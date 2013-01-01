Theres a lot here that doesnt makes sense to me.



Assuming all the claims of bulling and racism are true to some degree, and how at pains both Harry and Meghan were to say how great the Queen was to them and as a grandmother, how come she didnt put her foot down with regards to the firm and their support of Meghan? She must talk to her grand children to have an inkling that things werent right, Im sure her staff brief her on whats going on in the press in relation to the Royal Family, so why didnt she do something about it? Forget being the Queen, is she just a shit grandmother not to see how depressed her grand children were?



Secondly, being Indian we have a very warped sense when it comes to unborn babies, so Id like to ask you good people a question. Why is it ok to speculate on the gender of a baby but not its colour? Because Indians will spend an awful lot of time taking about both in my experience.