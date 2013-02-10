« previous next »
Author Topic: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!  (Read 9681 times)

Offline mallin9

Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #360 on: Yesterday at 11:01:05 pm »
Not sure how clever some of you are being dismissing accusations of racism and confession about suicidal thoughts as a bunch of pampered assholes being pampered.

Are they pampered?  Sure. I dont care. You might try listening, thinking, seeing Prince Andrew still getting everything HE needs on terms of security and a comfort blanket, and wondering if you might be better off trying to listen with an open mind.

Or just trivialize because theyre millionaires like, as everyone knows thats the formula for not having any problems ever.

Do most of us face much baser, pressing threats to our well-being, like financial hardship?  Id venture yes. Does that mean theyre chatting wham?  I dont think so. Are they living a life most of us could only ever dream of?  Undoubtedly. Does that make dealing with isolation, racism and a weird fucking family a walk in the park?  Up to the individual I suppose.
Offline Ashburton

Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #361 on: Yesterday at 11:01:25 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:27:02 pm
I wanted more names and more of them calling certain Royals a gang of c*nts.

This is more for the States than the UK.

Yup that was my take.  This marks them parting ways with the UK and joining the USA list of 'super celebs' who are connected, relevant and contemporary.  Doing Oprah for free is hardly relevant, this level of exposure would cost them hundreds of millions were it via other platforms.  They're going to be increasing their brand on the back of the Spotify deal, the branding deals, the interviews and follow-ups to this.  Not bad work for those who just wanted a quiet life in Canada out of the public eye.  This is about launching H&M 'the brand'.

Feel a little sorry for Harry as I don't think there is a lot of coming back from globally calling your family a gang of mean racist twats whilst sat on Oprah's sofa.

Buckingham Palace PR team must be having a busy day, do they come out in a conciliatory tone?  Or do they move to strike?  Think the book deal is happening either way.   The racism claims do need looking at though and the catalyst this interview will cause, particularly in the states, will make sure they are at least talked about if not looked into much further.
Offline CHOPPER

Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #362 on: Yesterday at 11:02:28 pm »
You have to rally with the royal family here,  she's making them out to be some sort of self serving, stuck in a time warp family populated with racists, adulterers, pedophiles and people who look like farm yard animals. 

Nicholas Witchell must be going fucking spare.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #363 on: Yesterday at 11:04:34 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 11:02:28 pm
You have to rally with the royal family here,  she's making them out to be some sort of self serving, stuck in a time warp family populated with racists, adulterers, pedophiles and people who look like farm yard animals. 

Nicholas Witchell must be going fucking spare.

Offline Guz-kop

Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #364 on: Yesterday at 11:05:19 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:42:44 pm
Of course, we know that family is racist and the papers are scum. Everybody believes that.


Everybody? Papers wouldn't get away with the shite they do is everybody did. Itv employ and promote Piers Moron ffs. Anything that exposes that ragbag of an institution (the royal family) and the racist treatment dished out by the media is good.

And having someone so high profile come out and talk so openly about mental health, self harm and suicide is absolutely huge. People willing to dismiss that with complaints that its all a PR stunt or a lie is absolutely madness and downright dangerous
Online Circa1892

Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #365 on: Yesterday at 11:06:30 pm »
Quote from: Ashburton on Yesterday at 11:01:25 pm
Feel a little sorry for Harry as I don't think there is a lot of coming back from globally calling your family a gang of mean racist twats whilst sat on Oprah's sofa.

Why feel sorry for him? That implies hes been manipulated or something?

Hes made a very concious choice. It was him who used the word trapped etc (its also him whos being marginalised within the family regardless of her). I get every sense its his escape at least as much as hers?
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #366 on: Yesterday at 11:08:12 pm »
Quote from: Guz-kop on Yesterday at 11:05:19 pm
Everybody? Papers wouldn't get away with the shite they do is everybody did. Itv employ and promote Piers Moron ffs. Anything that exposes that ragbag of an institution (the royal family) and the racist treatment dished out by the media is good.

And having someone so high profile come out and talk so openly about mental health, self harm and suicide is absolutely huge. People willing to dismiss that with complaints that its all a PR stunt or a lie is absolutely madness and downright dangerous

It is huge, but its also a big load of PR.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #367 on: Yesterday at 11:08:33 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 11:06:30 pm
Why feel sorry for him? That implies hes been manipulated or something?

