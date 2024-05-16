Restaurants

Rolling Stones

Christmas

Birthdays

Valentines Day

The Royals

Phones

BBQs

Holidays

People

The sun

Sunny weather

Blur

Damon from blur

The Gallaghers

Ian brown

Tom Hardy

Pets

And and Decs Saturday night take away

Tv soaps

Reality tv

The charts and how bands/ artists are measured on chart success

Kristen Stewart

That tit Harry from that boy band

Id say taylor swift but havnt got a fucking clue aboot any of her songs and wouldnt know one if I was stood next to it at a bus stop

Rick Astley

Jools Holland show

That tit Zane who does music stuff

Same with all them other nobs who come out the woodwork when Glastonburys on

Glastonbury

Wimbledon

Strawberries with cream or whatever the fuck it is they go on aboot

Cricket NYARRRRRRRR

Feelings

Willies

Fake tits

Selfies with famous people.

Getting ya arse slapped during sex.

Slapping someones arse during sex.

Getting twatted on the arse with a paddle bat full of spikes dressed as a gimp during sex.

Being tied up with an apple in ya mouth whilst a bird wearing nylons boots you in the bollocks with stilettos on

Pot noodles















