Author Topic: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!

Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #520 on: Yesterday at 09:09:46 pm »
I'm no fan of Morgan, far from it in fact. But that's GMB back to quizzing Government ministers by that Ben from Tipping Point in the middle of a pandemic.

Why is ITV still a thing?
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #521 on: Yesterday at 09:28:22 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:31:24 pm
'He was into her' ;D

Well he seems to wish he was anyway.
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #522 on: Yesterday at 09:29:52 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:28:22 pm
Well he seems to wish he was anyway.

No doubt, probably thinks he had a chance as well, the dolt.
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #523 on: Yesterday at 09:35:25 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:29:52 pm
No doubt, probably thinks he had a chance as well, the dolt.

Well, what C-List American celebrity wouldn't be into a D-List English celebrity 16 years her senior?
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #524 on: Yesterday at 10:16:33 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 07:12:57 pm
All kicking off haha

Personally think Piers is good for a channel like ITV so surprised they made the decision, who the fuck is gonna watch GMB now!

They'll be gutted, behind closed doors, that's its come to this. Ratings will drop as a lot, like me, strangely, only turned on to see how much of a repulsive twat he is.

A sponge doesn't mind whether it soaks up champagne or piss.
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #525 on: Yesterday at 10:16:45 pm »
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #526 on: Today at 01:43:05 am »
In further bizarre fallout from this stuff, you now have Jake Tapper from CNN on Twitter misunderstanding the purpose of Ofcom and declaring it to be state control of the media and in a manner that is somehow fitting with the entire idiotic situation, he proceeds to double down on his error when many, many people point out that he is wrong.
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #527 on: Today at 02:01:57 am »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 01:43:05 am


He's got previous for doubling down on stuff, rather than pausing or just admitting he's wrong.
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #528 on: Today at 07:42:37 am »
Just saw the incident on Stephen Colbert's monologue. That guy really gave it to Piers straight didn't he? :lmao

Morgan's comments over Megan being suicidal are out of order. Yes, people can lie about this kind of thing, but his response is just vicious.  In the context of his overall remarks he's just refusing to give her even an inch. He really does come across like a spurned ex.

He probably thinks he can walk into any job on either side of the Atlantic too, so no wonder he buggered off when he got force fed some home truths.
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #529 on: Today at 08:16:52 am »
Theres a lot here that doesnt makes sense to me.

Assuming all the claims of bulling and racism are true to some degree, and how at pains both Harry and Meghan were to say how great the Queen was to them and as a grandmother, how come she didnt put her foot down with regards to the firm and their support of Meghan? She must talk to her grand children to have an inkling that things werent right, Im sure her staff brief her on whats going on in the press in relation to the Royal Family, so why didnt she do something about it? Forget being the Queen, is she just a shit grandmother not to see how depressed her grand children were?

Secondly, being Indian we have a very warped sense when it comes to unborn babies, so Id like to ask you good people a question. Why is it ok to speculate on the gender of a baby but not its colour? Because Indians will spend an awful lot of time taking about both in my experience.
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #530 on: Today at 08:21:29 am »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 07:30:59 pm
Piers will soon be back in America to try his luck with Fox News or at worst OANN.

He's just creating the spectacular exit required to drag his 'fans' over to whatever Fox News Channel Murdoch eventually launches in the UK. It will be the anti-cancel culture channel with his old Rule Britannia/Pro-Brexit crowd.

He'll also get some sort of hefty payout just like Bill O'Reilly or the full-pay holiday that Kay Burley get.
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #531 on: Today at 08:38:43 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:16:52 am
Theres a lot here that doesnt makes sense to me.

Assuming all the claims of bulling and racism are true to some degree, and how at pains both Harry and Meghan were to say how great the Queen was to them and as a grandmother, how come she didnt put her foot down with regards to the firm and their support of Meghan? She must talk to her grand children to have an inkling that things werent right, Im sure her staff brief her on whats going on in the press in relation to the Royal Family, so why didnt she do something about it? Forget being the Queen, is she just a shit grandmother not to see how depressed her grand children were?

Secondly, being Indian we have a very warped sense when it comes to unborn babies, so Id like to ask you good people a question. Why is it ok to speculate on the gender of a baby but not its colour? Because Indians will spend an awful lot of time taking about both in my experience.

There is a lot of hypocrisy though isnt there? When left leaning and left wing people defend ethnic minorities to the hill on certain subjects, they also tend to look the other way for issues around sexuality.

