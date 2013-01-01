Always thought him doing tours in Afghanistan was only ever going to paint a target on him and his squadron's (or whatever the military term is) backs. The truky selfless thing to do would be to stay at home. It was always going to get out eventually.



You'd have to ask the soldiers who served out there while he was there if they felt they were any more in danger than when he wasn't. My attitude is that if you join the military, then you go wherever they tell you to go or you leave. I've got family who served out there with the Marines, they didn't have the option to stay home, they just went and did their jobs as best they could.