Go on as in maybe give some reasoning, instead of just naming things with no context. Because everything and everyone in the world is overrated to someone, so unless there's some supporting reasons all you've got is a meaningless list.
I'm pretty sure he knew what you meant.
It might be meaningless to you, to those who post, not so much.
As to U2. I saw them in the late 70's in Erics and I was unimpressed by them. The comparison I used was the Bunnymen, probably at the same place, development wise, The Bunnymen was much more interesting. And for me nothings has changed in the last four plus decades. I find U2 to be not much different from other bands.I don't understand the adulation they get.
If you want a great band from Ireland, Taste. With the greatest guitarist that island, actually, there's not many better, anywhere, has produced.