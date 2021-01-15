« previous next »
Author Topic: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!  (Read 7927 times)

Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #240 on: Today at 02:25:31 pm »
The Crown producers rubbing hands in glee for an extra season showing Harry & Megan. ;D
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #241 on: Today at 02:27:45 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:18:17 pm
I know but I bet the person who said it was terrified of that being the case. If you look at pictures of Meghan as a child, she was a lot darker than she is now, that will have shit them right up.

I was thinking about my own family, my surname is 7th century English, we have Irish ancestors and also we have middle eastern (Persian) ancestors and the Persian heritage comes out from time to time..
Me and the missus was just discussing this over lunch and we both said that when we first came across Meghan we both had no idea that she was anything other than an olive skinned woman. From her appearance the last thing anyone would think of is she is black, when diluted with Harry's ginger seed the baby will be even less so.

To be honest I'm not sure who to believe here, M and H are definitely trying to stay relevant and in the public eye through the interview and the Royal Family do have a history of making snide racist remarks.

The answer is probably somewhere in the middle
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #242 on: Today at 02:34:56 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 02:05:28 pm
Didnt Charlie have a friend/military colleague he affectionately called Sooty...and he wasnt called that because he had Matthew Corbetts hand up his arse.

Harry himself referred to one his of Asian colleagues by the P word. So theyre no stranger to a racial epithet.

And while its no excuse I can forgive a man born in the 1920s who grew up in a time and place where such behaviour was acceptable then someone who in the case of Harry is younger then me.
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #243 on: Today at 02:37:19 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 01:30:12 pm
So two down how many to go?This is like that Agatha Christie book.

Harry was in the conversation. He should act like an adult and name the culprit. Give them a chance to respond as well.

Its...Marquess Rebecca Vardys account.
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #244 on: Today at 02:53:30 pm »
Im guessing most in the UK didnt watch the interview or only saw little bites.  The biggest thing for me in watching it isnt they never said they didnt want to be part of the Family.  They would have stayed if Megan would have gotten the help she needed.  Harry came off like a good husband and Dad while lamenting that his own father wont even talk to him now.  Not some petulant kid who lost his trust fund. 
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #245 on: Today at 02:58:27 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 02:53:30 pm
Im guessing most in the UK didnt watch the interview or only saw little bites.  The biggest thing for me in watching it isnt they never said they didnt want to be part of the Family.  They would have stayed if Megan would have gotten the help she needed.  Harry came off like a good husband and Dad while lamenting that his own father wont even talk to him now.  Not some petulant kid who lost his trust fund.


People in this country have already had their minds up by the print media and Piers Twatface
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov

Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #246 on: Today at 03:02:15 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 02:53:30 pm
Im guessing most in the UK didnt watch the interview or only saw little bites.  The biggest thing for me in watching it isnt they never said they didnt want to be part of the Family.  They would have stayed if Megan would have gotten the help she needed.  Harry came off like a good husband and Dad while lamenting that his own father wont even talk to him now.  Not some petulant kid who lost his trust fund. 

I'm going to watch it tonight so I can see what was actually said, certainly won't be basing my opinion on Pierced Organ an his rants on GMB
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #247 on: Today at 03:14:40 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:58:27 pm

People in this country have already had their minds up by the print media and Piers Twatface

I think we're such a polarised nation now that, for the most part, people have already made up their minds. Royalists will watch it and see a breaking of tradition and an attack on privilege, and Harry's supporters will see a broken family that didn't need to be.

I'm not sure it had to be them vs us, but it seems to be going that way. Piers Twatface can piss off though; the guy is obsessed.
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #248 on: Today at 03:16:10 pm »
Yougov polling. (Obnoxiously large images sorry)
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #249 on: Today at 03:31:29 pm »
This also probably stems from Harry's utter contempt and hatred for the British tabloid press. That we can all get on board with. Certainly us Liverpool supporters and with him having lost his own mother at a young age as she was hounded by them. Horrible cabal of scum bags. Although ironically it is them that will benefit from the interview he has given.
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #250 on: Today at 03:33:46 pm »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Today at 03:14:40 pm
I think we're such a polarised nation now that, for the most part, people have already made up their minds. Royalists will watch it and see a breaking of tradition and an attack on privilege, and Harry's supporters will see a broken family that didn't need to be.

