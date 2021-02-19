« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!  (Read 1415 times)

Offline Open the fucking pubs in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,096
  • Asterisks baby!
Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« on: February 19, 2021, 11:34:19 pm »
Not a big fan of the old Royal Family and seeing the spluttering outrage from the Express and the Fail has really cheered me up today :)


Well in lids.
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Offline Commie Bobbie

  • Member of the Committee for State Security. More Fashionista than Sandanista.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,597
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #1 on: February 20, 2021, 08:40:23 am »
They keep calling out the usual suspects.

That'll do me.
Logged
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,597
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #2 on: February 20, 2021, 09:22:28 am »
Hollywood's Gavin & Stacey.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,116
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #3 on: February 20, 2021, 09:23:29 am »
What did they do?  I don't really follow news, gossip, royals or faux royals.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,941
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #4 on: February 20, 2021, 09:25:51 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on February 20, 2021, 09:23:29 am
What did they do?  I don't really follow news, gossip, royals or faux royals.

Nothing.
Logged

Online Just Elmo?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,278
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #5 on: February 20, 2021, 09:28:24 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on February 20, 2021, 09:23:29 am
What did they do?  I don't really follow news, gossip, royals or faux royals.

Royals: *exist*

Public: *Swoons*
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,116
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #6 on: February 20, 2021, 10:06:28 am »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on February 20, 2021, 09:28:24 am
Royals: *exist*

Public: *Swoons*

Ah, right. Gotcha. :)
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,209
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #7 on: February 20, 2021, 10:58:40 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on February 20, 2021, 09:23:29 am
What did they do?  I don't really follow news, gossip, royals or faux royals.

Swapped queenie & media such as daily fail et al, and Uk climate to live in luxury in California it appears.  Cant think why.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,672
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #8 on: February 20, 2021, 11:53:22 am »
Im no fan of any of them, including Meghan and Harry if Im honest but is it really so news worthy?

They wanted to move to the US so they did. People complained (rightly in my opinion) about the amount of tax payers money it was costing to support them so they started earning their own money, and fair play to them for that. Both of these mean they cant be full time Royals, so they no longer are (which was inevitable after last years ruckus). They may not have the Royal positions, but as they pointed out they can still carry on doing charity work and support good causes. The good causes may change but theres more then enough good causes for both the Windsors and Sussexes to support.

Everyone is getting more or less what they want, so whats the issue?
Logged

Offline TipTopKop

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,066
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #9 on: February 20, 2021, 12:05:54 pm »
Clark Griswold: Theres Buckingham Palace, kids. Thats where the Queen lives and works.

Audrey Griswold: Works? What does she do, Dad?

Clark Griswold: She queens and vacuums.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,518
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #10 on: February 20, 2021, 12:49:45 pm »
See the Kardashian's have out celebed them by announcing their divorce just to get on Oprah first.
Logged

Offline blacksun

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,301
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #11 on: February 25, 2021, 01:41:54 am »
Quote from: TSC on February 20, 2021, 10:58:40 am
Swapped queenie & media such as daily fail et al, and Uk climate to live in luxury in California it appears.  Cant think why.

Why would anyone do that ;)
Logged

Online OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,354
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #12 on: February 25, 2021, 06:57:27 am »
Who cares? Drop the titles and do one.

*I'm a Republican, and firmly believe in an elected head of state and Upper chamber.
Logged
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,518
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #13 on: February 25, 2021, 04:39:31 pm »
Quote from: OOS on February 25, 2021, 06:57:27 am
Who cares? Drop the titles and do one.

*I'm a Republican, and firmly believe in an elected head of state and Upper chamber.

Definitely agree about the elected Upper Chamber but dread to think who we'd elect as Head of State.

Probably Farage or someone from Geordie Shore.

Or Gwyneth Paltrow.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,769
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #14 on: February 25, 2021, 06:04:13 pm »
I assumed this was going to be about Sir Kane and Megahn Raphinhoe
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,234
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 08:33:13 am »
Pay no attention to it as I couldnt give a shit but credit to them for removing themselves from the tiresome shite that goes on in the royal family. The missus was watching that Netflix thing on Diana recently and could you imagine if shed done what theyre doing back in the 90s? Would have been absolute murder, so credit to them for hopefully setting a precedent that its okay not to live like a royal just because youre born into it.

