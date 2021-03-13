Poll

What do we think of the revelations

Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!

Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
March 13, 2021, 06:53:12 pm
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
March 13, 2021, 07:11:49 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on March 11, 2021, 02:50:08 pm
Seems like we're getting wildly off topic but Sterling was landed in court on more than one occasion on allegations of assaulting women. It's not like when Beckham was being literally burned in effigy for being sent off in a world cup match, or when Rooney was constantly being put on the tabloid front pages for going out because reporters were tracking him 24/7 looking for dirt.

For what it's worth, I've always suspected the negative coverage of Markle has more to do with her being American, the echoes of Wallace Simpson that surround that, and her liability father. It's the flipside of Kate, who's ideal because she's safe, quiet and does nothing but go to public functions and get pregnant. If the mid-market tabloids had been primarily focused on her colour there would have been more gross focus on her 'exoticism'. Then again, those newsrooms have been infected by racism for years at the highest levels, so it would be naive to believe that never came into play.


Quote from: west_london_red on March 11, 2021, 04:35:50 pm
I dont think its being American or black, as most of our tabloid press have a pretty big hard on for the USA, its more that shes a liberal American and at least in my mind thats probably part of the reason the press have had it in for her. A lot of the causes she has identified with and supported are not aligned with the right wing press and shes been vocal about them so they have gone after her, while Kate very much has the country Tory set wiff about her and doesnt stray far from that script gets left alone. Even when Charles has started bringing up things like the environment and global warming, subjects that are generally identified with the left, hes taken a kicking from the press over it.

That is more my take on it as well, without ever denying that some people may indeed be slightly motivated by race. That can never be discounted nor accepted.
However, I was disappointed to see John Barnes on Peston blindly going down the racism route and believing everything from the Oprah interview and citing unconscious racial bias. At the same time, he hilariously shot himself in the foot by stating his own biased view towards female referees. However he excused his opinion that female referees were not as good by saying he was educating himself regarding his own unconscious bias!
It would seem that unconscious misogynists need to educate themselves, whilst unconscious racists need to be publicly executed.
Bigotry is bigotry, whether it be racist or misogynistic, anti-LGBT or anti-disabled. It also applies to the often blatant anti-Liverpool crap that Scousers have to put up with, as mentioned by Qston.
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
March 13, 2021, 10:38:22 pm
Full on PR push tonight by the Royals in their freindly press.

Kate at the vigil for Sarah (without mask) for a photo op and leaks against Harry and Meghan.
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
March 14, 2021, 04:20:47 pm
Well in fairness to Kate, she does know what it's like to walk around the streets at night, as the attached headline states.

Remember reading a Beeb article" The Duchess of Cambridge has said the challenges of parenting and home schooling during lockdown have left her "exhausted"." ...detailing their struggles with giving the kids a haricut during lockdown, bless.

One of us, these people.
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
March 14, 2021, 05:33:42 pm
Quote from: TipTopKop on March 14, 2021, 04:20:47 pm
Well in fairness to Kate, she does know what it's like to walk around the streets at night, as the attached headline states.

Remember reading a Beeb article" The Duchess of Cambridge has said the challenges of parenting and home schooling during lockdown have left her "exhausted"." ...detailing their struggles with giving the kids a haricut during lockdown, bless.

One of us, these people.

To be fair to her she did have a life before she got married, she worked in Southampton, was at Uni in Fife, worked in a restaurant and lived in Chelsea with her sister. Hooray Henrys are just as likely (maybe more?) to treat women as objects and abuse them.
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
March 15, 2021, 12:00:13 am
Quote from: cdav on March 13, 2021, 10:38:22 pm
Full on PR push tonight by the Royals in their freindly press.

Kate at the vigil for Sarah (without mask) for a photo op and leaks against Harry and Meghan.

And Oprah wasn't friendly??
And pushing a racist agenda?
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
March 15, 2021, 09:37:53 am
Quote from: HomesickRed on March 15, 2021, 12:00:13 am
And Oprah wasn't friendly??
And pushing a racist agenda?
What are you blathering about now?
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
March 15, 2021, 09:40:40 am
Quote from: diggerling! on March 15, 2021, 09:37:53 am
What are you blathering about now?


