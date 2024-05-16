« previous next »
Author Topic: Overrated?  (Read 45036 times)

Offline Baby Huey

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #920 on: May 16, 2024, 06:09:07 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on May 16, 2024, 05:24:38 pm
OK

Ed Sheeren,
Led Zepplin
The Doors
Good covers band. ;D
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #921 on: May 16, 2024, 06:26:18 pm »
Go on as in maybe give some reasoning, instead of just naming things with no context. Because everything and everyone in the world is overrated to someone, so unless there's some supporting reasons all you've got is a meaningless list.
Offline Baby Huey

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #922 on: May 16, 2024, 06:36:36 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on May 16, 2024, 06:26:18 pm
Go on as in maybe give some reasoning, instead of just naming things with no context. Because everything and everyone in the world is overrated to someone, so unless there's some supporting reasons all you've got is a meaningless list.
I'm pretty sure he knew what you meant.  ;D It might be meaningless to you, to those who post, not so much.

As to U2. I saw them in the late 70's in Erics and I was unimpressed by them. The comparison I used was the Bunnymen, probably at the same place, development wise, The Bunnymen was much more interesting. And for me nothings has changed in the last four plus decades. I find U2 to be not much different from other bands.I don't understand the adulation they get.

If you want a great band from Ireland, Taste. With the greatest guitarist that island, actually, there's not many better, anywhere, has produced.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #923 on: May 16, 2024, 07:48:08 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on May 16, 2024, 06:26:18 pm
Go on as in maybe give some reasoning, instead of just naming things with no context. Because everything and everyone in the world is overrated to someone, so unless there's some supporting reasons all you've got is a meaningless list.

As BH pointed out I was definitely pulling your leg, Soz.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #924 on: May 16, 2024, 08:45:19 pm »
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #925 on: May 16, 2024, 08:49:01 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on May 16, 2024, 08:45:19 pm


They could never hit the heights of Appetite for destruction!
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #926 on: May 16, 2024, 08:51:11 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on May 16, 2024, 08:49:01 pm
They could never hit the heights of Appetite for destruction!
:lmao :lmao :lmao :wellin
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #927 on: May 16, 2024, 09:00:26 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on May 16, 2024, 08:51:11 pm
:lmao :lmao :lmao :wellin


Seriously, decent music, but lacks edge. Axl and Slash would really elevate LZ songs

A great example is how they improved on Live and let die.
Nothing would improve the self indulgent snoozefest that is Stairway though


Online Crosby Nick

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #928 on: May 16, 2024, 09:01:24 pm »
Wait til Tepid discovers this thread.
Offline CHOPPER

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #929 on: May 16, 2024, 09:10:38 pm »
Adel

Taylor Swift

Elbow

Oasis

Heavy Metal

Prog Rock

Robbie fucking Williams, the fucking prick

The Killers

That twat Ed Sheeran


Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #930 on: May 16, 2024, 09:11:46 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on May 16, 2024, 09:00:26 pm

Seriously, decent music, but lacks edge. Axl and Slash would really elevate LZ songs

A great example is how they improved on Live and let die.
Nothing would improve the self indulgent snoozefest that is Stairway though



Slash isn't wasn't bad, but Page pisses all over him
And Axl is slightly less bearable than fingernails on a blackboard.
Offline Baby Huey

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #931 on: May 16, 2024, 09:33:40 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on May 16, 2024, 09:00:26 pm

Seriously, decent music, but lacks edge. Axl and Slash would really elevate LZ songs

A great example is how they improved on Live and let die.
Nothing would improve the self indulgent snoozefest that is Stairway though
Zep elevated some really great Blues to a different audience, for that alone I like them.
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #932 on: Yesterday at 11:46:42 am »
Lou Reed. The first five years are unassailable, but people were treating him as a serious artist through the 90's despite him dropping off a cliff after Transformer. You had the occasional interesting guitar soundscape piece like The Gun or pop song like New Sensations, and Coney Island Baby was decent, but 75-90% of his songs were just tuneless rambling. And that's before you get on to the real embarrassments like Metal Machine Music and Lulu. Still less lopsided than McCartney's career though.

Incidentally, is Ed Sheeran 'rated'?
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #933 on: Yesterday at 11:53:14 am »
Neil Young.

