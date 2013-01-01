« previous next »
Author Topic: Overrated?  (Read 11881 times)

Offline Sarge

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #440 on: Yesterday at 06:49:02 pm »
Quote from: Liv4-3lee on Yesterday at 01:22:52 pm
Punk, just a load of lads who can't play instruments with a singer who can't sing (could be most bands these days)

Was it ever really rated though.
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline Sarge

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #441 on: Yesterday at 06:50:13 pm »
Oasis had 2 good albums and the rest where well shite, they could have made one decent album from all them after the first two.
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online rob1966

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #442 on: Yesterday at 07:03:57 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 06:49:02 pm
Was it ever really rated though.

Exactly.
Offline gary75

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #443 on: Yesterday at 09:13:44 pm »
Foo fighters

Guitar intro, the drums kick in, then a shouty verse followed by a shoutier "chorus" then repeat for ten albums.
Online RedSince86

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #444 on: Yesterday at 09:23:57 pm »
Quote from: gary75 on Yesterday at 09:13:44 pm
Foo fighters

Guitar intro, the drums kick in, then a shouty verse followed by a shoutier "chorus" then repeat for ten albums.
This.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #445 on: Yesterday at 09:26:05 pm »
Jared Leto. How does this turd of an actor have an Oscar?
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #446 on: Yesterday at 09:38:45 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 01:15:22 pm
It was a joke but I find it funny everything to do with the band has the British flag on it.


Oh FFS, I blundered into that one didna?
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #447 on: Yesterday at 09:41:19 pm »
Heres another; The Mona Lisa.

How that dull piece of garbage became the most famous painting in the world is completely beyond me.
 
Its utter shite.

There are literally hundreds of more beautiful pieces of art in the Louvre alone, but youll still find thousands of people thronging around Leonardos biggest off day.

Bewildering.
Re: Overrated?
« Reply #448 on: Yesterday at 09:43:51 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 09:38:45 pm

Oh FFS, I blundered into that one didna?

Not really mate.

Weller for instance sent all his kids to private school because he didnt want them speaking like Ali G, apparently.

Wonder what hed call Eaton Rifles if he wrote it now?
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #449 on: Yesterday at 09:51:38 pm »
Quote from: Only Me on Yesterday at 09:43:51 pm
Not really mate.

Weller for instance sent all his kids to private school because he didnt want them speaking like Ali G, apparently.

Wonder what hed call Eaton Rifles if he wrote it now?

Eton Rifles? ;D
Online afc turkish

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #450 on: Yesterday at 10:33:58 pm »
Quote from: Only Me on Yesterday at 09:43:51 pm
Not really mate.

Weller for instance sent all his kids to private school because he didnt want them speaking like Ali G, apparently.

Wonder what hed call Eaton Rifles if he wrote it now?

Eating trifles?
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #451 on: Yesterday at 10:36:18 pm »
Quote from: Only Me on Yesterday at 09:41:19 pm
Heres another; The Mona Lisa.

How that dull piece of garbage became the most famous painting in the world is completely beyond me.
 
Its utter shite.

There are literally hundreds of more beautiful pieces of art in the Louvre alone, but youll still find thousands of people thronging around Leonardos biggest off day.

Bewildering.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T9JvUDrrXmY


The Marvel Cinematic Universe
Re: Overrated?
« Reply #452 on: Yesterday at 11:05:23 pm »
The Beach, fucking stupid place full of sand that gets everywhere.
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #453 on: Today at 03:26:57 am »
Is that you, Anakin?
Some folks are born into a good life
Other folks get it anyway anyhow

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #454 on: Today at 08:00:31 am »
Quote from: Only Me on Yesterday at 09:43:51 pm
Not really mate.

Weller for instance sent all his kids to private school because he didnt want them speaking like Ali G, apparently.

