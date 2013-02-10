You don't have to openly say it to belittle it



Look at the comment above. Sick really. Imagine being that low and seeing comments on the Internet saying that part of the interview was all about attention seeking PR. It's the exact same barrier that stops people seeking help. Fucking vile.



Ps I'm talking about that specific part of the interview. I don't care which royal doesn't speak to who, or where they live or what titles they have etc.



That's fair, think mental illness - particularly after Covid - needs to be normalised and accepted in order to get past it as a society. You can't just have people call it 'not a proper thing' because you can't see it. Think all of us will have some sort of latent trauma, those who have lost someone more so, and those involved directly with the ill and unwell more so yet still. Harry's Invictus Games work was some of the most inspiring Royal work I've seen in years and hopefully he'll find a project as interesting and worhy as that.Lets hope if nothing else comes from this interview it gives some people the courage to say 'I'm struggling and need to talk about it'.Though that said, I do think that many, including myself, struggle with the dichotomies of them supposedly wanting a quiet life out of the tabloid press crosshairs and needing to be just a normal couple enjoying their life away from the suffocation of Royal duties, yet now seemingly have an entirely different goal in mind and are keen to go stratospheric. Perhaps their comments now aren't cynical PR but them wanting to set the record straight, to burn down the corrupt and decadent institution which treated them badly and to which they want no more part of. In which case fair play to them, that's a pretty brave play to make.