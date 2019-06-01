Poll

What do we think of the revelations

Author Topic: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!  (Read 11741 times)

Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #440 on: Today at 12:03:03 pm »
I watched the Thomas Markle interview and I don't understand his position. So if he does not hear from Meghan or Harry then he will do a story for the press? The same thing which pissed them off in the first place? What a fucking buffoon.
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #441 on: Today at 12:10:45 pm »
Markle's Dad truly is a pathetic man. Plays the victim and then says things like "I'll keep doing stories for the press until they speak to me" - blackmail.

Piers Moron is way too invested in this whole thing for someone who is totally irrelevant to the situation. Can't believe he stormed off.

The whole interview was amazing. I can't see how anyone can question their motives. Harry is complaining about the very thing that killed his mother.
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #442 on: Today at 12:28:56 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:10:45 pm
Markle's Dad truly is a pathetic man. Plays the victim and then says things like "I'll keep doing stories for the press until they speak to me" - blackmail.

Piers Moron is way too invested in this whole thing for someone who is totally irrelevant to the situation. Can't believe he stormed off.

The whole interview was amazing. I can't see how anyone can question their motives. Harry is complaining about the very thing that killed his mother.


I'm with you on this.

I can't believe how many people are getting sucked into what the British tabloids say/have said about them.

Everyone knows the British press have no morals, are corrupt and lie - to the point where several high-profile people have taken their lives or entered depression or have massive PTSD.

Yet, 'scandal' after 'scandal', people remain gullible and like Meghan said, base their opinions on their presumptions rather than reality.

The press have vilified them and printed lies and the family have obviously not offered their support with a 'it is how it is' mindset, why shouldn't they come out now and present their side of the story now they're on the other side of things? The focus on Meghan vs Harry is remarkable. There's such an 'oh poor naive Harry' narrative when it's clear he made the decision to get his family out of that environment, not Meghan.

When you're siding with Daily Mail commentators, the 'anti-woke' and 'anti-BLM' groups, question whether your opinion is based on reality or what the press has been telling you. The dynamic described by them that the Royal Family and the press rely on each other should tell you everything.
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #443 on: Today at 12:37:50 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 12:03:03 pm
I watched the Thomas Markle interview and I don't understand his position. So if he does not hear from Meghan or Harry then he will do a story for the press? The same thing which pissed them off in the first place? What a fucking buffoon.

It's remarkable how he keeps popping up like a bad smell.  You'd think he'd get the reason she doesn't want to speak to him by now, but he keeps persisting.
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #444 on: Today at 12:59:46 pm »
Quote from: Ashburton on Today at 12:37:50 pm
It's remarkable how he keeps popping up like a bad smell.  You'd think he'd get the reason she doesn't want to speak to him by now, but he keeps persisting.

Im no fan of Meghan but fuck me she deserves some respect for having to be the daughter of that complete tosser.
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #445 on: Today at 01:10:27 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 10:33:57 am
Going by the quotes from it i've seen...people can dress this up with the incredibly overused 'WE NEED CONTEXT' all they want. What really fucks me off with talk of racism nowadays is people IGNORE the main word in all of these quotes. As a black man its so fucking tiring seeing so many cop outs for things that are simply racist, no ifs, buts or maybes.

CONCERNS is the key fucking word. People are tripping over themselves to say how unfortunate it is for this poor family and state these are huge accusations with 'no context' ignoring the fact that CONCERNS were raised about what colour a babies skin would be. That is the fucking context!!!!

To add to that, Piers Moron is a c*nt. If anyone wants to question privilege... Talking on national TV about someone stating they felt suicidal, branding them a liar and KNOWING you will keep your job is the very definition of privilege. This Morgan, Trump, Hopkins 'just sayimg what everyone thinks but is afraid to say' shite cant fuck off soon enough

I have been posting (above) that I thought it needed context, and do you know what having read yours and other posts above I am prepared to admit that I am wrong and that actually perhaps it is unconscious and unintentional bias. It has certainly given me pause for thought.
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #446 on: Today at 01:18:11 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 11:53:51 am
Tony Evans
Love him or hate him,
But he has summed up what being a royalist is all about

https://twitter.com/tonyevans92a/status/1369126911545380867?s=21





Good stuff - there's clearly a worry among the right-wing press that the interview will hasten a debate on abolishing the monarchy after The Queen dies.
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #447 on: Today at 01:56:00 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 12:02:15 pm
Agreed mate. I spelled the context out perfectly well yesterday but I guess people just ignore and see what they want to see.

