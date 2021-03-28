« previous next »
Overrated?

Re: Overrated?
March 28, 2021, 01:09:11 pm
Quote from: Just Elmo? on March 28, 2021, 11:20:29 am
I slept through half of Quantum of Solace, in the cinema.

When I saw Skyfall one Christmas my ears were ringing for weeks afterwards! Having said that we were on the second row as it was the only place that had seats left.
Re: Overrated?
March 28, 2021, 01:24:37 pm
I actually fell asleep at the pictures watching Skyfall. Its the only film Ive ever done that for, it was later showing though think it started at 10:30pm!
Re: Overrated?
March 29, 2021, 06:58:04 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on March 28, 2021, 08:42:05 am
You can lay the 'boys' own wish fulfilment' comment on pretty much every action flick in history. I have a lot more time for a film where the protagonist is trying to take down someone who's going to cause vast amounts of suffering than one where they're a hitman, like John Wick - which is hugely overrated considering it's basically a Seagal film, but even sillier.

James Bond just turns everything up to eleven though, be it going around killing people, sleeping around, gadgets, weapons etc.

Agree about the likes of John Wick being wish fulfilment as well but they at least tried to give the lead a backstory and motivation throughout the film. With James Bond, I don't get any of that, just a guy going around living out the writer's (and viewer's) fantasy.
Re: Overrated?
March 30, 2021, 10:11:26 am
Quote from: Hazell on March 29, 2021, 06:58:04 pm
James Bond just turns everything up to eleven though, be it going around killing people, sleeping around, gadgets, weapons etc.

Agree about the likes of John Wick being wish fulfilment as well but they at least tried to give the lead a backstory and motivation throughout the film. With James Bond, I don't get any of that, just a guy going around living out the writer's (and viewer's) fantasy.

You've got to remember though that Bond first appeared in the 50's and is more a product of those times
Re: Overrated?
March 30, 2021, 03:27:28 pm
taxi driver

now before you lot get all hot and bothered - i really am a fan of the film BUT...

the ending *spoiler alert* is just too god-dammed nice

and this after dragging our naive souls through the lice-ridden underbelly of life on the other side of the tracks - no, i want a miserable ending!

it's definitely a nod to film noir but the ending is weak



Re: Overrated?
March 30, 2021, 03:40:04 pm
Im not really sure the ending to Taxi Driver is too nice and thats if you take it at face value. 
Spoiler
Travis, who is a racist psychopath, is seemingly vindicated and accepted by society.  Essentially free to go on and commit all sorts of acts.  In no way is he cured and he hasnt found any sort of redemption, hes still an extremely dangerous man with a small arsenal.
[close]


Re: Overrated?
March 30, 2021, 05:22:55 pm
There are several theories about the ending of Taxi Driver....and obviously every film is open to personal interpretation ..but nice definitely isn't an adjective I'd associate with it...overrated is another
Re: Overrated?
March 30, 2021, 05:31:24 pm
The ending is a wank fantasy.

Nice in that sense. The shoot shoot... Maybe

The bird? Coming back to him?

Yep. Too good to be true.
Re: Overrated?
March 30, 2021, 06:04:31 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on March 30, 2021, 03:40:04 pm
Im not really sure the ending to Taxi Driver is too nice and thats if you take it at face value. 
Spoiler
Travis, who is a racist psychopath, is seemingly vindicated and accepted by society.  Essentially free to go on and commit all sorts of acts.  In no way is he cured and he hasnt found any sort of redemption, hes still an extremely dangerous man with a small arsenal.
[close]

you can 'explore' theories in what happens next regarding the character, but the movie's ending was weak and possibly a cop out

and we can only judge the movie as it stands and not the 'yeh buts' or the 'endless intellectual musings' we don't get that

what we do get is that weak ending

Re: Overrated?
March 30, 2021, 06:12:50 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on March 30, 2021, 06:04:31 pm
you can 'explore' theories in what happens next regarding the character, but the movie's ending was weak and possibly a cop out

and we can only judge the movie as it stands and not the 'yeh buts' or the 'endless intellectual musings' we don't get that

what we do get is that weak ending

Well we're clearly at odds here.  I think the ending on screen is sinister as fuck.  You just watched a psychopath explode in violence and seemingly not only get away with it, but be praised by the same society he clearly can't fit into.  It's a really dark, troublesome ending without any theorising about whether it's real or not (which it is in my opinion).
Re: Overrated?
March 30, 2021, 06:24:02 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on March 30, 2021, 06:12:50 pm
Well we're clearly at odds here.  I think the ending on screen is sinister as fuck.  You just watched a psychopath explode in violence and seemingly not only get away with it, but be praised by the same society he clearly can't fit into.  It's a really dark, troublesome ending without any theorising about whether it's real or not (which it is in my opinion).

ah hedley, but does that say more about you

i think he opens a puppy store and finds true happiness in that

Re: Overrated?
March 30, 2021, 06:28:48 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on March 30, 2021, 10:11:26 am
You've got to remember though that Bond first appeared in the 50's and is more a product of those times

True but even the 90's ones and some aspects of Daniel Craig ones have those elements. And even on just a visceral level, the action in John Wick is so much better than Bond.
Re: Overrated?
March 30, 2021, 08:07:14 pm
Happy endings in thrillers.

