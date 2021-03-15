Yeah, I think just listing popular stuff that you don't personally like doesn't make for an interesting thread. I think it's more interesting to discuss stuff we appreciated that in retrospect doesn't meet the greatness tag that's been foisted upon it.



With that in mind, I agree with the Breaking Bad shouts. I watched the whole thing and really enjoyed it, but there were several weak points that I glossed over. Jesse was frequently irritating ("magnets!" etc); Skyler, Walt Jr and Marie were terrible characters, Gus was good but a bit hammy, the Salamanca twins were nothing but ham, etc. The writing was mostly excellent but also lazy at times: there's only so many times I can abide a character talking his way out of imminent execution with a "but wait! What if..." spiel - can bad guys ever just put a bullet in a protagonist after wiping out dozens of extras with nary a glance? Apparently not.



It's a very entertaining show, excellent even, but I'm not sure it belongs at the very pinnacle like some people have it. In terms of deep insight or impeccable artistry, shows like The Wire and Fargo are a level above.