Hes made a very concious choice. It was him who used the word trapped etc (its also him whos being marginalised within the family regardless of her). I get every sense its his escape at least as much as hers?

Trapped, but wanted his kidnappers to fund him.
Offline Ashburton

Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #368 on: Yesterday at 11:10:01 pm »
Quote from: Guz-kop on Yesterday at 11:05:19 pm
And having someone so high profile come out and talk so openly about mental health, self harm and suicide is absolutely huge. People willing to dismiss that with complaints that its all a PR stunt or a lie is absolutely madness and downright dangerous

Thankfully nobody is belittling self harm, mental health or suicidal thoughts - I think we've seen from huge, high profile incidents like Heath Ledger or Robin Williams - people at the top of their game - that this is an insidious disease which is serious and can happen to anyone.  I don't doubt that they both went through some dark places after being frozen out by the palace, particularly once the tabloids started sniffing blood and it all became a bit too familiar for Harry in particular.
Online Circa1892

Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #369 on: Yesterday at 11:11:43 pm »
Ultimately. What a day to bury bad news this would be for the government. 20 minutes into the news before anything about kids going back to school. Bet theyre gutted the Rutnam news didnt break today.
Online west_london_red

Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #370 on: Yesterday at 11:13:09 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 11:06:30 pm
Why feel sorry for him? That implies hes been manipulated or something?

Hes made a very concious choice. It was him who used the word trapped etc (its also him whos being marginalised within the family regardless of her). I get every sense its his escape at least as much as hers?

Thats why I dont see the point of the interview.

You have got what you wanted, freedom, financial security and can forge your own path. Having the interview just seems like its taking a very sharp knife and not just reopening the wound but hacking the whole limb off. Forget the royal family, its still a family and I can see a lot of bridges have been burnt for good and thats not a good thing in any family.
Offline Ashburton

Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #371 on: Yesterday at 11:13:53 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 11:06:30 pm
Why feel sorry for him? That implies hes been manipulated or something?

Hes made a very concious choice. It was him who used the word trapped etc (its also him whos being marginalised within the family regardless of her). I get every sense its his escape at least as much as hers?

I think you're right, it is their escape together.  But perhaps it's just how I view family - you only get one of them and even if they're imperfect they're your family.  Perhaps he's had enough of it, trapped in a gilded cage and wants.. no, needs something different, a new challenge - a less suffocating existence. 

But part of me does wonder whether the nuclear option and having it go this far, to the point that the President of the United States is commenting on allegations of his family's impropriety - was the natural progression, where it had to go.. or whether there was a way they could escape earlier or differently without it being quite so seemingly final when it comes to family.
Offline ljycb

Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #372 on: Yesterday at 11:17:16 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:13:09 pm
Thats why I dont see the point of the interview.

You have got what you wanted, freedom, financial security and can forge your own path. Having the interview just seems like its taking a very sharp knife and not just reopening the wound but hacking the whole limb off. Forget the royal family, its still a family and I can see a lot of bridges have been burnt for good and thats not a good thing in any family.

I suppose one of the points of the interview was to give their own side of the story given that their version of events seems so different from the reality? One example being Meghan making Kate cry, but even just the way their departure was framed. Just thinking about it from their perspective - not sure its something any of us would ever really be able to understand unless we became famous and under intense scrutiny.
Online Circa1892

Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #373 on: Yesterday at 11:17:35 pm »
Quote from: Ashburton on Yesterday at 11:13:53 pm
I think you're right, it is their escape together.  But perhaps it's just how I view family - you only get one of them and even if they're imperfect they're your family.  Perhaps he's had enough of it, trapped in a gilded cage and wants.. no, needs something different, a new challenge - a less suffocating existence. 

But part of me does wonder whether the nuclear option and having it go this far, to the point that the President of the United States is commenting on allegations of his family's impropriety - was the natural progression, where it had to go.. or whether there was a way they could escape earlier or differently without it being quite so seemingly final when it comes to family.