Quite like Meghan Markle as an actress to be honest, she was excellent in Suits.
Logged

Offline Fortneef

  • Palace Fan. Punka wallah?
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 251
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 12:06:30 pm »
Im still amazed he managed to pull her

Also disgusted by the tabloids. I know they are racists, but i thought theyd go for a smarmy look-we-arernt-racist-weve-got-a-black-princess ooh-isnt-she-well-spoken-unlike-THEM type angle.
Seems like the Overton window has shifted.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,941
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 12:21:22 pm »
Quote from: Fortneef on Yesterday at 12:06:30 pm
Im still amazed he managed to pull her

Really?
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,871
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 12:28:35 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 12:21:22 pm
Really?

So what first attracted you to the millionaire prince...?
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,764
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 12:30:08 pm »
Quote from: Fortneef on Yesterday at 12:06:30 pm
Im still amazed he managed to pull her

Also disgusted by the tabloids. I know they are racists, but i thought theyd go for a smarmy look-we-arernt-racist-weve-got-a-black-princess ooh-isnt-she-well-spoken-unlike-THEM type angle.
Seems like the Overton window has shifted.

Harry is quite a good looking kid, seems a decent sort and is, well, a Prince. It doesn't seem outlandish that he'd end up with her.

I don't mind either of them to be honest.  Fair play to her for standing up for herself and to him for putting his family first.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,941
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 12:30:18 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 12:28:35 pm
“So what first attracted you to the millionaire prince...?”

“With the immense level of high profile and celebrity mates you will get just by being with him”.

Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,769
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 09:42:44 pm »
I'm puzzled that they are 'trying to get out of the limelight'. Yet working for Netflix. Why can't they just go work for McDonald's? I suppose that's totally unrealistic, but at least stay behind the cameras?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,518
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 09:45:20 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:42:44 pm
I'm puzzled that they are 'trying to get out of the limelight'. Yet working for Netflix. Why can't they just go work for McDonald's? I suppose that's totally unrealistic, but at least stay behind the cameras?

For a couple who want privacy they certainly like to get publicity.
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,472
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 09:48:36 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 09:45:20 pm
For a couple who want privacy they certainly like to get publicity.
This.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,256
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #24 on: Today at 07:00:53 am »
I can't say I much care about 'The Royals' (or 'former Royals), but neither of them seem like bad people. And given Harry's background and upbringing, that's probably far better than we might/could/should expect.

These arguments around publicity and limelight are just silly. Firstly, their options for the kind of income required for the upkeep of their security (and yes, to keep them in the style to which they are accustomed) is very limited. Secondly, there surely is a difference between types of publicity and limelight. I would suggest that being totally in control of how, through what outlets you use, and types of public appearances is quite different to that of a standard public outing as 'A Royal'.

Of course we could react by saying, they are privileged Royals - fuck 'em. But Harry was born into his family - he had no say in it. But as an adult, he wants out - well, as best he can manage at least.

I can't quite believe I am bothering to post about this - I do not follow the goings-on of celebrities (and Royals least of all). But a lot of what is posted here strikes me as silly and wholly absent of appreciating their circumstances (of birth). And given that, there is probably quite a lot to admire in the couple compared to both of their wider families.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:02:36 am by Jiminy Cricket »
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,116
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #25 on: Today at 08:37:51 am »
We all know that academically Harry didn't exactly shine, but he has served with distinction in the military and had the respect of his colleagues.

I think a wife like Megan is exactly what he needs. Someone savvy, and grounded in the real world.

I'm no fan of the royals, but he's showing more initiative than most of them. Publicity for them is inevitable, so why not at least have a say in how they're exposed to it?

I remember when him and William had to go out in front of hundreds of crying people because THEIR mum had been killed.  Terrible thing to expect of two teenage boys that they couldn't be allowed to grieve in peace.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:41:42 am by Red Berry »
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,941
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #26 on: Today at 09:41:32 am »
It is quite possible to hate all of them without being branded a racist Royalist or a Royal hating snowflake.

