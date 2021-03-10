It's often dangerous to draw too many conclusions from such articles or Meghan versus Kate lists, when they are written at different times by different people. The press have always adopted a pantomime mentality of good and bad / black and white / in favour and out of favour. The main reason for this of course is to sell papers. A little bit of exaggeration, or call it poetic licence is often used to "spice up" stories. How many times have we railed against negative stories against our own home-grown footballers for instance? The press invariably, would always look for the "scally" angle on stories relating to our local footballers.



Bigoted? In many ways, although usually the stories are just the right side of acceptable, for obvious reasons.



Take the Raheem Sterling article. Some people say it was racist in comparison with Phil Foden's. But at the time Sterling was considered a "flop". Many people will also look at the style of the bathroom he bought for his mother and consider it rather OTT and indeed "blingy". The article may have been slightly exaggerated for effect, but was it unfair? Was it racist?



Regarding Meghan and Kate, people with an agenda of very quick to call out articles as being evidence of racism. These people never stop to consider whether the individual articles were fair but exaggerated, or whether the narrative had changed in between articles.



Meghan claimed to be devastated by racist articles such as the "artichoke responsible for global warming". Strange then, that she was able to laugh and joke with Oprah, dismissing the article and quipping that it must've been a "pretty loaded piece of toast". On the one hand the article is dismissed as nothing more than lightweight, throwaway pulp, whilst on the other hand, heavily laden with racist intent. Which is it?



As noted above, similar complaints could have been made by Diana and Fergie at different points along their Royal journeys too.







This isn't true though.Was it racist? Yes it damn sure fucking was. When have you ever seen so much hate and contempt for any other football player in this country? Now answer the same question again within the parameters of whether that player did anything wrong to fuel this contempt. Those excuses for the disparity between these portrayals are ridiculous. Its a running theme within the media and everyone who looks can see it, it's not even just a celebrity thing ffs. It's infuriating seeing so many excuses wheeled out for shit that is thinly veiled racism. Fair but exaggerated... why is this approach taken when it comes to the same people but not the others that are raised as the comparison... that is the racism ffs. The article Raheem spoke about wasn't even about him, it was a young City player who bought a house and Foden bought a house, both for their mums and the way the articles were framed were drastically different. Look at Maguire fighting in another country WITH POLICE and how it's portrayed when it comes to the media. 1000 different excuses were made for him and his mental health and wellbeing was the priority, where is this line of thinking when it's a player with a different skin colour? It conveniently always goes missing and the vile, hate fueled 'how dare they?' approach is taken.I've lost count of the amount of times i've seen articles written about attacks or violence in which perpetrator 1 is 'a loner who MUST have mental health issues' and 2 is 'a terrorist/gang member, inciting hate and fear and has a criminal history or posed in a tracksuit in a picture'. If this exaggeration is a reason for it, why it is disproportionately used when the subject of the article is black? People should stop pretending this blatant shit isn't done with intent.The disparity in the way two different groups are reported on is blatant, water it down all you want but it fuels racism and unfair narratives based on the complete wrong things. The thing is children can see these articles and nowadays with the internet its all accessible, growing up seeing people who look like you met with contempt for simply living is extremely damaging. Its funny how you claim this good vs bad stuff you fail to mention bad is near enough always pinned on the same people and good on othersSomething doesn't have to simply be a blatant racial slur to be racist, i've had implied racist comments made to me for years, each one could be met with 'maybe this or that'... NO, it's fucking racist, dont try to dilute it or dress it up.