This kind of shit needs to end and seeing someone state they were suicidal... being met with 'you're a liar' is fucking sickening.
The thing that made feel like puking yesterday was this.
For months now weve heard people who 12 months ago had never commented on, or expressed any sort of sympathy for, mental health issues, and sufferers of said issues, start talking more and more about mental health. Some of them had been, shall we say, sceptical of the whole thing previously. Then suddenly they start chirping about it and claiming they really care about mental health issues (because it was the most convenient hook to hang their anti-lockdown stance on.)
Now, I struggled a bit with that as I was highly dubious of their reasons for mentioning it and worried if people arent genuine then it might eventually cause more problems than it solved. But at least it was
being mentioned more. It might have actually been possible that we were finally destigmatising anxiety, depression, suicidal thoughts and so on.
But, nope. Along comes a high profile case and the same people who had previously been ignoring/stigmatising the problem before jumping on an anti lockdown bandwagon leap back into their old ways and call someone they dont like a liar for admitting they were suffering. No understanding of the strength required to admit to having those thoughts, or admit to those closest to you that you are desperately struggling. They just see it as an easy way to get sympathy. c*nts.
And in one fell swoop were back to people not wanting to mention it because they worry people dont give a shit and would rather be horrible to someone rather than show sympathy. Sickening indeed.