 pm
Loads of Evertonians have played for Liverpool Carra, Fowler, Owen to name three. And wasn't Ian Rush an Evertonian?
Carragher, Fowler, Owen, McManaman, Rush and Lallana were all Bitters.
Re: Carragher
« Reply #104 on: March 7, 2021, 08:05:34 pm »
That 'mentality midgets' comment today though. Christ. What a gobshite.
Re: Carragher
« Reply #105 on: March 7, 2021, 08:25:46 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on March  7, 2021, 08:05:34 pm
That 'mentality midgets' comment today though. Christ. What a gobshite.

He said "I played in some really poor Liverpool teams but..." before proceeding to shit on this side.
Re: Carragher
« Reply #106 on: March 7, 2021, 08:28:09 pm »
I am so glad I don't have to listen to his moronic words anymore, its bliss watching it with the sound turned down.
Re: Carragher
« Reply #107 on: Yesterday at 08:02:45 pm »
Im going to be unreasonably annoyed when the club continue to give him access. Would love nothing more than to pointedly tell him to fuck off anytime he wants an interview, or when he wants to be involved with any kind of legends event. But they wont, theyll roll out the red carpet.

Hes an absolute prick, has been for years. First to celebrate and show off when the team wins, first to turn on them when they are struggling.
Re: Carragher
« Reply #108 on: Yesterday at 10:01:40 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 08:02:45 pm
Hes an absolute prick, has been for years. First to celebrate and show off when the team wins, first to turn on them when they are struggling.

Sounds like a few on here to be honest.
Re: Carragher
« Reply #109 on: Today at 12:29:07 am »
Let's face it even when he was performing on the pitch he was still a weapon. The thing though he was our weapon, now he is just beholden to sky. Once a blue always a bellend.
Re: Carragher
« Reply #110 on: Today at 02:38:34 am »
Didn't he refuse to play right back at Middlesbrough in the 08/09 season when we lost 2-0? Precious self obsessed fucking bellend loves having a dig at us now, all that suppressed Evertonian bitterness just pouring out of him as a pundit.