No idea about the racist stuff, but he's making the point on the press that the royal family are using media outlets who are friendly to them, which is the same thing that Harry and Meghan did with Oprah.
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
March 15, 2021, 09:46:26 am
Quote from: tubby pls. on March 15, 2021, 09:40:40 am
No idea about the racist stuff, but he's making the point on the press that the royal family are using media outlets who are friendly to them, which is the same thing that Harry and Meghan did with Oprah.
I get that bit. That's why I bolded the other bit about Oprah's racist agenda.
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
March 15, 2021, 08:19:35 pm
Quote from: HomesickRed on March 13, 2021, 06:53:12 pm
Care to elaborate?  :butt

Takes a very special person to argue that Daily Mail and Express articles dont carry a whiff of racism or 'unconscious bias'. Whatever next, Brexit was about sovereignty and not xenophobia
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
March 16, 2021, 12:16:41 am
Quote from: diggerling! on March 15, 2021, 09:37:53 am
What are you blathering about now?


Firstly, by allowing unchallenged accusations of racism to stand with no comment other than "wow!" Oprah new she was allowing a media frenzy to follow.
Secondly, by allowing altered versions of headlines from UK newspapers and portraying negative US headlines as British, she was clearly guilty of an ulterior motive.
For instance, the Daily Mail article "'Meghan's seed will taint our Royal family': UKIP chief's glamour model lover, 25, is suspended from the party over racist texts about Prince Harry's wife-to-be" -- a quote described by that newspaper as "vile" was presented as though it was an outright racist comment in the paper with the only part showing being "Meghan's seed will taint our Royal family"

Call me cynical, but that did not happen by accident. It was a deliberate attempt by the programme to mislead viewers of racist intent. For someone as high profile and sensitive to raise issues as Oprah Winfrey, that was scandalous. And very dangerous.
That is why I said they were pushing a racist agenda. The facts speak for themselves on that point.

It may also be worth reading Trevor Phillips in the Times on this and, although I am no fan of the paper, the Daily Mail's own riposte to Megan and Harry's various accusations.
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
March 16, 2021, 09:06:59 am
Quote from: HomesickRed on March 16, 2021, 12:16:41 am
Firstly, by allowing unchallenged accusations of racism to stand with no comment other than "wow!" Oprah new she was allowing a media frenzy to follow.
Secondly, by allowing altered versions of headlines from UK newspapers and portraying negative US headlines as British, she was clearly guilty of an ulterior motive.
For instance, the Daily Mail article "'Meghan's seed will taint our Royal family': UKIP chief's glamour model lover, 25, is suspended from the party over racist texts about Prince Harry's wife-to-be" -- a quote described by that newspaper as "vile" was presented as though it was an outright racist comment in the paper with the only part showing being "Meghan's seed will taint our Royal family"

Call me cynical, but that did not happen by accident. It was a deliberate attempt by the programme to mislead viewers of racist intent. For someone as high profile and sensitive to raise issues as Oprah Winfrey, that was scandalous. And very dangerous.
That is why I said they were pushing a racist agenda. The facts speak for themselves on that point.

It may also be worth reading Trevor Phillips in the Times on this and, although I am no fan of the paper, the Daily Mail's own riposte to Megan and Harry's various accusations.
So it's an anti-racist agenda you take issue with. Against that noble defender of civil rights, the Daily Mail. I see.



Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
March 16, 2021, 03:45:10 pm
Quote from: diggerling! on March 16, 2021, 09:06:59 am
So it's an anti-racist agenda you take issue with. Against that noble defender of civil rights, the Daily Mail. I see.





So it's wrong to hold Oprah to account over a deliberate attempt to paint newspaper headlines as racist?
Even Oprah makes 'mistakes'.
You can't call out 'unconscious bias' on the one hand yet ignore that on the other. See both sides!
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
March 16, 2021, 05:13:48 pm
Quote from: HomesickRed on March 16, 2021, 03:45:10 pm
So it's wrong to hold Oprah to account over a deliberate attempt to paint newspaper headlines as racist?
Even Oprah makes 'mistakes'.
You can't call out 'unconscious bias' on the one hand yet ignore that on the other. See both sides!
I dont buy the Daily Mails claim that the various headlines were designed to expose and condemn racism; I think they were designed as dog-whistles to their right wing readers and to inflame racial tension using the well-worn trope about the pure white race being degraded by the black seed. They can plausibly deny it, of course, because their racism is not explicit (even if the knuckle-draggers wife was), but I think unconscious biases are knowingly perpetuated in this way by the Mail and their ilk.

