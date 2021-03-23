« previous next »
Jono69

Re: Overrated?
March 23, 2021, 10:57:37 am
Quote from: Sarge on March 22, 2021, 11:16:25 pm
Reality TV, in general.

Sign of old age  ;)
If you see a lovely field with a family having a picnic, and a nice pond in it, you fill in the pond with concrete, you plow the family into the soil, you blow up the tree, and use the leaves to make a dress for your wife who is also your brother.

Nobby Reserve

Re: Overrated?
March 23, 2021, 12:23:48 pm
I know others have made the same point, but 90% of this thread really is just "Things I personally don't like so will label them' overrated'"

"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.'" 
Isaac Asimov

Elzar

Re: Overrated?
March 23, 2021, 12:34:38 pm
Quote from: Sarge on March 22, 2021, 11:16:25 pm
Reality TV, in general.

Nah it's enjoyed by millions as easy watching. Not my kind of thing, but it's not exactly put forward as the pinnacle of TV.
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

So... Howard Phillips

Re: Overrated?
March 23, 2021, 12:56:20 pm
Quote from: Sarge on March 22, 2021, 11:16:25 pm
Reality TV, in general.

Reality TV isn't overrated, it's shite.
rob1966

Re: Overrated?
March 23, 2021, 01:03:14 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on March 23, 2021, 12:56:20 pm
Reality TV isn't overrated, it's shite.

Depends on what you like. I hate the shows my missus watches, she hates my shows. She watches stuff like Real Housewives and that Below Deck thing, I watch Car SOS, Fantom Works, Bangers for Cash, Wheeler Dealers, Goblin Works and very occasionally now Deadliest Catch.
Jono69

Re: Overrated?
March 23, 2021, 01:14:12 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on March 23, 2021, 01:03:14 pm
Depends on what you like. I hate the shows my missus watches, she hates my shows. She watches stuff like Real Housewives and that Below Deck thing, I watch Car SOS, Fantom Works, Bangers for Cash, Wheeler Dealers, Goblin Works and very occasionally now Deadliest Catch.

I just googled that - Not what i was thinking it would be
If you see a lovely field with a family having a picnic, and a nice pond in it, you fill in the pond with concrete, you plow the family into the soil, you blow up the tree, and use the leaves to make a dress for your wife who is also your brother.

tubby pls.

Re: Overrated?
March 23, 2021, 01:15:04 pm
Are the Inside Training clips from our club reality TV?  How about the carpool stuff?


There's too much of it on the telly these days, but some shows are still pretty fun, like Hell's Kitchen and Bake Off.   Basically anything food-related.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

liverbloke

Re: Overrated?
March 23, 2021, 02:33:56 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March 23, 2021, 12:23:48 pm
I know others have made the same point, but 90% of this thread really is just "Things I personally don't like so will label them' overrated'"

welcome to the internet
I neither know nor care

liverbloke

Re: Overrated?
March 23, 2021, 02:39:26 pm
pele

or edson arantes do nascimento de overa ratede

yeh he was okay for a brazillian but the person who constantly says pele was the greatest footballer ever is

i mean, come on origi would've scored this





I neither know nor care

So... Howard Phillips

Re: Overrated?
March 23, 2021, 02:55:07 pm
Quote from: tubby pls. on March 23, 2021, 01:15:04 pm
Are the Inside Training clips from our club reality TV?  How about the carpool stuff?


There's too much of it on the telly these days, but some shows are still pretty fun, like Hell's Kitchen and Bake Off.   Basically anything food-related.

I don't mind anything with an element of skill like Bake Off or Strictly but the scripted shows with buffed and tattooed bimbos of each gender just contribute to body dysmorphia.
rob1966

Re: Overrated?
March 23, 2021, 03:31:33 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on March 23, 2021, 02:55:07 pm
I don't mind anything with an element of skill like Bake Off or Strictly but the scripted shows with buffed and tattooed bimbos of each gender just contribute to body dysmorphia.

They're utter shite them, needless to say my missus watches all that crap too :butt
Sarge

Re: Overrated?
March 23, 2021, 07:02:46 pm
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Sarge

Re: Overrated?
March 23, 2021, 07:03:34 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on March 23, 2021, 12:56:20 pm
Reality TV isn't overrated, it's shite.

That is a very valid point.
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Jono69

Re: Overrated?
March 23, 2021, 07:05:49 pm
Quote from: Sarge on March 23, 2021, 07:02:46 pm
Ouch!

I do agree with you though
If you see a lovely field with a family having a picnic, and a nice pond in it, you fill in the pond with concrete, you plow the family into the soil, you blow up the tree, and use the leaves to make a dress for your wife who is also your brother.

Sarge

Re: Overrated?
March 23, 2021, 07:19:21 pm
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Sarge

Re: Overrated?
March 23, 2021, 07:20:32 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on March 23, 2021, 02:55:07 pm
I don't mind anything with an element of skill like Bake Off or Strictly but the scripted shows with buffed and tattooed bimbos of each gender just contribute to body dysmorphia.

Oh that fucking Georgie one is awful with some right mouthy fucks on it and why do the lads always move thier hands when talking.
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Dr. Beaker

Re: Overrated?
March 23, 2021, 08:49:02 pm
Flipper. Useless as an actor, and only ever played the part of a dolphin.
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

So... Howard Phillips

Re: Overrated?
March 23, 2021, 10:20:16 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 23, 2021, 08:49:02 pm
Flipper. Useless as an actor, and only ever played the part of a dolphin.

And that one eyed twat of a lion, Clarence.

And Black Beauty, running around in an equine manner.
Dr. Beaker

Re: Overrated?
March 23, 2021, 11:35:46 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on March 23, 2021, 10:20:16 pm
And that one eyed twat of a lion, Clarence.

And Black Beauty, running around in an equine manner.
I felt that Flipper would have possibly made a better Jack Reacher than Tom Cruise, but obviously it was too far out of his comfort zone.
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

BarryCrocker

Re: Overrated?
Yesterday at 06:15:40 am
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 23, 2021, 08:49:02 pm
Flipper. Useless as an actor, and only ever played the part of a dolphin.

And Skippy. A complete monosyllabic.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

GreatEx

Re: Overrated?
Today at 03:05:34 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March 23, 2021, 12:23:48 pm
I know others have made the same point, but 90% of this thread really is just "Things I personally don't like so will label them' overrated'"

Yeah, I've never, ever heard anyone say reality TV is any good, ergo it is not overrated (unless you mean "TV ratings are undeservedly high"). People in the office may gossip about it endlessly, but they always end the discussion with "oh, it's just terrible isn't it, oh, we really should stop watching it shouldn't we?"

YES YOU FUCKING SHOULD, OR AT LEAST START BY NOT TALKING ABOUT IT!!!!
AndyMuller

Re: Overrated?
Today at 06:22:22 am
Pink Floyd. No idea why a band from Oxford or wherever are so revered in Liverpool.
BarryCrocker

Re: Overrated?
Today at 08:36:44 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 06:22:22 am
Pink Floyd. No idea why a band from Oxford or wherever are so revered in Liverpool.

Arent they from London? Radiohead are from Oxfordshire if I'm not mistaken.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

AndyMuller

Re: Overrated?
Today at 08:55:04 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:36:44 am
Arent they from London? Radiohead are from Oxfordshire if I'm not mistaken.

Somewhere down south its all the same to me.