Honestly mate, sometimes it's so obvious its infuriating. It's not just a 'maybe its misunderstood', the words were there and it doesn't take huge reading between the lines to see it.

Quote from: Qston on Today at 01:10:27 pm
I have been posting (above) that I thought it needed context, and do you know what having read yours and other posts above I am prepared to admit that I am wrong and that actually perhaps it is unconscious and unintentional bias. It has certainly given me pause for thought.

Fair play for seeing the error mate. To be honest, personally I am just tired of these things always needing more clarification, sometimes it really is as cut and dry as 'this was said and it's wrong'.

/

This whole thing is a running theme. The racist element is so clear to see and fair fucking play to them for speaking up on it. People are saying they dont see whats to gain but abuse is abuse, fucking call it out. Maybe i'm biased but if a family i'm supposed to be a part of is happy to allow my name to be dragged through the mud, me to be slated and abused in huge contrast to someone else based on my race and nationality then it would take a hell of a lot to stop me from speaking up in defence of myself and my partner and child. Fuck staying quiet and the point is bringing to light the disgusting shit that goes on and is allowed to go on when its against certain people. Expose it and make it clear to every and anyone who will listen. This kind of shit needs to end and seeing someone state they were suicidal... being met with 'you're a liar' is fucking sickening.
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #448 on: Today at 02:29:27 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:34:46 am
Morgans still on a 1 man crusade. Guess its up to ITV to point out to him theres actual other news to cover.  Ridiculous. 

His opening from today's show was stomach-churningly backwards/horrible too (https://twitter.com/chrisrickett/status/1369179989787238400).  Loathe to share him really - he's like Accidental Partridge but sinister.  Not sure what to make of Susanna Reid really - Stewart Lee's bit on Richard Hammond springs to mind.

Though, it did lead to this exchange which amused me:

Quote
Ms Nelson @MsNels_ · 6h

I dont understand why he is allowed to be so sexist and racist on TV and @ITV and @GMB are just allowing it
Quote
Simple Rick's Simple Wafer Cookie @GeoffSlaughter
Replying to @MsNels_ @chrisrickett and 2 others

Because they have an audience for it. A sponge doesn't care if it soaks up champagne or piss.

8:11 am · 9 Mar 2021·Twitter for Android
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #449 on: Today at 02:38:45 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 01:56:00 pm
This kind of shit needs to end and seeing someone state they were suicidal... being met with 'you're a liar' is fucking sickening.

The thing that made feel like puking yesterday was this.

For months now weve heard people who 12 months ago had never commented on, or expressed any sort of sympathy for, mental health issues, and sufferers of said issues, start talking more and more about mental health.  Some of them had been, shall we say, sceptical of the whole thing previously.  Then suddenly they start chirping about it and claiming they really care about mental health issues (because it was the most convenient hook to hang their anti-lockdown stance on.)

Now, I struggled a bit with that as I was highly dubious of their reasons for mentioning it and worried if people arent genuine then it might eventually cause more problems than it solved.  But at least it was being mentioned more. It might have actually been possible that we were finally destigmatising anxiety, depression, suicidal thoughts and so on.

But, nope. Along comes a high profile case and the same people who had previously been ignoring/stigmatising the problem before jumping on an anti lockdown bandwagon leap back into their old ways and call someone they dont like a liar for admitting they were suffering.  No understanding of the strength required to admit to having those thoughts, or admit to those closest to you that you are desperately struggling.  They just see it as an easy way to get sympathy. c*nts.

And in one fell swoop were back to people not wanting to mention it because they worry people dont give a shit and would rather be horrible to someone rather than show sympathy. Sickening indeed.
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #450 on: Today at 03:04:29 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 01:10:27 pm
I have been posting (above) that I thought it needed context, and do you know what having read yours and other posts above I am prepared to admit that I am wrong and that actually perhaps it is unconscious and unintentional bias. It has certainly given me pause for thought.

When I ramble about bravery, this is the kinda thing I mean. Well in
You'll Never Walk Alone
