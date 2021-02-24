« previous next »
Author Topic: Carragher  (Read 2944 times)

Offline Craig 🤔

Re: Carragher
« Reply #80 on: February 24, 2021, 08:09:51 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on February 24, 2021, 07:35:21 pm
He spat at someone so was going to lose his job.

And all the pundits have the similar shit agendas that their bosses want to get discussions / clicks, etc.

Most seem to push whatever agenda their natural support leads them to. Look at Neville. Look at Souness.

Carra was like this before the spit, as Chakan said, so I really don't think it's anything to do with that...plus it's not like he needs the job to put food in his kids mouths. Christ he doesn't even need it to keep generations of his family in luxury. I know I'd not shit all over the club I support, let alone played over 730 games for, just to keep a pundit job.
Offline Nick110581

Re: Carragher
« Reply #81 on: February 24, 2021, 08:11:49 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on February 24, 2021, 08:09:51 pm
Most seem to push whatever agenda their natural support leads them to. Look at Neville. Look at Souness.

Carra was like this before the spit, as Chakan said, so I really don't think it's anything to do with that...plus it's not like he needs the job to put food in his kids mouths. Christ he doesn't even need it to keep generations of his family in luxury. I know I'd not shit all over the club I support, let alone played over 730 games for, just to keep a pundit job.

But he seems to make digs at us continually?

Just seems an odd stance.
Offline Red Berry

Re: Carragher
« Reply #82 on: February 24, 2021, 08:14:00 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on February 23, 2021, 04:37:49 pm
He was complaining on MNF last night that he'd had stick off Liverpool fans for being critical and 'delivering some home truths' and just saying it how it is etc.

Home truths eh?  Someone should dare him to say it to Klopp's face if he's that sure of himself; see how willing he is to speak then.  Jurgen tore Roy Keane a verbal new one for less, and it arguably wasn't even justified.

Fucking hell, he called up a radio show live on air when they called him a bottler.  Now he's basically doing the exact same thing.
Offline Chakan

Re: Carragher
« Reply #83 on: February 24, 2021, 08:21:46 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on February 24, 2021, 08:11:49 pm
But he seems to make digs at us continually?

Just seems an odd stance.

If Carragher didn't play all those games for Liverpool, who'd you think he was supporting?

If you didn't know who he was basically.

Makes sense now. He doesn't like Liverpool. He's a c*nt.
Offline lukeb1981

Re: Carragher
« Reply #84 on: February 24, 2021, 08:41:15 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on February 24, 2021, 08:14:00 pm
Home truths eh?  Someone should dare him to say it to Klopp's face if he's that sure of himself; see how willing he is to speak then.  Jurgen tore Roy Keane a verbal new one for less, and it arguably wasn't even justified.

Fucking hell, he called up a radio show live on air when they called him a bottler.  Now he's basically doing the exact same thing.
He would shit himself , remember when Arbeloa put it up to him . He is a coward and a mouth. Any legends games , club meet and greets or any thing like that going forward he should be banned from. He is very lucky Chelsea got the money when they did or we would have got John Terry and he would have been out the door a season or two later.
Offline Fromola

Re: Carragher
« Reply #85 on: February 24, 2021, 08:51:13 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on February 24, 2021, 08:09:51 pm
Most seem to push whatever agenda their natural support leads them to. Look at Neville. Look at Souness.

Carra was like this before the spit, as Chakan said, so I really don't think it's anything to do with that...plus it's not like he needs the job to put food in his kids mouths. Christ he doesn't even need it to keep generations of his family in luxury. I know I'd not shit all over the club I support, let alone played over 730 games for, just to keep a pundit job.

But he doesn't support Liverpool, he just trades off his association for his name and brand. He was an Evertonian from birth into his early 20's when he got fed up of the blues giving him shit around Bootle because he was a Liverpool player.

In the last 5 years of his career the only thing he cared about was keeping his place at all costs, even getting a dodgy new multi million contract from Purslow while the club was in court about to be sold, meaning the club had to keep him around on huge wages when his legs had gone.

Compare that to Neville who after getting rinsed by some average winger, immediately hung his boots up mid-season, knowing he wasn't good enough anymore. But then Neville is actually a United fan (as he shows as a pundit) and didn't want to risk costing them any goals or points on the pitch.


Online RedKenWah

Re: Carragher
« Reply #86 on: Today at 07:47:42 am »
Aww poor old Carra getting some stick from Liverpool fans on social media. Lets all take a moment to think how the poor lad is feeling...

Numpty. Meanwhile his best mate and long time partner decided to not take the easy route after football and apply himself in management and isnt doing a half bad job. That puts things into perspective.
Online JerseyKloppite

Re: Carragher
« Reply #87 on: Today at 08:00:26 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on February 24, 2021, 06:42:45 pm
He was great servant for the Club but a terrible pundit. His co commentary on our matches is bizarre.

Think this sums it up as neatly as I care to.