The original ending of Fatal Atrraction had Glenn Closes character commiting Jigai (cutting the artery in the neck with a single cut) and all the blame going on Michael Douglas' character who is arrested for murder, now that was how it should have ended.
Re: Overrated?
March 30, 2021, 08:15:45 pm
You should have a read about Ridley Scott's original ending to Alien.  Im still undecided whether it's brilliant or absolutely fucking nuts.

Romero's original ending to Dawn was really bleak,
Spoiler
the copter runs out of fuel and everyone dies
[close]

The original ending isn't that cheerful mind.
Re: Overrated?
March 30, 2021, 08:17:56 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on March 30, 2021, 10:11:26 am
You've got to remember though that Bond first appeared in the 50's and is more a product of those times
Bourne seemed to be the modern Bond. Realistically anonymous spy, somewhat believable action. One scene where he could jump off three stories to a dumpster, he actually climbs down slowly. Drives regular cars.
Re: Overrated?
March 30, 2021, 08:48:00 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on March 30, 2021, 08:15:45 pm
You should have a read about Ridley Scott's original ending to Alien.  Im still undecided whether it's brilliant or absolutely fucking nuts.

One of my favourite films that. Will have a read now.
Re: Overrated?
March 30, 2021, 11:05:07 pm
Quote from: Hazell on March 30, 2021, 08:48:00 pm
One of my favourite films that. Will have a read now.
Alien was a bit shite though, and I'm not talking about the Sooty Show incident on the table. I can't quite figure out the Alien's lifecycle. One minute it's shagging some live offspring into yer face, the next minute there's some subterranean incubator full of eggs?! Mind you I was probably asleep during the explanation.
Re: Overrated?
March 31, 2021, 12:07:55 am
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2021, 11:05:07 pm
Alien was a bit shite though, and I'm not talking about the Sooty Show incident on the table. I can't quite figure out the Alien's lifecycle. One minute it's shagging some live offspring into yer face, the next minute there's some subterranean incubator full of eggs?! Mind you I was probably asleep during the explanation.

Or stoned...

"Hey, I get it all, now..."
Re: Overrated?
March 31, 2021, 07:06:12 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on March 30, 2021, 08:15:45 pm
You should have a read about Ridley Scott's original ending to Alien.  Im still undecided whether it's brilliant or absolutely fucking nuts.

I don't know if it would have made much difference for me. It's a horror masterpiece for me and the best thing about it isn't really the plot but the atmosphere and tension it. I don't know if that alternate ending would have affected my opinion of it really. Would like to have had them film it just to see it though.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2021, 11:05:07 pm
Alien was a bit shite though, and I'm not talking about the Sooty Show incident on the table. I can't quite figure out the Alien's lifecycle. One minute it's shagging some live offspring into yer face, the next minute there's some subterranean incubator full of eggs?! Mind you I was probably asleep during the explanation.

Heresy, it's a brilliant film! Although I haven't tried to think too much about the Alien's life cycle to honest. Probably for the best.
Re: Overrated?
March 31, 2021, 07:49:16 pm
alien - brilliant
aliens - enjoyable in a throwaway all guns a blazin type way but pretty poor
the rest (including alien v predator crud and prometheus et al) all shite and overrated

Re: Overrated?
March 31, 2021, 09:13:29 pm
Quote from: Hazell on March 31, 2021, 07:06:12 pm
It's a horror masterpiece for me and the best thing about it isn't really the plot but the atmosphere and tension it.

Heresy, it's a brilliant film!
Fully agree with all the above. I was just being a smartarse.
Re: Overrated?
April 1, 2021, 12:35:31 pm
Tiger King. The Netflix hit of 'Lockdown 1'...everyone was so taken by it. Found it a bit daft and a bit meh.
Re: Overrated?
April 1, 2021, 02:11:31 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2021, 11:05:07 pm
Alien was a bit shite though, and I'm not talking about the Sooty Show incident on the table. I can't quite figure out the Alien's lifecycle. One minute it's shagging some live offspring into yer face, the next minute there's some subterranean incubator full of eggs?! Mind you I was probably asleep during the explanation.
Queen lays eggs -> eggs hatch facehuggers ->  facehuggers lay live aliens into host -> host gets ripped apart by alien offspring -> becomes adult alien (guessing the odd one becomes a queen).

Can't say I know how they necessarily procreate, like.  Found this though: https://avp.fandom.com/wiki/Xenomorph_life_cycle
Re: Overrated?
April 1, 2021, 03:03:01 pm
Quote from: CornerFlag on April  1, 2021, 02:11:31 pm
Queen lays eggs -> eggs hatch facehuggers ->  facehuggers lay live aliens into host -> host gets ripped apart by alien offspring -> becomes adult alien (guessing the odd one becomes a queen).

Can't say I know how they necessarily procreate, like.  Found this though: https://avp.fandom.com/wiki/Xenomorph_life_cycle
I stand corrected.
Re: Overrated?
April 1, 2021, 06:56:22 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 31, 2021, 09:13:29 pm
Fully agree with all the above. I was just being a smartarse.

Good man.
Re: Overrated?
Today at 02:50:30 am
Quote from: ToneLa on March 25, 2021, 10:19:07 am
On the street for knowledge
You must eat your porridge

 ;D

Imagine Eddie Vedder trying that one.

I dont mind Eddie, sent himself up here!

https://youtu.be/LJsEpNIY5IA
