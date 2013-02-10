Not sure how clever some of you are being dismissing accusations of racism and confession about suicidal thoughts as a bunch of pampered assholes being pampered.
Are they pampered? Sure. I dont care. You might try listening, thinking, seeing Prince Andrew still getting everything HE needs on terms of security and a comfort blanket, and wondering if you might be better off trying to listen with an open mind.
Or just trivialize because theyre millionaires like, as everyone knows thats the formula for not having any problems ever.
Do most of us face much baser, pressing threats to our well-being, like financial hardship? Id venture yes. Does that mean theyre chatting wham? I dont think so. Are they living a life most of us could only ever dream of? Undoubtedly. Does that make dealing with isolation, racism and a weird fucking family a walk in the park? Up to the individual I suppose.