You can lay the 'boys' own wish fulfilment' comment on pretty much every action flick in history. I have a lot more time for a film where the protagonist is trying to take down someone who's going to cause vast amounts of suffering than one where they're a hitman, like John Wick - which is hugely overrated considering it's basically a Seagal film, but even sillier.
James Bond just turns everything up to eleven though, be it going around killing people, sleeping around, gadgets, weapons etc.
Agree about the likes of John Wick being wish fulfilment as well but they at least tried to give the lead a backstory and motivation throughout the film. With James Bond, I don't get any of that, just a guy going around living out the writer's (and viewer's) fantasy.