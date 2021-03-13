I'm with you on this.



I can't believe how many people are getting sucked into what the British tabloids say/have said about them.



Everyone knows the British press have no morals, are corrupt and lie - to the point where several high-profile people have taken their lives or entered depression or have massive PTSD.



Yet, 'scandal' after 'scandal', people remain gullible and like Meghan said, base their opinions on their presumptions rather than reality.



The press have vilified them and printed lies and the family have obviously not offered their support with a 'it is how it is' mindset, why shouldn't they come out now and present their side of the story now they're on the other side of things? The focus on Meghan vs Harry is remarkable. There's such an 'oh poor naive Harry' narrative when it's clear he made the decision to get his family out of that environment, not Meghan.



When you're siding with Daily Mail commentators, the 'anti-woke' and 'anti-BLM' groups, question whether your opinion is based on reality or what the press has been telling you. The dynamic described by them that the Royal Family and the press rely on each other should tell you everything.



I agree with almost everything you said, but not the last paragraph. There are millions if not billions of Black people against #BLM and many certain aspects of "woke" culture too... Probably because these movements have been so heavily endorsed by the same media companies that engender unconscious bias and covert racism. For example, many of us don't want to kneel because we feel it is a form of protest that belongs to Martin Luther King's generation, and we'd like to move on from that in the 21st century. And we resent being forced/bullied/shamed for not being happy to kneel "to show solidarity" (with what/whom? Who is really behind this, we ask. And why is the media all of a sudden so passionately endorsing this form of Black protest?). And as someone who's worked in academia for a long time I can tell you that some of the so-called "woke" brigade are the most mean-spirited right wing zealots you will ever come across. Their arguments about racial/gender/social inequality often lack nuance because they themselves have little experience with any kind of marginalisation. Many of them are just very, very privileged folk who are desperate to appear the right way and say the right things about inclusion. Deep down, they don't really give a shit about the next person. Just sheep bleating out whatever new slogans they think will keep them on the right side of history and disguise their deep-seated bigotries.Anyway, back to Meghan and Harry. This was meant to be an "appreciation" thread as the title says. So I just want to say, whether people choose to believe them or not doesn't matter. How brave they must be and how much must he care for her to defy the establishment and run away with her. I wish them all the very best life has to offer.