I remember that professor from Birmingham being asked whether black and asian people could be racist and he said yes they could also be racist but because they have those prejudices built into them by white people.
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #532 on: Today at 08:49:57 am »
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #533 on: Today at 08:54:15 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 06:28:17 pm
Hell land a job in that new right wing news channel wont he.

Imagine the publicity old Brillo head will get now when he announces Morgan as his new breakfast anchor.
The man they couldnt cancel
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #534 on: Today at 08:57:47 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 06:37:07 pm
I bet the Tory ministers are made up though because they got battered by him every morning. Hes still a fat gammon though.

Any reporter could have made sawdust out of Williamson Shapps and co simply by asking them simple questions, and then insisting they answer.
The media have been strangely compliant all along.
Morgan realised there was a niche for someone to make them actually answer a question.
Unfortunately they simply went elsewhere and spread their propaganda.
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #535 on: Today at 08:59:51 am »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 07:30:59 pm
Piers will soon be back in America to try his luck with Fox News or at worst OANN.
Andrew Neil will be on the phone as we speak
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #536 on: Today at 09:01:43 am »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Yesterday at 09:09:46 pm
I'm no fan of Morgan, far from it in fact. But that's GMB back to quizzing Government ministers by that Ben from Tipping Point in the middle of a pandemic.

Why is ITV still a thing?

He's talked about nothing else but Meghan for weeks, he'd lost interest in Covid. It's become Good Meghan Britain.

He compromised himself on Covid and the lockdowns by pissing off to Barbados on the sly at Christmas after shouting at everyone to stay at home and for Christmas to be canceled.

He's an utter prick and can't handle being challenged. True that government ministers will have it that bit easier now, but his interviews are unwatchable anyway.

He'll be on GB News presenting the 'War On Woke' where he'll cry for 2 hours about vegan sausage rolls.
 
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #537 on: Today at 09:08:26 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 08:38:43 am
There is a lot of hypocrisy though isnt there? When left leaning and left wing people defend ethnic minorities to the hill on certain subjects, they also tend to look the other way for issues around sexuality.

I remember that professor from Birmingham being asked whether black and asian people could be racist and he said yes they could also be racist but because they have those prejudices built into them by white people.

At least in my experience Indians and Asians in general are a lot more prejudiced on matters of gender, sexuality and race then most white people could imagine (and culturally predates any interactions or colonialism by Europeans), and I have certainly been subject to more racism from my own people compared to white people (where I could probably count instances of out and out racism on one hand and Im nearly 40)
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #538 on: Today at 09:10:39 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:16:52 am
Theres a lot here that doesnt makes sense to me.

Assuming all the claims of bulling and racism are true to some degree, and how at pains both Harry and Meghan were to say how great the Queen was to them and as a grandmother, how come she didnt put her foot down with regards to the firm and their support of Meghan? She must talk to her grand children to have an inkling that things werent right, Im sure her staff brief her on whats going on in the press in relation to the Royal Family, so why didnt she do something about it? Forget being the Queen, is she just a shit grandmother not to see how depressed her grand children were?

Secondly, being Indian we have a very warped sense when it comes to unborn babies, so Id like to ask you good people a question. Why is it ok to speculate on the gender of a baby but not its colour? Because Indians will spend an awful lot of time taking about both in my experience.

I think the Queen, who is after all, a very old lady, is increasingly dependent on her advisors. One wonders how often she sees her family, and how much she is aware of what goes on.
Given that 3 out of 4 of her children have all had car crash marriages, one son is under a cloud accused of being a paedophile, another is so gormless she dare not abdicate in his favour, I doubt she can be pleased with how the servants brought them up.
Given the fact that most, if not all, her advisors are from a certain class in society, her advice will be weighted with some particular advice.
Stiff upper lip, white British imperialist racism didnt go away when we gave up the empire.

Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #539 on: Today at 09:22:56 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 08:38:43 am
There is a lot of hypocrisy though isnt there? When left leaning and left wing people defend ethnic minorities to the hill on certain subjects, they also tend to look the other way for issues around sexuality.

I remember that professor from Birmingham being asked whether black and asian people could be racist and he said yes they could also be racist but because they have those prejudices built into them by white people.

:lmao

Just taking advantage of whitey's absolute terror of putting one syllable out of place these days.  Can't speak for blacks but both the Indian and Chinese subsets of Asians can be absolutely poisonous,  racist c*nts off their own tod that'll instantly improve the people around them if you pushed them off a cliff.

