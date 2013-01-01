« previous next »
Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!

Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
Reply #40 on: Today at 02:52:35 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:39:06 pm
Royals normally join the Military and at least he didn't shirk his responsibility and actually did 2 tours in Afghan until a certain rag blew the secrecy. He's heavily involved in the Invictus games. William also flew air sea rescue from RAF Valley and flew the East Anglian Air Ambulance for 2 years.

I'm no fan of the Monarchy at all, but at least this fella and his brother do things that benefit others, rather than just sit and do fuck all like the rest of them.

Not sure how much him rocking up to Afghanistan at the business end of an Apache's mounted guns was a benefit to anyone to be honest.

Hope it scratched his itch for a rollicking good adventure though.
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
Reply #41 on: Today at 02:57:36 pm
Always thought him doing tours in Afghanistan was only ever going to paint a target on him and his squadron's (or whatever the military term is) backs. The truky selfless thing to do would be to stay at home. It was always going to get out eventually.
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
Reply #42 on: Today at 03:17:36 pm
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 02:57:36 pm
Always thought him doing tours in Afghanistan was only ever going to paint a target on him and his squadron's (or whatever the military term is) backs. The truky selfless thing to do would be to stay at home. It was always going to get out eventually.

You'd have to ask the soldiers who served out there while he was there if they felt they were any more in danger than when he wasn't. My attitude is that if you join the military, then you go wherever they tell you to go or you leave. I've got family who served out there with the Marines, they didn't have the option to stay home, they just went and did their jobs as best they could.
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
Reply #43 on: Today at 03:39:21 pm
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Today at 02:52:35 pm
Not sure how much him rocking up to Afghanistan at the business end of an Apache's mounted guns was a benefit to anyone to be honest.

Hope it scratched his itch for a rollicking good adventure though.

Apart from the Afghans who no longer had to live under the Taliban, or do they not count?
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
Reply #44 on: Today at 03:49:07 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:17:36 pm
You'd have to ask the soldiers who served out there while he was there if they felt they were any more in danger than when he wasn't. My attitude is that if you join the military, then you go wherever they tell you to go or you leave. I've got family who served out there with the Marines, they didn't have the option to stay home, they just went and did their jobs as best they could.

I've only got my memory to go on, but as I've said previously, those who served with him seemed grateful to have him. 

Of course it doesn't make him a decent fella - we know the military has some right ones in it - but if he could be counted on when required then he's proven himself on the field.

I remember how at the Falklands Prince Andrew was firmly kept out of the firing line.
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
Reply #45 on: Today at 03:58:04 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 01:57:43 pm
Theyve played the game allright. Once William had his kids, Harry joined the rest of the leechers in the minor royal and will never be king in any circumstances crew. Married the 6th best actor from Suits and then leaves the family. (But is still funded via the money his dad steals from the Duchy of Cornwall. Just as bad as the rest of them.
Plus the multi-multi-million pound trust fund his mother left him. They could live a quiet life of luxury, avoiding all publicity, if they so wished. I suppose Starmer trying to prove he's patriotic means we won't get a referendum on funding the Saxe-Coburg-Gothas any time soon.
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
Reply #46 on: Today at 04:04:58 pm
Quote from: No666 on Today at 03:58:04 pm
Plus the multi-multi-million pound trust fund his mother left him. They could live a quiet life of luxury, avoiding all publicity, if they so wished. I suppose Starmer trying to prove he's patriotic means we won't get a referendum on funding the Saxe-Coburg-Gothas any time soon.

The Queen Mum set plenty aside for him too. She knew how to dodge the taxman.

I doubt what you describe is physically possible though.  Remember Diana retired from public life but still got hounded whenever she stepped out in public.  Plenty of times you had the paparazzi with long range lenses snapping pictures from hundreds of meters away.  Unless you fancy becoming an actual recluse, avoiding ALL publicity is essentially impossible.

*this does not mean I disagree with the overall sentiments of the discussion.  I'm just pointing out the practicals.
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
Reply #47 on: Today at 05:30:14 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 03:49:07 pm
I've only got my memory to go on, but as I've said previously, those who served with him seemed grateful to have him.

Were they ever going to say otherwise? Not saying they weren't, but can you imagine if you were a soldier and being asked by the press about him, knowing your commanding officer is probably watching/listening/reading?
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
Reply #48 on: Today at 05:33:54 pm
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 05:30:14 pm
Were they ever going to say otherwise? Not saying they weren't, but can you imagine if you were a soldier and being asked by the press about him, knowing your commanding officer is probably watching/listening/reading?

I've no idea.  It's pure speculation.  All I can say is that stuff leaks, even in the army. If he wasn't capable at his job, soldiers would have died.  I'm not saying he was any better or any worse than any other soldier from a non-privileged background; I just get the feeling if people had died as a result of him being incompetent we'd have heard something.
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
Reply #49 on: Today at 05:44:48 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 04:04:58 pm
The Queen Mum set plenty aside for him too. She knew how to dodge the taxman.

I doubt what you describe is physically possible though.  Remember Diana retired from public life but still got hounded whenever she stepped out in public.  Plenty of times you had the paparazzi with long range lenses snapping pictures from hundreds of meters away.  Unless you fancy becoming an actual recluse, avoiding ALL publicity is essentially impossible.

*this does not mean I disagree with the overall sentiments of the discussion.  I'm just pointing out the practicals.
I think if you have multi-millions, private protection, and live in a millionaires' enclave in Santa Barbara in a time of Covid, it's relatively easy not to be papped, at least. I get your point but I find it extraordinary that he complains about intrusion while appearing on James Corden, you know? My reaction to the thread title is basically: just get rid of the lot of them and their inherent reinforcement of a deeply unequal society - or at least give us a referendum when the Queen shuffles off her mortal coil.
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
Reply #50 on: Today at 07:22:13 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 03:49:07 pm
I've only got my memory to go on, but as I've said previously, those who served with him seemed grateful to have him. 

Of course it doesn't make him a decent fella - we know the military has some right ones in it - but if he could be counted on when required then he's proven himself on the field.

I remember how at the Falklands Prince Andrew was firmly kept out of the firing line.

I think your memory is fallible. Andrew served as a helicopter pilot and part of his flight duties were to act as a decoy to draw Argentinian aircraft and Exocets away from the Task Force.

As a by product he suffered trauma to his sweat glands.
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
Reply #51 on: Today at 07:27:49 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 07:22:13 pm
As a by product he suffered trauma to his sweat glands.

;D
