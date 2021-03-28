« previous next »
Topic: Overrated?

Re: Overrated?
March 28, 2021, 01:09:11 pm
Quote from: Just Elmo? on March 28, 2021, 11:20:29 am
I slept through half of Quantum of Solace, in the cinema.

When I saw Skyfall one Christmas my ears were ringing for weeks afterwards! Having said that we were on the second row as it was the only place that had seats left.
Re: Overrated?
March 28, 2021, 01:24:37 pm
I actually fell asleep at the pictures watching Skyfall. Its the only film Ive ever done that for, it was later showing though think it started at 10:30pm!
Re: Overrated?
Yesterday at 06:58:04 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on March 28, 2021, 08:42:05 am
You can lay the 'boys' own wish fulfilment' comment on pretty much every action flick in history. I have a lot more time for a film where the protagonist is trying to take down someone who's going to cause vast amounts of suffering than one where they're a hitman, like John Wick - which is hugely overrated considering it's basically a Seagal film, but even sillier.

James Bond just turns everything up to eleven though, be it going around killing people, sleeping around, gadgets, weapons etc.

Agree about the likes of John Wick being wish fulfilment as well but they at least tried to give the lead a backstory and motivation throughout the film. With James Bond, I don't get any of that, just a guy going around living out the writer's (and viewer's) fantasy.
Re: Overrated?
Today at 10:11:26 am
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:58:04 pm
James Bond just turns everything up to eleven though, be it going around killing people, sleeping around, gadgets, weapons etc.

Agree about the likes of John Wick being wish fulfilment as well but they at least tried to give the lead a backstory and motivation throughout the film. With James Bond, I don't get any of that, just a guy going around living out the writer's (and viewer's) fantasy.

You've got to remember though that Bond first appeared in the 50's and is more a product of those times
Re: Overrated?
Today at 03:27:28 pm
taxi driver

now before you lot get all hot and bothered - i really am a fan of the film BUT...

the ending *spoiler alert* is just too god-dammed nice

and this after dragging our naive souls through the lice-ridden underbelly of life on the other side of the tracks - no, i want a miserable ending!

it's definitely a nod to film noir but the ending is weak



Re: Overrated?
Today at 03:40:04 pm
Im not really sure the ending to Taxi Driver is too nice and thats if you take it at face value. 
Spoiler
Travis, who is a racist psychopath, is seemingly vindicated and accepted by society.  Essentially free to go on and commit all sorts of acts.  In no way is he cured and he hasnt found any sort of redemption, hes still an extremely dangerous man with a small arsenal.
[close]


Re: Overrated?
Today at 05:22:55 pm
There are several theories about the ending of Taxi Driver....and obviously every film is open to personal interpretation ..but nice definitely isn't an adjective I'd associate with it...overrated is another
Re: Overrated?
Today at 05:31:24 pm
The ending is a wank fantasy.

Nice in that sense. The shoot shoot... Maybe

The bird? Coming back to him?

Yep. Too good to be true.
Re: Overrated?
Today at 06:04:31 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 03:40:04 pm
Im not really sure the ending to Taxi Driver is too nice and thats if you take it at face value. 
Spoiler
Travis, who is a racist psychopath, is seemingly vindicated and accepted by society.  Essentially free to go on and commit all sorts of acts.  In no way is he cured and he hasnt found any sort of redemption, hes still an extremely dangerous man with a small arsenal.
[close]

you can 'explore' theories in what happens next regarding the character, but the movie's ending was weak and possibly a cop out

and we can only judge the movie as it stands and not the 'yeh buts' or the 'endless intellectual musings' we don't get that

what we do get is that weak ending

Re: Overrated?
Today at 06:12:50 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 06:04:31 pm
you can 'explore' theories in what happens next regarding the character, but the movie's ending was weak and possibly a cop out

and we can only judge the movie as it stands and not the 'yeh buts' or the 'endless intellectual musings' we don't get that

what we do get is that weak ending

Well we're clearly at odds here.  I think the ending on screen is sinister as fuck.  You just watched a psychopath explode in violence and seemingly not only get away with it, but be praised by the same society he clearly can't fit into.  It's a really dark, troublesome ending without any theorising about whether it's real or not (which it is in my opinion).
Re: Overrated?
Today at 06:24:02 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 06:12:50 pm
Well we're clearly at odds here.  I think the ending on screen is sinister as fuck.  You just watched a psychopath explode in violence and seemingly not only get away with it, but be praised by the same society he clearly can't fit into.  It's a really dark, troublesome ending without any theorising about whether it's real or not (which it is in my opinion).

ah hedley, but does that say more about you

i think he opens a puppy store and finds true happiness in that