I dunno,  last I heard these two (Harry,  Meghan)  went off to be independent.  Great.  They've had some time,  what have they built?

Edit: Goes without saying beyond your teens and onwards,  you've had time to figure things out.  From then on,  Indian,  Chinese,  black,  white,  it's all you.  There's both quality and poison everywhere, assess and pick.  Guys like that prof shouldn't be in a job if he's pushing that.
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #540 on: Today at 09:27:56 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 09:10:39 am
I think the Queen, who is after all, a very old lady, is increasingly dependent on her advisors. One wonders how often she sees her family, and how much she is aware of what goes on.
Given that 3 out of 4 of her children have all had car crash marriages, one son is under a cloud accused of being a paedophile, another is so gormless she dare not abdicate in his favour, I doubt she can be pleased with how the servants brought them up.
Given the fact that most, if not all, her advisors are from a certain class in society, her advice will be weighted with some particular advice.
Stiff upper lip, white British imperialist racism didnt go away when we gave up the empire.



Yeah, thats all very true. Im still sticking to my original hypothesis about this all. That with all the recent car crashes in the Royal family (and Im not talking about Phils driving) that the decision has been taken to basically protect Kate at all costs, and that Meghan was basically the cannon fodder to keep the attention away from Kate. Im too young to say with any certainty, but at least in my mind Fergie was similarly pretty much a figure of fun (even before the toe sucking or whatever it was) while Diana was certainly hounded it was a very different kind of coverage she got until the marriage started to fall apart.
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #541 on: Today at 09:29:44 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:16:52 am
Secondly, being Indian we have a very warped sense when it comes to unborn babies, so Id like to ask you good people a question. Why is it ok to speculate on the gender of a baby but not its colour? Because Indians will spend an awful lot of time taking about both in my experience.

It was not just speculation. The person in question "raised concerns" about what colour the child would be. Why would anyone have "concerns" about a childs skin tone. If they were concerned about the colour, then it is not acceptable.
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #542 on: Today at 09:36:36 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:16:52 am
Secondly, being Indian we have a very warped sense when it comes to unborn babies, so I’d like to ask you good people a question. Why is it ok to speculate on the gender of a baby but not it’s colour? Because Indians will spend an awful lot of time taking about both in my experience.

I believe it is because the gender of the baby has less significance in modern society than the race of the baby.

In a developed society, a male or female offspring doesn't mean anything with respect to the "furtherment" of a generation of a family. But race? Racism is still blatantly existent in invisible forms. You could argue that sexism exists as well. Yes. But be it male or female, the "next" generation is secured.

Even in India for example. I don't know if you are in India or an Indian in the UK. But regardless, we know the kind of fair skin that is glorified in India. And more than wanting a male offspring.

And if that's the situation in India, you can imagine why this is seen as a big deal in the seemingly developed nations where gender advancements have come up leaps and bounds. But not race.

Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #543 on: Today at 09:55:14 am »
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 09:29:44 am
It was not just speculation. The person in question "raised concerns" about what colour the child would be. Why would anyone have "concerns" about a childs skin tone. If they were concerned about the colour, then it is not acceptable.
Who on earth knows what was actually said, or who said it for that matter? It seems like it would be a hysterical overreaction given Meghan isn't that dark herself.
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #544 on: Today at 10:12:48 am »
It depends on what was asked - if it was speculation - 'Will he look like his Mum or his Dad?' 'What colour will his hair be?' 'I wonder what his skin tone will be?' then I don't really see that it's a problem. Everyone speculates about the appearance of an expected child. If, however, it was a matter of concern -'I hope his skin won't be too dark' or similar than yes it's a problem and the person should be called out over it.
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #545 on: Today at 10:14:45 am »
Quote from: Zeppelin on Today at 10:12:48 am
It depends on what was asked - if it was speculation - 'Will he look like his Mum or his Dad?' 'What colour will his hair be?' 'I wonder what his skin tone will be?' then I don't really see that it's a problem. Everyone speculates about the appearance of an expected child. If, however, it was a matter of concern -'I hope his skin won't be too dark' or similar than yes it's a problem and the person should be called out over it.

The reaction from them in the interview would suggest is was more that bit
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #546 on: Today at 10:17:45 am »
I wonder if they were worried if the kid would have big ears like his grandfather Prince Charles.
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #547 on: Today at 10:20:27 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:16:52 am
Secondly, being Indian we have a very warped sense when it comes to unborn babies, so Id like to ask you good people a question. Why is it ok to speculate on the gender of a baby but not its colour? Because Indians will spend an awful lot of time taking about both in my experience.

