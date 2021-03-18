« previous next »
Author Topic: Overrated?  (Read 12698 times)

Offline Sarge

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #480 on: Yesterday at 08:44:28 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:46:49 pm
National Treasure mate.

Not in Ireland.
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online Hazell

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #481 on: Yesterday at 08:53:55 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 08:44:28 pm
Not in Ireland.

True. You have Ronan Keating though.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #482 on: Yesterday at 08:55:20 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 07:05:10 pm
That was long lost ;D

He thought Robin Williams was in Take That.

Can I shock you Sarge? I didnt!
Offline Sarge

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #483 on: Yesterday at 09:09:55 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:53:55 pm
True. You have Ronan Keating though.

You win.
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline Sarge

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #484 on: Yesterday at 09:10:18 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 08:55:20 pm
Can I shock you Sarge? I didnt!

But you did.
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #485 on: Yesterday at 09:16:31 pm »
Online Jono69

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #486 on: Yesterday at 09:23:26 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 07:05:10 pm
That was long lost ;D

He thought Robin Williams was in Take That.

 ;D
If you see a lovely field with a family having a picnic, and a nice pond in it, you fill in the pond with concrete, you plow the family into the soil, you blow up the tree, and use the leaves to make a dress for your wife who is also your brother.

Online Ray K

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #487 on: Yesterday at 09:38:44 pm »
Has anyone said Metallica yet? Well it's Metallica. They haven't released a good album this century, and they're all self-obsessed tossers.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline afc turkish

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #488 on: Yesterday at 09:41:22 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 09:38:44 pm
Has anyone said Metallica yet? Well it's Metallica. They haven't released a good album this century, and they're all self-obsessed tossers.

Aren't most tossers self-obsessed?
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #489 on: Yesterday at 09:49:14 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 09:41:22 pm
Aren't most tossers self-obsessed?

Tossers are self-abusers, or onanists if you want to get biblical? :D
Online Jono69

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #490 on: Yesterday at 09:51:48 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 09:49:14 pm
Tossers are self-abusers, or onanists if you want to get biblical? :D

Had to google that
If you see a lovely field with a family having a picnic, and a nice pond in it, you fill in the pond with concrete, you plow the family into the soil, you blow up the tree, and use the leaves to make a dress for your wife who is also your brother.

Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #491 on: Yesterday at 09:53:41 pm »
Quote from: Jono69 on Yesterday at 09:51:48 pm
Had to google that

The benefits of a Christian Brothers education.

Just to emphasis the education was purely academic and didn't involve any practical sessions. :o
Online Hazell

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #492 on: Yesterday at 09:54:28 pm »
Quote from: Jono69 on Yesterday at 09:51:48 pm
Had to google that

I learnt it from Knowing Me, allowing Yule.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline afc turkish

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #493 on: Yesterday at 10:29:25 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 09:53:41 pm
The benefits of a Christian Brothers education.

Just to emphasis the education was purely academic and didn't involve any practical sessions. :o

Practical self-obsession?
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Jono69

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #494 on: Yesterday at 11:01:52 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:54:28 pm
I learnt it from Knowing Me, allowing Yule.
If you see a lovely field with a family having a picnic, and a nice pond in it, you fill in the pond with concrete, you plow the family into the soil, you blow up the tree, and use the leaves to make a dress for your wife who is also your brother.

Offline GreatEx

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #495 on: Today at 09:38:51 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 09:38:44 pm
Has anyone said Metallica yet? Well it's Metallica. They haven't released a good album this century, and they're all self-obsessed tossers.

But real Metallica fans agree they disbanded in 1991 :).

I only listen to Ride the Lightning these days, but that is an incredibly good album that still sounds fresh 37 years later (37? Man, I'm old).
Offline GreatEx

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #496 on: Today at 09:46:18 am »
Quote from: liverbloke on March 18, 2021, 07:58:04 am
point 1 - erm the beatles don't do too badly on that front

point 2 - so you have deliberately made a choice not to listen to them?

As in, I haven't popped on one of their CDs in 20 years, but will pay attention when it comes on the radio.

There are plenty of people who dismiss the Beatles' early work in particular as lightweight, with no regard for its place in history. I mean, everyone's entitled to their opinion and you can only hear what you hear, but if you don't appreciate an artist's place in time then your judgement is of limited value.
Offline GreatEx

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #497 on: Today at 09:47:30 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on March 18, 2021, 10:13:22 am
Are you actually comparing The Jam (great choice for this thread BTW) and Nirvana?

I have no opinion on The Jam, merely relating a similar experience.
Offline Bread

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #498 on: Today at 10:22:56 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 09:38:44 pm
Has anyone said Metallica yet? Well it's Metallica. They haven't released a good album this century, and they're all self-obsessed tossers.

See, we all know how bad St Anger was and Death Magnetic was derivative at best but I thought Hardwired to Self Destruct was a real return to form for them.
Offline LanceLink!!!!!

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #499 on: Today at 10:58:59 am »
Red Hot Chilli Peppers and Rugby Union.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #500 on: Today at 11:26:15 am »
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on Today at 10:58:59 am
Red Hot Chilli Peppers and Rugby Union.

Both involve a lot of Scar Tissue.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #501 on: Today at 11:30:52 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on March 18, 2021, 10:13:22 am
Are you actually comparing The Jam (great choice for this thread BTW) and Nirvana?

Both are shite. Nirvana were nothing without the Pixies and Husker Du. People confuse them culturally - a fair impact - with them musically - look where grunge is now. Musically shite - their best songs ripoffs (see Killing Joke, Boston et al). Topping yourself doesn't make you deep, as it pains me to say as a Joy Division fan. Musically I just - don't see it. Sub Surfer Rosa crap.

Pearl Jam, now that's better.
Online Ray K

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #502 on: Today at 12:47:46 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 11:26:15 am
Both involve a lot of Scar Tissue.
The biggest crime in rugby with the ball is if you give it away give it away give it away now.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Twitter: @rjkelly75