The Queen and the monarchy are a gang of c*nts but Harry and Meghan are only getting this level of publicity because of Harrys links to that shit institution. All of them are a bunch of leeches.

That said, I am definitely watching that interview. Hopefully there is some good gossip.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,941
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #27 on: Today at 09:42:23 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 07:00:53 am
I can't say I much care about 'The Royals' (or 'former Royals), but neither of them seem like bad people. And given Harry's background and upbringing, that's probably far better than we might/could/should expect.

These arguments around publicity and limelight are just silly. Firstly, their options for the kind of income required for the upkeep of their security (and yes, to keep them in the style to which they are accustomed) is very limited. Secondly, there surely is a difference between types of publicity and limelight. I would suggest that being totally in control of how, through what outlets you use, and types of public appearances is quite different to that of a standard public outing as 'A Royal'.

Of course we could react by saying, they are privileged Royals - fuck 'em. But Harry was born into his family - he had no say in it. But as an adult, he wants out - well, as best he can manage at least.

I can't quite believe I am bothering to post about this - I do not follow the goings-on of celebrities (and Royals least of all). But a lot of what is posted here strikes me as silly and wholly absent of appreciating their circumstances (of birth). And given that, there is probably quite a lot to admire in the couple compared to both of their wider families.

What exactly is there to admire?
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,672
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #28 on: Today at 09:53:33 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 09:41:32 am

That said, I am definitely watching that interview. Hopefully there is some good gossip.


Id rather watch the Britney Spears documentary!

Hopefully Mrs WLR is on a late shift when it comes on TV otherwise I fear she might make me watch it.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,256
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #29 on: Today at 10:24:03 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 09:42:23 am
What exactly is there to admire?
How do you think most people would turn out after the kind of upbringing Harry had? The fact that he appears to not be a monumental asshole is an accomplishment in the circumstances. That's all. Plus, I deliberately contrasted each of them with their wider, respective families. Or, perhaps, you feel that Harry (and you) are not in anyway a product of your upbringing.
Logged

Offline Cpt_Reina

  • Vibranium goalie gloves.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,595
  • YNWA
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #30 on: Today at 10:36:40 am »
This the same Harry that could have done anything with his wealth and status and decided to willingly sign up to go off and kill people abroad as a helicopter gunner?

Not as a means to get out of his small town and find work, pay bills, but because it sounded like an adventure.

Lovely fella.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,941
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #31 on: Today at 10:59:45 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 10:24:03 am
How do you think most people would turn out after the kind of upbringing Harry had? The fact that he appears to not be a monumental asshole is an accomplishment in the circumstances. That's all. Plus, I deliberately contrasted each of them with their wider, respective families. Or, perhaps, you feel that Harry (and you) are not in anyway a product of your upbringing.

I don't know about her family. In fact she hasn't done anything wrong and done what many people would do, which is cash in on his links. Of all the people involved in all this, she is completely fine.

He however, is just another Royal sponge. Yeah he went and joined the army (hardly a example of amazing public service, there are more pressing causes he could have helped with) and from his public profile he doesn't seem a massive dickhead. But he is a Royal leech, just like the rest of them.
Logged

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,054
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #32 on: Today at 11:12:19 am »
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Today at 10:36:40 am
This the same Harry that could have done anything with his wealth and status and decided to willingly sign up to go off and kill people abroad as a helicopter gunner?

Not as a means to get out of his small town and find work, pay bills, but because it sounded like an adventure.

Lovely fella.

Likes playing dress-up, I've heard.
Logged

Online Just Elmo?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,278
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #33 on: Today at 11:16:08 am »
I wouldn't assume he isn't a monumental asshole - he has a team of PR people to make him look good.
Logged

Online Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

  • Foolproof
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,880
  • RAWK Fantasy NFL Champion 2019 & 2020
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #34 on: Today at 11:40:46 am »
I love that they piss off alot of the gammons in this country but appreciation thread? Fuck that.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,586
Re: Harry and Megan Appreciation Thread!
« Reply #35 on: Today at 11:42:36 am »
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on Today at 11:40:46 am
I love that they piss off alot of the gammons in this country but appreciation thread? Fuck that.

Yep.  They get right up Farage's nose, which is great!
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 