Overrated?

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #720 on: Yesterday at 12:52:46 am »
Quote from: mattD on May 23, 2021, 12:51:18 pm
Has it been said here before? But definitely Radiohead.

They do have good albums and good songs. They are objectively a good band.

But the groundbreaking pioneers they are hailed as? Nah, self-indulgent at worst and besides, their most 'groundbreaking' album Kid A just rips off Aphex Twin who's genuinely innovative and much much better. So not having that. And it's all just white middle class self-pitying lyrics, so no wonder they're massive in this country. Definitely need to be taken down a peg or two. Radiohead is the act that symbolises the self-importance and overhyped nature of the white middle class in the UK. For 90s bands, they're certainly no Nirvana who were raw in their emotions and spontaneous in their music.

For all the 90s British bands, I also much prefer apparently more unsophisticated acts like Oasis. Dodgy lyrics, a ripped off melody here and there, but there's no pretensions with their music and there's catchy tunes, emotive melodies - what you see is what you get. More honest and sincere than Radiohead.

Don't like white people?
Re: Overrated?
« Reply #721 on: Yesterday at 10:26:12 am »
Quote from: didi shamone on Yesterday at 12:52:46 am
Don't like white people?

Okay, to be more accurate on Radiohead, replace the term white with self-pitying southern upper middle class posh boys.
Re: Overrated?
« Reply #722 on: Yesterday at 12:43:54 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on April 28, 2021, 12:26:11 pm
the great escape

it wasn't that great and most of them never escaped  *sorry for the spoiler*

the germans in that camp 'stalag butlins' where all alright fellas - so why escape? regular meals and warm beds it was like mein holiday kampf

i would've been tunnelling to get IN there

and why oh why would they employ a tunnel guy who has a fear of enclosed spaces?

and then who do they employ to do the intricate job of making the forgeries? a partially-sighted guy who ended up going blind

the wheels were coming off - just like the tunnel train trollies - right from the start

a lot of them should have been shot for making such a cock-up of that escape - oh yeh they were, sorry about that  :wave



Personally I thought it was a good Blur Album
Re: Overrated?
« Reply #723 on: Today at 02:51:52 am »
Quote from: mattD on May 23, 2021, 02:33:06 pm
Difference between Oasis and Radiohead is that Oasis don't try to present it as something new, take it or leave it (a big chunk of it is leave it).

But listen to an interview with Thom Yorke and you will almost become ill with his self-reverential tones. An utter bore. Aphex Twin totally has their number considering he despises the band.

Thought Patrice O Neal got them spot on with this pisstake. Couldn't agree more.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v1qKy4cMPUI&t=187s


Aphex twin is a narcissistic, self indulgent proven serial liar. 
Not that I love all things Radiohead either but he's in no position to call anyone out. Most likely jealous.
That said lots of musicians are self important bores. Best just to enjoy the music and avoid the cult of personality.