I dunno. I get every sense he hates his dad for what he did to his mum, and hes accepted that him and his brother have taken a different path.
Offline Guz-kop

Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #374 on: Yesterday at 11:17:43 pm »
Quote from: Ashburton on Yesterday at 11:10:01 pm
Thankfully nobody is belittling self harm, mental health or suicidal thoughts - I think we've seen from huge, high profile incidents like Heath Ledger or Robin Williams - people at the top of their game - that this is an insidious disease which is serious and can happen to anyone.  I don't doubt that they both went through some dark places after being frozen out by the palace, particularly once the tabloids started sniffing blood and it all became a bit too familiar for Harry in particular.

You don't have to openly say it to belittle it

Look at the comment above. Sick really. Imagine being that low and seeing comments on the Internet saying that part of the interview was all about attention seeking PR. It's the exact same barrier that stops people seeking help. Fucking vile.

Ps I'm talking about that specific part of the interview. I don't care which royal doesn't speak to who, or where they live or what titles they have etc.
Online sminp

Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #375 on: Yesterday at 11:19:59 pm »
Quote from: mallin9 on Yesterday at 11:01:05 pm
Not sure how clever some of you are being dismissing accusations of racism and confession about suicidal thoughts as a bunch of pampered assholes being pampered.

Are they pampered?  Sure. I dont care. You might try listening, thinking, seeing Prince Andrew still getting everything HE needs on terms of security and a comfort blanket, and wondering if you might be better off trying to listen with an open mind.

Or just trivialize because theyre millionaires like, as everyone knows thats the formula for not having any problems ever.

Do most of us face much baser, pressing threats to our well-being, like financial hardship?  Id venture yes. Does that mean theyre chatting wham?  I dont think so. Are they living a life most of us could only ever dream of?  Undoubtedly. Does that make dealing with isolation, racism and a weird fucking family a walk in the park?  Up to the individual I suppose.

 :thumbup Well said. The tone of some of the things said on here in the last page or two sits uncomfortably with me. Youve summed up my thoughts better than I ever could.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #376 on: Yesterday at 11:21:01 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 10:00:29 pm
Like the fact everyone makes a big thing about Harry being such a great member of the army but his security guard steps down and they cant possibly cope.

Hes not John Rambo.
Online Circa1892

Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #377 on: Yesterday at 11:23:45 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 11:21:01 pm
Hes not John Rambo.

The ginger Rambo.
Offline Guz-kop

Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #378 on: Yesterday at 11:25:05 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 11:21:01 pm
Hes not John Rambo.

But can he play centre back?
Offline Ashburton

Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #379 on: Yesterday at 11:30:49 pm »
Quote from: Guz-kop on Yesterday at 11:17:43 pm
You don't have to openly say it to belittle it

Look at the comment above. Sick really. Imagine being that low and seeing comments on the Internet saying that part of the interview was all about attention seeking PR. It's the exact same barrier that stops people seeking help. Fucking vile.

Ps I'm talking about that specific part of the interview. I don't care which royal doesn't speak to who, or where they live or what titles they have etc.

That's fair, think mental illness - particularly after Covid - needs to be normalised and accepted in order to get past it as a society.  You can't just have people call it 'not a proper thing' because you can't see it.  Think all of us will have some sort of latent trauma, those who have lost someone more so, and those involved directly with the ill and unwell more so yet still.  Harry's Invictus Games work was some of the most inspiring Royal work I've seen in years and hopefully he'll find a project as interesting and worhy as that.

Lets hope if nothing else comes from this interview it gives some people the courage to say 'I'm struggling and need to talk about it'. 

Though that said, I do think that many, including myself, struggle with the dichotomies of them supposedly wanting a quiet life out of the tabloid press crosshairs and needing to be just a normal couple enjoying their life away from the suffocation of Royal duties, yet now seemingly have an entirely different goal in mind and are keen to go stratospheric.  Perhaps their comments now aren't cynical PR but them wanting to set the record straight, to burn down the corrupt and decadent institution which treated them badly and to which they want no more part of.  In which case fair play to them, that's a pretty brave play to make.
Online Studgotelli

Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #380 on: Today at 12:01:09 am »
Give a fuck about the Royals but been great to see/talk about something other than COVID for once!
Online HomesickRed

Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #381 on: Today at 12:04:08 am »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 12:01:09 am
Give a fuck about the Royals but been great to see/talk about something other than COVID for once!

True!
Online Sir Psycho Sexy

Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #382 on: Today at 12:05:29 am »
Always good to see the tabloids being called out