He wrote a few good songs, but his voice was/is shite and his guitar playing is even worse.
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #934 on: Yesterday at 12:38:53 pm »
Restaurants
Rolling Stones
Christmas
Birthdays
Valentines Day
The Royals
Phones
BBQs
Holidays
People
The sun
Sunny weather
Blur
Damon from blur
The Gallaghers
Ian brown
Tom Hardy
Pets
And and Decs Saturday night take away
Tv soaps
Reality tv
The charts and how bands/ artists are measured on chart success
Kristen Stewart
That tit Harry from that boy band
Id say taylor swift but havnt got a fucking clue aboot any of her songs and wouldnt know one if I was stood next to it at a bus stop
Rick Astley
Jools Holland show
That tit Zane who does music stuff
Same with all them other nobs who come out the woodwork when Glastonburys on
Glastonbury
Wimbledon
Strawberries with cream or whatever the fuck it is they go on aboot
Cricket NYARRRRRRRR
Feelings
Willies
Fake tits
Selfies with famous people.
Getting ya arse slapped during sex.
Slapping someones arse during sex.
Getting twatted on the arse with a paddle bat full of spikes dressed as a gimp during sex.
Being tied up with an apple in ya mouth whilst a bird wearing nylons boots you in the bollocks with stilettos on
Pot noodles







Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #935 on: Yesterday at 12:46:59 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 12:38:53 pm
Restaurants
Rolling Stones
Christmas
Birthdays
Valentines Day
The Royals
Phones
BBQs
Holidays
People
The sun
Sunny weather
Blur
Damon from blur
The Gallaghers
Ian brown
Tom Hardy
Pets
And and Decs Saturday night take away
Tv soaps
Reality tv
The charts and how bands/ artists are measured on chart success
Kristen Stewart
That tit Harry from that boy band
Id say taylor swift but havnt got a fucking clue aboot any of her songs and wouldnt know one if I was stood next to it at a bus stop
Rick Astley
Jools Holland show
That tit Zane who does music stuff
Same with all them other nobs who come out the woodwork when Glastonburys on
Glastonbury
Wimbledon
Strawberries with cream or whatever the fuck it is they go on aboot
Cricket NYARRRRRRRR
Feelings
Willies
Fake tits
Selfies with famous people.
Getting ya arse slapped during sex.
Slapping someones arse during sex.
Getting twatted on the arse with a paddle bat full of spikes dressed as a gimp during sex.
Being tied up with an apple in ya mouth whilst a bird wearing nylons boots you in the bollocks with stilettos on
Pot noodles








;D
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #936 on: Yesterday at 12:49:31 pm »
Pot noodles and fake tits are great, unless fake tits means Karl Pilkington
Offline AndyMuller

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #937 on: Yesterday at 01:18:53 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 12:38:53 pm
Restaurants
Rolling Stones
Christmas
Birthdays
Valentines Day
The Royals
Phones
BBQs
Holidays
People
The sun
Sunny weather
Blur
Damon from blur
The Gallaghers
Ian brown
Tom Hardy
Pets
And and Decs Saturday night take away
Tv soaps
Reality tv
The charts and how bands/ artists are measured on chart success
Kristen Stewart
That tit Harry from that boy band
Id say taylor swift but havnt got a fucking clue aboot any of her songs and wouldnt know one if I was stood next to it at a bus stop
Rick Astley
Jools Holland show
That tit Zane who does music stuff
Same with all them other nobs who come out the woodwork when Glastonburys on
Glastonbury
Wimbledon
Strawberries with cream or whatever the fuck it is they go on aboot
Cricket NYARRRRRRRR
Feelings
Willies
Fake tits
Selfies with famous people.
Getting ya arse slapped during sex.
Slapping someones arse during sex.
Getting twatted on the arse with a paddle bat full of spikes dressed as a gimp during sex.
Being tied up with an apple in ya mouth whilst a bird wearing nylons boots you in the bollocks with stilettos on
Pot noodles

 ;D

Add chlamydia to this list.
Offline afc tukrish

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #938 on: Yesterday at 01:21:14 pm »
Standing next to songs at bus stops is well under-rated in general...
Offline rob1966

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #939 on: Yesterday at 06:39:47 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 12:49:31 pm
Pot noodles and fake tits are great, unless fake tits means Karl Pilkington

I hate fake tits.

Quote from: Terry de Niro on May 16, 2024, 09:11:46 pm
Slash isn't wasn't bad, but Page pisses all over him
And Axl is slightly less bearable than fingernails on a blackboard.

Think it was the whole attitude thing, the fuck them all, we'll do it our way. I was 21 when I first heard them and loved the songs, loved the look ( I used to have hair down my back, covered all my face too, wear jeans, black cowboy boots, belts with chains on, rock or garfield t-shirts, so they fitted in with how I was) they were great live (even if Axl was/is an utter bellend)
Online RedDeadRejection

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #940 on: Today at 10:50:50 am »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on May 19, 2022, 05:36:28 pm
Paul Heaton, The Beautiful South & The Housemartins

Dull, dull, boring, MOR

Never could understand how Norman Cook produced the music he did in Beats International and as Fat Boy considering he started off in the Housemartins, must have been doing it just for the cash.

How do I block you?
Online RedDeadRejection

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #941 on: Today at 10:51:06 am »
Online RedDeadRejection

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #942 on: Today at 10:51:28 am »
Quote from: Baby Huey on May 15, 2024, 06:40:42 pm
Rumours. The post Peter Green Fleetwood Mac are shite.

...Christ three in a row. You too
