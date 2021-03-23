I know others have made the same point, but 90% of this thread really is just "Things I personally don't like so will label them' overrated'"



Yeah, I've never, ever heard anyone say reality TV is any good, ergo it is not overrated (unless you mean "TV ratings are undeservedly high"). People in the office may gossip about it endlessly, but they always end the discussion with "oh, it's just terrible isn't it, oh, we really should stop watching it shouldn't we?"YES YOU FUCKING SHOULD, OR AT LEAST START BY NOT TALKING ABOUT IT!!!!