In some respects the 'punching down' argument vs 'punching up' is what comes to mind in these situations, the implication that a dark skinned kid was somehow lesser.  The academic definition of racism is prejudice plus power inequality, so non-white people cannot be racist but can certainly be the target of racism.
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #548 on: Today at 10:28:58 am »
Quote from: Ashburton on Today at 10:20:27 am
In some respects the 'punching down' argument vs 'punching up' is what comes to mind in these situations, the implication that a dark skinned kid was somehow lesser.  The academic definition of racism is prejudice plus power inequality, so non-white people cannot be racist but can certainly be the target of racism.

There are a lot of asian backgrounds that see black people as inferior though so with that then its not true to say non white people cannot be racist.
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #549 on: Today at 10:30:13 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 10:28:58 am
There are a lot of asian backgrounds that see black people as inferior though so with that then its not true to say non white people cannot be racist.

The same applies in Qatar for example to immigrant workers
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #550 on: Today at 10:31:52 am »
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 09:29:44 am
It was not just speculation. The person in question "raised concerns" about what colour the child would be. Why would anyone have "concerns" about a childs skin tone. If they were concerned about the colour, then it is not acceptable.

Maybe they were hoping the child wouldn't end up a ginger like his dad and get all of the Catherine Tate ridicule.
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #551 on: Today at 10:41:38 am »
https://www.theguardian.com/media/2021/mar/10/susanna-reid-bids-farewell-disruptive-piers-morgan-after-gmb-exit

Quote
Later, in a carefully worded monologue, Reid said Morgan has many critics and he has many fans and he has been a voice for many of you and a voice that many of you have railed against.

You will know that I disagreed with him about Meghans interview, she said. He himself clarified his comments about her mental health on the show yesterday. There are many voices on GMB and everyone has their say. But now Piers has decided to leave the programme. Some of you may cheer and others may boo.

He has been my presenting partner, Monday to Wednesday, for more than five years.

Later, Singh said: Piers is a unique individual  someone who had no fear about how people saw him, or the impact possibly about what he said had on other people.

Can't help but think that Singh had a four or five word statement ready there, but opted to play it carefully ;D
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #552 on: Today at 10:43:51 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 10:28:58 am
There are a lot of asian backgrounds that see black people as inferior though so with that then its not true to say non white people cannot be racist.

There is an element of 'crabs in a bucket' mentality about some races which seem to be astoundingly prejudice to each other, and it's seemingly culturally normal.  My partner is a POC and the amount of comments from her family which are of this nature are significant - I'm of an open mind but even so it's remarkable to hear the kind of things which would get white people ostracized and ridiculed - basically accepted as normal.

The academic argument is more that it is not possible for people to 'punch up' and that is not racism if it's done from a position lacking in power.  So in the Western world, for example, Asians cannot be racist against Black people if they themselves lack power, they're just exhibiting prejudice instead.   
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #553 on: Today at 10:44:20 am »
If you genuinely are upset and saddened to hear of Piers departure from GMB and would like to let him know your support for him, its best to ring up and leave a message on someone else's voicemail.

(Robbed off twitter)
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #554 on: Today at 10:49:29 am »
Quote from: jackh on Today at 10:41:38 am
https://www.theguardian.com/media/2021/mar/10/susanna-reid-bids-farewell-disruptive-piers-morgan-after-gmb-exit

Can't help but think that Singh had a four or five word statement ready there, but opted to play it carefully ;D
He clarified his comments and then back tracked once he had left ITV.
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #555 on: Today at 11:02:45 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:44:20 am
If you genuinely are upset and saddened to hear of Piers departure from GMB and would like to let him know your support for him, its best to ring up and leave a message on someone else's voicemail.

(Robbed off twitter)

Very true though. His murky past is largely unknown to the young uns.
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #556 on: Today at 11:08:23 am »
Quote from: jackh on Today at 10:41:38 am
https://www.theguardian.com/media/2021/mar/10/susanna-reid-bids-farewell-disruptive-piers-morgan-after-gmb-exit

Can't help but think that Singh had a four or five word statement ready there, but opted to play it carefully ;D

Quote
someone who had no fear about how people saw him

Why did he flounce off the set then when he was  actually challenged on his bullshit?
