You should have a read about Ridley Scott's original ending to Alien. Im still undecided whether it's brilliant or absolutely fucking nuts.



Alien was a bit shite though, and I'm not talking about the Sooty Show incident on the table. I can't quite figure out the Alien's lifecycle. One minute it's shagging some live offspring into yer face, the next minute there's some subterranean incubator full of eggs?! Mind you I was probably asleep during the explanation.



I don't know if it would have made much difference for me. It's a horror masterpiece for me and the best thing about it isn't really the plot but the atmosphere and tension it. I don't know if that alternate ending would have affected my opinion of it really. Would like to have had them film it just to see it though.Heresy, it's a brilliant film! Although I haven't tried to think too much about the Alien's life cycle to honest. Probably for the best.