Wonder what hed call Eaton Rifles if he wrote it now?

this is laughable - the comment not weller

surely it's not bait?

so you'd prefer to bring your kids up talking like ali g (a made-up exaggerated character)? - i know i wouldn't

i think we'd all want the best for our kids regardless - surely

Quote from: gary75 on Yesterday at 09:13:44 pm
Foo fighters

Guitar intro, the drums kick in, then a shouty verse followed by a shoutier "chorus" then repeat for ten albums.

love grohl but yeh this  ;D

I neither know nor care

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #455 on: Today at 10:04:34 am »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 11:05:23 pm
The Beach, fucking stupid place full of sand that gets everywhere.

Would have been interesting to see it with Ewan McGregor as originally intended. Closer to the book probably.
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #456 on: Today at 10:29:45 am »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 08:00:31 am
this is laughable - the comment not weller

surely it's not bait?

so you'd prefer to bring your kids up talking like ali g (a made-up exaggerated character)? - i know i wouldn't

i think we'd all want the best for our kids regardless - surely
I think the point is Weller is such a reactionary he thought his children would start behaving like a made up exaggerated character if he didn't send them to a posh private school. Pretty sure he hasn't exactly been living in the ghetto either.

Some proper whoppers in the last page or two though. The entirety of punk? Sand beaches?
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #457 on: Today at 10:31:20 am »
Sandy beaches is random but I know what Sarge means. Hate the way the same sticks to you when wet and it gets in any food you want to eat. Poolside luxury all the way.
Re: Overrated?
« Reply #458 on: Today at 10:34:53 am »
Quote from: b_joseph on Yesterday at 10:36:18 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T9JvUDrrXmY


The Marvel Cinematic Universe
Casual fans enjoy them like the average blockbusters, but critics don't usually rate MCU films that high. They usually get decent reviews which I think is a fair reflection.
Re: Overrated?
« Reply #459 on: Today at 11:11:10 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 10:29:45 am
I think the point is Weller is such a reactionary he thought his children would start behaving like a made up exaggerated character if he didn't send them to a posh private school. Pretty sure he hasn't exactly been living in the ghetto either.

Some proper whoppers in the last page or two though. The entirety of punk? Sand beaches?

yes i understand that but - and it seems like i'm defending him here when i know he ain't perfect but throw a rock up in the air and i doubt it'll land on someone who is - why can't a person from the middle or upper classes speak out about social issues?

if we waited for the poor or the working classes or the underprivileged  to act then - well, we get to where we are now because of that inaction

you don't always have to become homeless to support the homeless

but yeh, i understand the confusion that that juxtaposition entails
I neither know nor care

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #460 on: Today at 11:12:47 am »
Sting. Just horrible.
Re: Overrated?
« Reply #461 on: Today at 12:03:39 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 11:12:47 am
Sting. Just horrible.

oh beehave  :wave
I neither know nor care

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #462 on: Today at 12:24:57 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 12:03:39 pm
oh beehave  :wave

Stop trying to Police the thread.
Re: Overrated?
« Reply #463 on: Today at 12:34:12 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 12:24:57 pm
Stop trying to Police the thread.

but i was driven to tears by his criticism
I neither know nor care

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #464 on: Today at 12:43:52 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 12:34:12 pm
but i was driven to tears by his criticism

Fragile
If you see a lovely field with a family having a picnic, and a nice pond in it, you fill in the pond with concrete, you plow the family into the soil, you blow up the tree, and use the leaves to make a dress for your wife who is also your brother.

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #465 on: Today at 02:42:17 pm »
Superhero movies.
Re: Overrated?
« Reply #466 on: Today at 03:24:42 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 12:34:12 pm
but i was driven to tears by his criticism


Cue a swarm of bad puns...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: Overrated?
« Reply #467 on: Today at 03:27:58 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:31:20 am
Sandy beaches is random but I know what Sarge means. Hate the way the same sticks to you when wet and it gets in any food you want to eat. Poolside luxury all the way.

If you think sandy beaches are bad what do you think about those beaches with false sand, a type of finely milled grit, that they use in the South of France. Horrible when it gets between your toes.
