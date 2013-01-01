Theres a lot here that doesnt makes sense to me.
Assuming all the claims of bulling and racism are true to some degree, and how at pains both Harry and Meghan were to say how great the Queen was to them and as a grandmother, how come she didnt put her foot down with regards to the firm and their support of Meghan? She must talk to her grand children to have an inkling that things werent right, Im sure her staff brief her on whats going on in the press in relation to the Royal Family, so why didnt she do something about it? Forget being the Queen, is she just a shit grandmother not to see how depressed her grand children were?
Secondly, being Indian we have a very warped sense when it comes to unborn babies, so Id like to ask you good people a question. Why is it ok to speculate on the gender of a baby but not its colour? Because Indians will spend an awful lot of time taking about both in my experience.
I think the Queen, who is after all, a very old lady, is increasingly dependent on her advisors. One wonders how often she sees her family, and how much she is aware of what goes on.
Given that 3 out of 4 of her children have all had car crash marriages, one son is under a cloud accused of being a paedophile, another is so gormless she dare not abdicate in his favour, I doubt she can be pleased with how the servants brought them up.
Given the fact that most, if not all, her advisors are from a certain class in society, her advice will be weighted with some particular advice.
Stiff upper lip, white British imperialist racism didnt go away when we gave up the empire.