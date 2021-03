Up to the 1960s Liverpool suffered from a vicious religious divide. There were Protestant Councillors in office, major street disturbances on the 12th July and each religion looked down on the other from the heights of moral superiority.



My dad was Protestant, my mum Catholic and as a kid I could never understand why my dad's parents weren't on the wedding photos. I can guarantee there were plenty of discussions about what church the kids would attend.



My dad was pretty much ostracised until I came along and his mum had a grandson to tell off.



There is something about human beings that they need some one to look down on. After all we have the Bitter's to fulfill that role.



It was probably a good thing that my Grandad on my Mums side wasn't around when she married my Dad. Dads side are catholics, Ma's protestants, my Grandad was in the Lodge, played the drum and used to take great pleasure in marching past the Bullring playing The Sash and causing murder with the Catholics.My Dad never gave a fuck about religion, maybe due to being put in a straight jacket and battered by the nuns as a kid, his solution was to have one kid catholic and the other proddie to keep both families happy. My Ma said fuck off, we're both proddies. The catholic priest once said my ma and da weren't legally married and me and our kids were bastards, that got him lashed out of the house by my Dad.