I'm not sure it had to be them vs us, but it seems to be going that way. Piers Twatface can piss off though; the guy is obsessed.


I mate of mine (very active on SM) was commenting how there seemed to be a correlation between supporting Brexit and piling into H&M.
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov

Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #251 on: Today at 03:34:47 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 12:53:27 pm
Reminds me of that awful front page the Heil came out with when Meghan gave birth


I can't breathe  :lmao :lmao :lmao
"Kate's areola"
"Nope"
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family.

Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #252 on: Today at 03:36:11 pm »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Today at 03:14:40 pm
I think we're such a polarised nation now that, for the most part, people have already made up their minds. Royalists will watch it and see a breaking of tradition and an attack on privilege, and Harry's supporters will see a broken family that didn't need to be.

I'm not sure it had to be them vs us, but it seems to be going that way. Piers Twatface can piss off though; the guy is obsessed.

The thing that should be remembered here is that this isnt a Monarchist vs Republican debate, its one set of Monarchists against another.
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #253 on: Today at 03:36:23 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:33:46 pm

I mate of mine (very active on SM) was commenting how there seemed to be a correlation between supporting Brexit and piling into H&M.

Believer

Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #254 on: Today at 03:53:51 pm »
Quote
On foreign soil, FBI special agents generally do not have authority to make arrests except in certain cases where, with the consent of the host country, Congress has granted the FBI extraterritorial jurisdiction

https://www.fbi.gov/about/faqs/what-authority-do-fbi-special-agents-have-to-make-arrests-in-the-united-states-its-territories-or-on-foreign-soil

Come on Democrats, do everyone a favour.
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #255 on: Today at 03:57:43 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:33:46 pm

I mate of mine (very active on SM) was commenting how there seemed to be a correlation between supporting Brexit and piling into H&M.

Quelle Surprise
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #256 on: Today at 04:00:01 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:33:46 pm

I mate of mine (very active on SM) was commenting how there seemed to be a correlation between supporting Brexit and piling into H&M.


Insert Larry David gif here...
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #257 on: Today at 04:01:29 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 03:16:10 pm
Yougov polling. (Obnoxiously large images sorry)

YouGov seems to attract a lot of right-wing gammons. It also won't surprise me if there's a fair amount of state-mandated bots running on it too tbf. But overall I'd imagine the majority of this country will just blindly believe whatever The S*n shoves down their mouths.
YNWA.

Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #258 on: Today at 04:01:58 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:33:46 pm

I mate of mine (very active on SM) was commenting how there seemed to be a correlation between supporting Brexit and piling into H&M.


Social media is a shockingly poor barometer on any opinion, with a lot of extreme opinions on either side of any debate and little representation of the middle where most people tend to sit.
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #259 on: Today at 04:03:03 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:33:46 pm

I mate of mine (very active on SM) was commenting how there seemed to be a correlation between supporting Brexit and piling into H&M.

Of course there is. Flag shagging racism disguised as nationalism also means blindly believing the Queen is some superior being.
YNWA.

Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #260 on: Today at 04:05:54 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 04:01:58 pm
Social media is a shockingly poor barometer on any opinion, with a lot of extreme opinions on either side of any debate and little representation of the middle where most people tend to sit.

I'm not sure I agree with this. Yes, the extremes are present but social media has hundreds of millions, if not billions of users. Many of those users will be from the "middle ground"
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #261 on: Today at 04:11:22 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 02:15:17 pm
Ten Little ...

Oh, hang on a sec ... :P

Careful, Ted.
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #262 on: Today at 04:14:12 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 02:53:30 pm
Im guessing most in the UK didnt watch the interview or only saw little bites.  The biggest thing for me in watching it isnt they never said they didnt want to be part of the Family.  They would have stayed if Megan would have gotten the help she needed.  Harry came off like a good husband and Dad while lamenting that his own father wont even talk to him now.  Not some petulant kid who lost his trust fund.

He hasn't lost his trust fund though, just another source of unearned income from his Dad's fund of unearned income.

And as to obtaininh help it's not like they're short of a bob or two to pay for private healthcare, unlike the rest of us who support them.
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #263 on: Today at 04:27:33 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 09:43:25 am


is that.... a threat?

