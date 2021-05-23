Difference between Oasis and Radiohead is that Oasis don't try to present it as something new, take it or leave it (a big chunk of it is leave it).



But listen to an interview with Thom Yorke and you will almost become ill with his self-reverential tones. An utter bore. Aphex Twin totally has their number considering he despises the band.



Thought Patrice O Neal got them spot on with this pisstake. Couldn't agree more.



Aphex twin is a narcissistic, self indulgent proven serial liar.Not that I love all things Radiohead either but he's in no position to call anyone out. Most likely jealous.That said lots of musicians are self important bores. Best just to enjoy the music and avoid the cult of personality.