They knew splashing that headline across the front page would get their readership going, and that there would be useful idiots on hand to defend them against accusations of shit stirring. And here you are.
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
March 16, 2021, 07:34:30 pm
Quote from: HomesickRed on March 16, 2021, 03:45:10 pm
So it's wrong to hold Oprah to account over a deliberate attempt to paint newspaper headlines as racist?

Yes, if they are racist.

Quote from: HomesickRed on March 16, 2021, 03:45:10 pm
Even Oprah makes 'mistakes'.

Of course, we all do. I imagine you are something of an authority on this subject.

Quote from: HomesickRed on March 16, 2021, 03:45:10 pm
You can't call out 'unconscious bias' on the one hand yet ignore that on the other. See both sides!

Ah, 'both sides'. I am sure there are 'very fine people on both sides'.
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
March 17, 2021, 09:42:59 am
The Daily Mail, a defender of civil rights and advocate of tolerance?
No way. There is a very specific reason it is so revered by gammons.
I'm no fan of Oprah but she isn't wrong if she called that hateful rag out for what it is.

Close the thread mods, its gone down the rabbit hole.
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
Yesterday at 01:03:15 am
Quote from: diggerling! on March 16, 2021, 05:13:48 pm
I dont buy the Daily Mails claim that the various headlines were designed to expose and condemn racism; I think they were designed as dog-whistles to their right wing readers and to inflame racial tension using the well-worn trope about the pure white race being degraded by the black seed. They can plausibly deny it, of course, because their racism is not explicit (even if the knuckle-draggers wife was), but I think unconscious biases are knowingly perpetuated in this way by the Mail and their ilk.

They knew splashing that headline across the front page would get their readership going, and that there would be useful idiots on hand to defend them against accusations of shit stirring. And here you are.
This. Well said. A lot of what they do is just for a reaction; the edgier it is the better for them.

Quote from: lobsterboy on March 17, 2021, 09:42:59 am
The Daily Mail, a defender of civil rights and advocate of tolerance?
No way. There is a very specific reason it is so revered by gammons.
I'm no fan of Oprah but she isn't wrong if she called that hateful rag out for what it is.

Close the thread mods, its gone down the rabbit hole.
It's been a very enlightening and entertaining read, but you're right. Probably time to quell the fire a bit.
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
Yesterday at 01:22:38 am
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on March  9, 2021, 12:28:56 pm
I'm with you on this.

I can't believe how many people are getting sucked into what the British tabloids say/have said about them.

Everyone knows the British press have no morals, are corrupt and lie - to the point where several high-profile people have taken their lives or entered depression or have massive PTSD.

Yet, 'scandal' after 'scandal', people remain gullible and like Meghan said, base their opinions on their presumptions rather than reality.

The press have vilified them and printed lies and the family have obviously not offered their support with a 'it is how it is' mindset, why shouldn't they come out now and present their side of the story now they're on the other side of things? The focus on Meghan vs Harry is remarkable. There's such an 'oh poor naive Harry' narrative when it's clear he made the decision to get his family out of that environment, not Meghan.

When you're siding with Daily Mail commentators, the 'anti-woke' and 'anti-BLM' groups, question whether your opinion is based on reality or what the press has been telling you. The dynamic described by them that the Royal Family and the press rely on each other should tell you everything.
I agree with almost everything you said, but not the last paragraph. There are millions if not billions of Black people against #BLM and many certain aspects of "woke" culture too... Probably because these movements have been so heavily endorsed by the same media companies that engender unconscious bias and covert racism. For example, many of us don't want to kneel because we feel it is a form of protest that belongs to Martin Luther King's generation, and we'd like to move on from that in the 21st century. And we resent being forced/bullied/shamed for not being happy to kneel "to show solidarity" (with what/whom? Who is really behind this, we ask. And why is the media all of a sudden so passionately endorsing this form of Black protest?). And as someone who's worked in academia for a long time I can tell you that some of the so-called "woke" brigade are the most mean-spirited right wing zealots you will ever come across. Their arguments about racial/gender/social inequality often lack nuance because they themselves have little experience with any kind of marginalisation. Many of them are just very, very privileged folk who are desperate to appear the right way and say the right things about inclusion. Deep down, they don't really give a shit about the next person. Just sheep bleating out whatever new slogans they think will keep them on the right side of history and disguise their deep-seated bigotries.

Anyway, back to Meghan and Harry. This was meant to be an "appreciation" thread as the title says. So I just want to say, whether people choose to believe them or not doesn't matter. How brave they must be and how much must he care for her to defy the establishment and run away with her. I wish them all the very best life has to offer. 