Penny Junor. Charless biographer and official brown noser
Comedian, chameleon, corinthian and caricature.

Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #264 on: Today at 04:38:37 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 04:01:29 pm
YouGov seems to attract a lot of right-wing gammons. It also won't surprise me if there's a fair amount of state-mandated bots running on it too tbf. But overall I'd imagine the majority of this country will just blindly believe whatever The S*n shoves down their mouths.

The demand for fairy tales and comforting inventions is at an all time high all round.
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #265 on: Today at 04:43:04 pm »
Quote from: Lad on Today at 04:27:33 pm
Penny Junor. Charless biographer and official brown noser

No surprise seeing her Dad was Editor in Chief of the Sunday Express and Mail on Sunday.
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #266 on: Today at 04:49:06 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 04:43:04 pm
No surprise seeing her Dad was Editor in Chief of the Sunday Express and Mail on Sunday.

Ah yes...John Junor ! Brown noser extraordinaire.
Comedian, chameleon, corinthian and caricature.

Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #267 on: Today at 04:50:58 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 04:03:03 pm
Of course there is. Flag shagging racism disguised as nationalism also means blindly believing the Queen is some superior being.

Leave Trump out of this. ;)
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #268 on: Today at 05:22:19 pm »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 04:05:54 pm
I'm not sure I agree with this. Yes, the extremes are present but social media has hundreds of millions, if not billions of users. Many of those users will be from the "middle ground"

In my experience the ones in the middle dont post, or share or Tweet so much as those at the extreme end of the debate (whatever that debate is).
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #269 on: Today at 05:53:12 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:33:46 pm

I mate of mine (very active on SM) was commenting how there seemed to be a correlation between supporting Brexit and piling into H&M.


Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #270 on: Today at 06:37:00 pm »
https://twitter.com/PaulBrandITV/status/1368960774438281226?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1368960774438281226%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.theguardian.com%2Fuk-news%2Flive%2F2021%2Fmar%2F08%2Fharry-meghan-oprah-interview-duke-duchess-sussex-toxic-environment-live-news


Paul Brand
@PaulBrandITV
·
2h
NEW: UK viewers side with the Palace (though the full interview is yet to be aired here on
@ITV
). YouGov poll finds:

- 47% say Harry and Meghans interview is inappropriate, 21% say it's appropriate

- Only 29% have sympathy for them, 23% have not very much, 33% have none at all

----------------------------

I have no idea how to post tweets, sorry.

Couldn't give less of a shit about the royals, but it's fucking mad that 47% are willing to say talking about your lived experience is 'inappropriate'. What a shitty country we inhabit.
'History has always shown that when we stay together we can sort out problems. When we split then we start fighting. There was not one time in history where division creates success.' - Klopp

Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #271 on: Today at 06:47:21 pm »
Quote from: Wilmo on Today at 06:37:00 pm

Couldn't give less of a shit about the royals, but it's fucking mad that 47% are willing to say talking about your lived experience is 'inappropriate'. What a shitty country we inhabit.

I suppose you shouldn't air your dirty linen in public, maybe most don't think slagging off your family in public is acceptable?
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #272 on: Today at 07:00:13 pm »
Quote from: Wilmo on Today at 06:37:00 pm

I have no idea how to post tweets, sorry.

Couldn't give less of a shit about the royals, but it's fucking mad that 47% are willing to say talking about your lived experience is 'inappropriate'. What a shitty country we inhabit.

I know I am probably one of the more cynical and pessimistic of posters about our public in the UK, but genuinely the culture that has created Brexit, constant Tory flag waving rule and selfishness through covid is absolutely toxic. As RF pointed out above most just swallow what the Sun, Mail and Express tells them which to people with open eyes is almost unbelievable but it's true. Unfortunately I have no clue how it will change or do anything but get even worse. We are completely fucked.

That was a bit more pessimistic than usual tbf  ;D
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #273 on: Today at 07:06:09 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 12:58:19 pm
That colour chart ;D

I actually thought that was real until I saw Kate's areola  :D
Quote from: SFiasco on May  7, 2013, 10:13:25 pm
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.

Quote from: Tepid water on August 31, 2012, 05:38:06 pm
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....
